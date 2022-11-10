We must try harder, act smarter, and think differently to make our planet greener and healthier.

Consumers should not only demand products that are produced sustainably; they also need to understand how they affect them. Sustainable living trends like wholesale cosmetic packaging are emerging across the beauty industry. Beauty supply marketplaces like BeautySourcing are already actively promoting brands that use them. And consumers can even choose to adopt these practices themselves through lifestyle changes.

Packaging plays an important role in driving sustainable consumer behavior. Companies know that changing their packaging means changing their brand image, so they’re trying new approaches to packaging that will help them achieve sustainability goals.

Today, we focus on what consumers expect from manufacturers and retailers who package their cosmetics and beauty products. Let’s see how cosmetic packaging manufacturers can be more sustainable, right?

1. Source materials from sustainable sources

While plastic waste poses substantial risks to human health and the environment, an alternative solution is reusing and recycling. To reduce the amount of single-use plastics produced, we need to change our mindset about how we view plastic items.

Most plastics are NOT recycled and WILL end up in the landfill or, worse — in our oceans. Once the environment has been polluted, it can be damaged for a very long time, if not indefinitely.

It is important to help cosmetics packaging manufacturers understand the importance of recycling, reusing, and reducing consumption to make better choices.

2) Find ways to use less packaging

Smaller and more effective structural design results in less material being used; if cosmetics manufacturers and brand owners did that while keeping the box’s structural integrity intact, literally hundreds of pounds of plastics would not have been used. So it isn’t just about reducing the size of your package but ensuring that the amount of material used is minimized.

Regarding e-commerce, removing or reducing paperboard components is also a good practice. Especially if products are primarily sold via online channels, consumers aren’t viewing the packaging before purchase to determine how much recyclability potential exists.

It’s imperative to design cosmetics packaging so that the cardboard can be separated from the plastic wrapper before recycling. Plastic wrappers, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), are preferred over PVC alternatives because they are commonly used in beverage containers and are typically accepted by curbside shredders. However, eco-friendly plastics, such as Polylactic Acid (PLA) or corn starch-based bio-plastics, can also be utilized.

3) Ask all the necessary questions about the cosmetics manufacturing process

According to Greenpeace, manufacturers should provide specific details about where packaging is produced and manufactured.

Find out where they rank in terms of overall business efficiency and whether they follow best practices regarding recycling and composting. Begin by requesting a copy of their Sustainability Report. Various printing inks and related manufacturing processes can affect the safety of cosmetics use and the recycling potential.

4) Be clear on your manufacturing expectations

Finally, considering everything is just the beginning of demonstrating your commitment to sustainable practices.

The other important piece of communication is communicating what you’re doing and how you’re doing it. Join certification programs and be certain to print your compliance logos on your product, such as FSC/PEFC, SFI, and recycled paper logos.

Place this information along with your supplier commitment on your website and inside your containers. Talk about it in promotional campaigns, industry journals, and blogs. Make the moves, get engaged, and communicate clearly; consumers will notice it in your packaging.

Are you clearer on things sustainable packaging manufacturers and beauty brands do to be better?

And there you have it! Here are the things sustainable cosmetics packaging manufacturers and beauty brands do to be better. The world is experiencing a paradigm shift in the way we think about manufacturing, and we as consumers should do more to demand more from big brands.