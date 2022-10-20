Do you think there are circumstances when books should be removed from school libraries, and if so, what kind of books should be removed?

My only concern about teaching history is that it adheres to historical facts rather than the rote memorization of who, what, when, and where; the focus should be on imparting a factual understanding of “why” events occurred.

Do you have any concerns about how history is taught in your district’s schools, and if so, what are they?

I am very concerned. If elected, my policy on school security will be that the school administration must strictly adhere to the Maryland Safe to Learn Act requirements and the memorandums of understanding with the sheriff’s office and the state’s attorney regarding school security, especially the initiative about gangs.

How concerned are you about school safety, and what, if anything, should be done to improve it?

The most important issue is the achievement of literacy – grade-level reading and writing proficiency – by the completion of the third grade. If elected, I will focus strongly on traditional education and literacy.

What is your school board’s most important issue, and what would you do if elected?

My perspective on education comes from being a mother of seven, a grandmother of 11, a paraeducator in a Christian school, and a business owner. During the unwarranted closure of the schools, I home-schooled two of my grandchildren, one who had attended private school and the other public school. I quickly observed that the private schooled child was advanced compared to the child in public school. Some variables could explain this inconsistency, including different learning abilities. However, I am concerned that an academic achievement gap reportedly exists between public and private schools.

Campaign email: electmarshaboe@gmail.com

Website: www.electmarshaboe.com

Facebook: facebook.com/electmarshaboe

Age: 47

Employment: Self-employed. I am a law partner with Williams, McClernan, & Stack LLC.

Education: Juris Doctor, Howard University School of Law.

Why are you running for the school board?

I am running for St. Mary’s County Board of Education because I believe all children deserve high-quality public education taught by highly-qualified educators in a safe school environment. If elected, I will work hard for children, teachers, and parents by: (1) advocating for a ready-by-graduation curriculum, which includes teaching not only academics but also life and social skills like financial literacy and resume writing; (2) supporting effective recruitment and retention efforts of qualified educators and school staff; and (3) improving communication between St. Mary’s County Public Schools and parents because parents play the most important role in students being successful in school.

What makes you a good candidate for the board?

I have been a parent of a St. Mary’s County Public School (SMCPS) student for over ten years. I have been active in my son’s school’s PTO, serving as vice president and then the president. I know what is working well and what areas need improvement. I have the experience and knowledge needed to serve on the board. I have advocated for children and represented parents in special education, best interest determination meetings, and school disciplinary meetings. I am knowledgeable about education law and board policies. I am an effective communicator who has and will work hard for children, school staff, and parents. I will be receptive to other people’s ideas and feedback and work collaboratively with current board members and others to improve SMCPS.

Please name a public leader you admire and explain why.

I admire two public leaders, Senator Jack Bailey (R-Calvert and St. Mary’s) and Delegate Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s). I admire them because they both work hard to benefit St. Mary’s County and bring resources back to my county. They do this by working with others, despite their political affiliation, without compromising their morals or beliefs. Both are receptive to feedback and opinions of others. They listen and strive to make St. Mary’s County a better place for all.

What is your school board’s most important issue, and what would you do if elected?

One of the most important issues facing my school board is improving communication between parents and the board/schools. Parents need to know when the curriculum is under review, proposed policies, programs their child can apply for, how the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future will be implemented locally, etc. I would advocate for disseminating information from the school board and schools in a consistent manner so that all parents know where to find information. Additionally, at the beginning of the school year and when a student enrolls in a school during the school year, the parent should be given a flyer that lists contact information for the BOE, the dates and times of BOE meetings, and how they can attend meetings in-person or watch online and provide input.

How concerned are you about school safety, and what, if anything, should be done to improve it?

I am very concerned about school safety. If our schools are not safe, the environment is not conducive to learning, and our children are not safe. Ensuring that schools are safe requires a multi-faceted approach. The school system cannot do it alone. I would collaborate with the Sheriff’s Department to ensure that each school has at least one properly trained school resource officer (SRO). I would also increase safety assistants in the school. In addition, I would advocate for securing and controlling access to each school by clearly defining the main entrance to schools, securing the school vestibule/main entrance through the utilization of bulletproof glass, reinforced doors, and cameras, and consistent visitor check-ins.

Do you have any concerns about how history is taught in your district’s schools, and if so, what are they?

I am not concerned about how history is taught in my district’s schools. However, I would advocate for a curriculum that includes more local and state history at age-appropriate levels. For instance, we have schools and roads named after and monuments erected to honor people who lived in and near St. Mary’s County. The reasons for why should be taught.

Do you think there are circumstances when books should be removed from school libraries, and if so, what kind of books should be removed?

I am very leery when removing, essentially banning, books from school libraries. A school library should contain books for the appropriate age levels at that school. Bans have a chilling effect on education. Bans limit the free flow of ideas. They limit what children can read and learn about. The removal of books from school libraries creates a slippery slope. Who decides which books should not be in a library? Does the list of removed books change depending on who is “in charge”? A better solution to removing books from school libraries is having parental input on what their children are reading in the classroom. If a book is on a suggested reading list and a parent objects, then the child should be offered an alternative book.