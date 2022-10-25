Loveville, MD – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reports a serious head-on collision that occurred at 4:09 p.m. today on Loveville Road near Coon Hunters Lane.

Initial reports are that the officers were responding to a reported intoxicated driver(10-55). Officers then reported a 10-80, which typically means they are in pursuit of a suspect. At this time, another call went out for a 10-50 Departmental Head-on collision involving two cruisers and the suspect’s vehicle.

Two deputies were injured, along with the suspect. All three were to be transported by ambulance to an area medical facility.

At this time, Loveville Road in the area of Coon Hunters Lane is closed in both directions. The case is being handled by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police.