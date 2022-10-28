Powerball jackpot chasers get another chance to capture the big prize, which rolled to an estimated annuity value of $800 million for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. That makes it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. While no one hit the jackpot Wednesday night, one $50,000-winning ticket was sold in Maryland along with 45,410 other winning tickets ranging from $4 to $100.

The jackpot’s estimated cash value for Saturday’s drawing is $383.7 million.

The lucky player who won a $50,000 third-tier prize bought the ticket at Route 40 Sunoco located at 5612 Baltimore National Pike in Baltimore. The winning numbers for the Oct. 26 drawing are 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56; the Powerball was 24, and the Power Play multiplier was x2.

The Powerball jackpot has been hit five times this year, with the top $632.6 million hit on Jan. 5 and split between two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.