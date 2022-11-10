Legal online sports betting could come to Maryland within the next month. State legislators are confident that the framework is in place and that a handful of online sportsbooks could launch in December 2022.

Currently, the betting options for Marylanders still lag behind those experienced in neighboring states. This means that bettors can only place bets in person in one of the physical casinos in the Old Line State. However, players in states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania can bet on sports and play casino games from anywhere within their respective states.

Currently, it looks like online casino gaming for real money in Maryland is still off the cards, with only sweepstakes casinos like the one found in this Chumba Casino review being permitted for gamers within the state. Thankfully, it looks like sports betting is just around the corner, which could open the doors for more legal online gambling.

There have so far been just under a dozen online sportsbooks to be granted a license to operate within Maryland. These include major national brands such as FanDuel and DraftKings, but there is potential to allow for as many as over 50 sports betting platforms. All of which could help Maryland gain millions of dollars from tax revenues from the overall spending at the licensed online sportsbooks.

November has already seen several more major sportsbooks making public their plans to launch in Maryland before the year is out. These include renowned brands such as BetMGM, Caesars, and Barstool and smaller and more local operators like Greenmount Station.

These sportsbooks have already been granted the first stages of their official licensing from Maryland Lottery and Gaming – the organization regulating online gambling within the Old Line State.

Each licensed sportsbook would need to feature software from GeoComply that checks each customer’s identity and location to ensure that they are playing from Maryland and of legal age to gamble within the state. As a result, Maryland could be the 32nd state in the US to launch legal online sports betting.

Slow progress for Maryland sports betting

While it’s been painfully slow to finally give the green light to online legal sports betting in Maryland, the head of Maryland Lottery and Gaming, John Martin, said that he is confident that at least some sportsbooks will be up and running in the state by 2023.

The state’s first retail sportsbook opened its doors nearly one year ago after the vote for legal sports betting was passed in November 2020. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission is reviewing all the license applications, and news of its decision is expected soon.

There have been criticisms of the slow progress. Still, it is based on the commission’s plan of licensing operators according to various factors, including the applicants’ race and gender.

However, such plans have fallen by the wayside in a bid to speed up the process, and all that remains from this approach is the requirement for applicants to include some diversity program.