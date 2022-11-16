Whether you have lived in Maryland or are considering moving here, you may wonder if it’s the best place to settle your family. Not all states are created equal when it comes to raising children. There are factors like climate, schools, crime rates, and costs to consider.

Of course, making value judgments on an entire state is no simple matter. The reality is that many cities in Maryland vastly differ from one another. Nonetheless, some aspects are true throughout Maryland regarding raising children.

Here are some of the things you should consider.

Natural Disasters

No parent wants to raise their children in a place with regular natural disasters. For this reason, many people choose to move away from states like Florida, which is prone to hurricanes. Is Maryland another state to avoid?

At present, the answer is no. Maryland is not nearly as prone to natural disasters as high-risk states. However, that may not always remain true. Maryland is located in a 100-year flood zone, and we’ve already seen the effects, with 75 hurricanes and tropical storms since 2000. Climate change is likely to make this more of a problem.

When choosing whether to settle in Maryland, this may not be too relevant a factor. While you must have homeowners insurance coverage for your Maryland home , you can take steps to keep your property and family safe. That being said, there are associated risks. Toxic materials from industrial plants can enter the water during flooding, potentially leading to health issues.

In this respect, Maryland earns a neutral score as a good state to raise a family in. It is not high-risk like Florida, but not immune to natural disasters either.

Climate

What about the weather? Climate is not every parent’s concern. After all, different people prefer different types of climates. However, certain climates make it easier to raise children. You have less to worry about during winter if there is no excessive snow cover or need for expensive heating and clothing.

Maryland has two climates . In the western parts of Maryland, temperatures can get pretty low. In summer, it can get as hot as 100ºF, while in winter, it can drop as low as -40ºF. The average temperatures are far more temperate, though, and there are few truly extreme days each year.

Eastern Maryland is more hot and humid, with highs in summer reaching 107ºF, with nearly 100% relative humidity making it far more difficult to manage. This does ensure the weather is never too cold in winter, but you will need jackets and thermals.

There is no objective answer as to whether your kids will love Maryland’s climate, and you’ll have to decide based on what you and your family are used to.

Schools

The quality of Maryland schools depends on where in the state you are staying. For the most part, public schools are excellent, but there are exceptions. You will need to research based on the city you choose and the suburb.

Crime

The same is true for crime rates. Maryland is not a state known for its crime, and the state takes measures to keep rates low , but some parts have higher rates. As is true in most places, low-income areas have the worst crime rates, while high-income areas have lower crime levels.

The cost of living in Maryland is what trips many potential parents up. Maryland is ranked as the third most expensive state for raising kids . Washington, DC is particularly expensive, but high prices persist throughout the state.

The annual amount you’ll need to spend on a child is around $25,000 in Maryland, which is prohibitive for people who are not high-income earners. Even high-income earners may struggle.

Maryland, in general, is an excellent state for raising kids. The schools are great, and the crime rates are low. You’re at low risk of natural disasters. However, it is expensive, the most significant factor for some families.