ANNAPOLIS (Oct. 26, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) reminds voters that in-person early voting begins statewide today and runs through Thursday, November 3. Same-day voter registration is available for eligible voters Marylanders at all early voting centers.

A list of early voting centers is available online . SBE encourages voters to review the list of early voting centers in advance, as some early voting locations changed following July’s Primary Election. All early voting centers will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the weeklong early voting period. Early Voting and Election Day Voting Locations

Those intending to take advantage of same-day registration must provide documentation proving their place of residence. Acceptable forms of documentation include an MVA- issued driver’s license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document displaying the voter’s name and new address.

Eligible Marylanders can register to vote and cast their ballots at any early voting location in the jurisdiction in which they reside.

Marylanders wishing to vote by mail may request a mail-in ballot be sent via the United States Postal Service by November 1. The deadline to request a link to a ballot is November 4.

Mail-in ballots must be returned by the U.S. Mail, submitted at a voter’s local board of elections office , or placed in an official ballot drop box in a voter’s jurisdiction of residence no later than Nov. 8. Voters can also drop off properly completed ballots at early voting centers and Election Day polling places. Ballots cast by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted. Ballots cast by drop box must be submitted before 8 p.m. on November 8. There are 281 ballot boxes across the state. A list of the ballot box locations is available online .