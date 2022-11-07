There will be lots of marijuana market trends in the year 2023. The market will face rapid growth because of the educational plan laid out for customers and the variety of cannabis products flushed into the market. The marijuana industry has faced many challenges in the past years. It has been a roller coaster of laws and regulations in many countries.

Countries like the US have legalized the plant but still deal with freedom at the federal level. In contrast, other countries like Malta, Uruguay, and Canada permit the sale and consumption of recreational cannabis. The industry is expected to grow as countries like Germany, Mexico, Italy, and Luxembourg intend to join the marijuana train in the future, but most are sold to adults.

Since the market has rapid growth, it will be hard for a trend to last long in 2023. However, a few trends will influence the market, and here are four trends to look out for in the coming year.

1. Increasing Legalization

Many parts of the world will legalize the sale and use of marijuana and its products by 2023. Over 33 countries have signed the petition to legalize the plant for medicinal use, and more than ten others have agreed to recreational use. The marijuana market is already growing in Illinois, and other states like New Jersey, New Mexico, Minnesota, Connecticut, etc., may give freedom to plant usage in 2023. Furthermore, more dispensaries have emerged, and more home cultivators have joined the industry.

The support for cannabis legalization is higher than ever, and the trend is expected to rise as more people get educated on the benefits of the plant. In addition, since many states support the recreational use of marijuana, it is possible to face federal legalization soon.

2. Customized Products

In the rapidly evolving cannabis market, it can be difficult to predict what trends will shape the industry in the next five years. However, one trend that is likely to have a significant influence is the development of new cannabis strains. As more states legalize cannabis for both medical and recreational use, consumers are becoming increasingly interested in trying unique strains with specific effects and flavor profiles. There are already high quality cannabis strains available on the market, but the above-mentioned has led to a proliferation of new hybrid strains and an increased focus on genetic engineering within the cannabis industry.

In addition, cannabis producers are also experimenting with different cultivation methods and extraction techniques to create highly specialized products. As consumer demand continues to drive innovation in cannabis strains, this trend is expected to play a major role in shaping the marijuana market in 2023 and beyond.

3. Changing Attitudes

Cannabis still faces discrimination in many parts of the world. Even with recent developments in the benefits of the plant in healing sicknesses like depression, anxiety, nausea, pain, sleeplessness, etc., people still see it as a taboo drug. However, this stigma and ignorance are expected to change by 2023—the cannabis sector’s plan to educate the general public on the bright side of marijuana. The lecture will contain a documentary, benefits, usage, products, dosage, etc., to make the people knowledgeable about the plant. With this educational package, there will be a change in attitudes toward the plant. Thus, many people will queue the use of marijuana either for medicine or recreation.

4. Growing Health Awareness

The health sector of the cannabis industry will also face a rapid trend in 2023. As people receive education on the benefits of marijuana, they’ll become health-conscious. Many people are already looking for an alternative to chemical or traditional drugs, and marijuana seems like the best option to substitute these drugs. The plant has shown its effect on many illnesses such as pain, depression, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, stroke, etc. The awareness of its health benefits will increase the demand level for marijuana products for medical or recreational use in 2023.

5. Advancements in Technology

Finally, technology is consuming every part of the world, and the cannabis sector is experiencing the same trend. New technology has influenced the market; more is being created to alter many production parts, such as planting, harvesting, and packaging. The trend is expected to increase the sale and use of marijuana while reducing its prices. Technology has evolved with new extraction methods to increase the potency of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. For example, home planters are using LEDs to treat their plants. The light is of high quality, broad natural spectrum, and blue and red light frequencies, which work better than standard bulbs. The method requires less electricity, causes less heat, has an additional cooling system, and has a longer bulb lifespan.

Another advancement is the personalization of marijuana, as we previously mentioned. The advancement allows the creation of marijuana to a person’s perfection by balancing the THC and CBD dosage. The matter will create strains expected to fit a person’s pain. Whether the person is suffering from anxiety, intends to sleep better, reduce pain or enjoy the psychoactive high, technology will make that possible. The innovation will end the guessing game and enable people to buy these products according to their needs.