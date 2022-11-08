Salary and work in Los Angeles have always been of great interest to every person who wants to go to California to earn a decent income. This city is one of the most popular and largest centers of the entertainment industry, tourism, healthcare, science, education, and IT.

Statistics show that every fifth Los Angeles resident works in the culture and leisure field. We discuss art, cinema, music, TV, and design. In 2022, the minimum income in LA is $15.5 per hour for businesses with 25 or more employees and $10.5 for businesses with up to 25 employees.

In October 2022, the average monthly salary in Los Angeles was about 5 thousand dollars. The position and place of work influence this indicator. For example, the heads of large companies, programmers, lawyers, auditors, and dentists with a minimum of five years of work experience receive about $12,000 – $14,000 a month.

The lowest salaries are offered to unskilled workers. They receive the minimum set by the state. This category includes janitors, nannies, gardeners, and waiters. They earn from $2,100 to $2,300 a month. The monthly income of secretaries, real estate agents, hairdressers, couriers, plumbers, advertisers, and junior teachers is about $3,800.

The average salary of highly qualified specialists ranges from $5,600 to $7,500 per month. This category includes:

Lawyers

Civil servants

Builders

Factory workers

Engineers

Doctors

According to California analysts, the average annual salary in Los Angeles is as high as $96,000 without taxes. The highest incomes are noted in the following areas:

IT and programming – from $105,000 per year

Medicine – $125,000 per year

Education – $85,000

Trade – $82,000

Relevant jobs in Los Angeles in 2022

If you are thinking about working in Los Angeles, you will be interested to know about the typical jobs in 2022:

IT specialties. Programmers, webmasters, and information technology specialists are in high demand in LA. Please note that in the US, the employer values ??the experience and practical skills of the employee and only then looks at your diploma.

Nurse. It is often impossible to get this position without medical education and work experience. The advantage of this type of employment is that wages are paid without taxes, provided that you work for a specific employer, and not for a company.

Builders. Such jobs as plasterer, carpenter, and parquetry are always in high demand in LA. This is due to the accelerated pace of construction in the United States.

Movie industry. The work of an actor, director, costume designer, screenwriter, and make-up artist is considered quite highly paid.

? Taxi drivers. Men with decent driving experience can get this position and pocket good cash.

Every year, tens of thousands of young people travel to Los Angeles, hoping to succeed in various fields of activity. This city provides both all the conditions for achieving the desired success and offers attractive wages.