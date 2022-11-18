Even if you are good at budgeting and try to be a responsible spender, unexpected expenses can ruin your plans just by appearing. And having a bad credit score can worsen the situation. When you apply for an emergency loan, it’s always the question of whether or not a direct lender approves you with poor credit.

But there are bad credit loans with guaranteed approval that were created especially for low-credit borrowers. Wonder where to get one without falling for a scammer’s trick? Here are our picks for the companies with the best no credit check loans with instant approval and same-day funding.

Top 3 Lenders for Guaranteed Approval Loans for Bad Credit

The lending industry is now full of predatory lenders that use unfair tactics to force a customer to get a personal loan on abusive terms. Although it may seem there are a lot of bad credit loans offered on the market, not each of them is worth considering. To avoid a negative outcome, you should choose a lender responsibly and work only with trusted companies. Here are some of them:

1F Cash Advance – Best bad credit loans with guaranteed approval online ASAP Finance – Get a bad credit payday loan in minutes 15M Finance – Best loans for bad credit from direct lenders

#1. 1F Cash Advance – Best Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval Online

If you need a bad credit loan without bother and delay, 1F Cash Advance can be your ally in getting the funds quickly. Although the company specializes in payday loans, you can also obtain a long-term cash advance here. Having a poor credit score won’t be a barrier to getting approved for a payday loan. The company supports people with low incomes or credit issues and stands for helping them get back on the trail. You can borrow money online in a few steps, so you don’t even need to make an effort to get loan funds.

“It’s not always fair to compare a payday loan with a loan you can get from a bank or credit union. These are two different products that serve different purposes. And the mission of cash advance loans we offer is to come to the rescue when things go wrong and there is no one around to help. I strongly believe our team is doing a great job to help people go through tough times,” states Latoria Williams, the CEO of 1F Cash Advance.

Features

Simple application procedure

Both payday loans and installment loans are easy to access online without going through challenges and multiple application steps. Just a few minutes of your spare time and a device with Internet access will be enough to apply.

No hidden fees and charges

All the loan conditions are specified in your loan agreement. The service doesn’t charge any application fees and works for free for its users.

Fast loan processing and funding

The company’s partner lenders don’t go for hard credit inquiries, so it allows them to reduce the time they spend processing your loan request. In its turn, it helps you to get money faster, usually within one business day or less.

#2. ASAP Finance – Get a Bad Credit Payday Loan In Minutes

Payday loans from ASAP Finance are a good example of loans that are fast to access. It typically takes you approximately 24 hours to receive a payday loan amount. However, besides short-term emergency loans till your next payday, you can also get installment loans with convenient monthly payments. Everything depends on your desire and income, not your credit history. This connecting service is the place where you don’t need to worry about being “subprime.” Assisting needy borrowers in difficult financial situations is its core priority.

“A bad credit loan is a lifeline for people who are grasping at straws. While customers with excellent credit may think people should avoid getting payday loans, the truth is that they have never been in your shoes. What I’m trying to say is that it’s only important to know how and when to use bad credit loans to understand they are not so scary,” says Gregory Allen, the principal CEO of ASAP Finance.

Features

No hard FICO score checks

Customers with bad credit scores can be calm about their FICO ratings. As the company’s partner payday lenders don’t make hard checks through credit reporting bureaus, there will be no records added to your credit report.

Service available 24/7

You’re welcome to get payday loans online whenever it is convenient for you. Don’t stick to direct lenders’ working hours. The platform allows you to apply day and night, and the lender will send you a loan decision by email after it checks your solvency.

Huge base of online loan lenders

After you complete a submission form, your data becomes available to an extensive network of loan providers. It means it will be much easier for you to get poor credit loans because the more choices you have, the higher your chance of a positive outcome.

#3. 15M Finance – Best Loans for Bad Credit from Direct Lenders

Among all the bad credit loan companies, 15M Finance has one unique feature. This connecting service actually allows you to choose a direct lender to work with. Although you can’t ask the service to show you the list of all the offers to choose from, you can apply for payday loans an unlimited number of times until you get the one you like. As it’s absolutely free, you risk nothing. If a payday loan is not your option, don’t worry. The company also works with installment loan lenders that provide longer-term financial solutions with flexible payment schedules. It can be said that the marketplace provides a full range of online bad credit loans you can access on the following day after you get approval.

“All we try to show through our work is that having a bad credit score is not a verdict yet. We know our clients’ needs, and we do our best to meet them. Our priority is to help people reach their financial goals and get closer to improving their whole financial situation. Even a long journey is made up of small steps, and we will be happy to guide you through it step by step,” promises Shania Brenson, the founder of 15M Finance.

Features

Fast payday loans within a working day

Both payday and personal installment loans are available as soon as the following day after you receive a positive loan decision. No long waiting or visiting a store is needed.

No impact on your credit score

You probably don’t want to worsen the situation when your credit score leaves much to be desired. For such cases, 15M Finance offers online personal loans that leave no trace in your credit history. Thus, your credit score won’t become lower after applying.

Poor credit scores are not a barrier

Borrowers with low credit scores can easily access unsecured personal loans if they reach the required age and have sufficient income. There is no need to improve your credit score before applying.

Short Guide on Picking Guaranteed Loans for Bad Credit

Even if you don’t want to delve deeper into bad credit loans, there is a basic minimum you need to know to make an informed borrowing decision. Our goal is to draw your attention to what is really important in order to expand your choice boundaries and not let lenders deceive you. Here are the features you need to look at first when you’re deciding on a bad credit loan.

Eligibility criteria

Ease of obtaining is one of the main advantages bad credit loans provide. When you consider guaranteed loans for bad credit , you probably don’t want to worry about whether you will be approved with a bad credit history. Guaranteed approval loans are a saving thread for borrowers who can’t get money through banks or credit unions. Accordingly, they must have easy-to-meet requirements with no minimum credit score set.

Application Process

Without many words, the easier the procedure, the better. You don’t need to waste much time dealing with challenges while trying to get extra cash. The application procedure needs to be straightforward and easy to complete for an average user. It’s even better if there is a possibility to apply online so as not to be tied to the company’s working hours.

Interest Rates and Fees

Interest rates and fees determine how much money you have to repay in addition to your initial loan amount. Therefore, bad credit loan lenders with lower interest rates and loan fees are preferred. They are your key to saving money. Check out both these values before obtaining a loan. Sometimes a bad credit loan at a lower interest rate has a pitfall in the form of high origination fees that make it even more expensive.

Duration of Funding Terms

When you face a financial emergency, you typically need money right away. Therefore, the speed of the funding process is a crucial factor a lender should take into account. Pay attention to how fast no credit check loans can reach your bank account before accepting a lender’s offer. If the terms are too long or blurry, evaluate the importance of funding speed in your situation.

Customer experiences

Lenders always know how to grab your attention with unrealistic promises. Thus, you may be frustrated and left with bad taste, a feeling that you have been scammed, and a reluctance to take out bad credit loans in the future. But there is a way to avoid the unpleasant consequences of borrowing money through predatory lenders. Try to check out customer reviews first and pay attention to both positive and negative ones to look at the service from different angles.

Definition & Key Features of No Credit Check Loans With Guaranteed Approval

No credit check loans with guaranteed approval are loans without a detailed verification of your credit history. They may be both secured and unsecured loans and have various loan terms. However, there are several things in common. All bad credit personal loans don’t put your credit score in the first place. Also, most bad credit direct lenders don’t check your credit and personal details through major credit bureaus, so applying through them is safe for your credit score.

Let’s take a look at key features of bad credit personal loans with guaranteed approval and no credit check:

Available to people with bad credit scores;

Offer flexible loan terms from 14 days to 60 months;

Both secured and unsecured options are available;

Don’t affect a borrower’s credit score;

Have simple eligibility requirements;

Almost instant loans with next-day direct deposit;

Offer simple online application procedure;

Can be used as debt consolidation loans.

Do Bad Credit Personal Loans with Guaranteed Approval and No Credit Check Really Exist?

When you see a “bad credit loans guaranteed approval” designation in the loan name, you need to suspect whether the lender tells you the truth. It’s not a secret that a loan provider doesn’t want to mess with a borrower who won’t turn back a loan. Therefore, even approval-guaranteed loans can’t give you any assurance. And that brings us to the “no-credit-check” statement.

In fact, direct lenders will check your credit softly in any case as they need to ensure it’s not risky for them to give you a loan. Therefore, there can be no question of guaranteed loan approval until this verification is complete. Although such a check doesn’t ruin your credit score, it still takes place, so no credit check loans with guaranteed approval are only half the truth.

Options for an Emergency Loan for Bad Credit With Guaranteed Approval

It may seem people with low credit scores can’t get a personal loan in good conditions. However, there are still many guaranteed approval loans for a bad credit score they can consider. Here are several available options for low credit score customers.

Payday Loans

A payday loan is an unsecured cash advance that provides applicants with small amounts and loan terms from two weeks to one month. You can commonly get payday loans online within one working day and repay the funds after you receive your next wage. Loan amounts between $100 and $1,000 are available.

Installment Loans

An installment loan is a kind of financial assistance that combines the best features of bank loans and payday cash advances. When you obtain an installment loan, you can count on getting quick cash with just a few qualification requirements and extended loan terms of up to 24 months. Like other personal loans, installment loans are repaid in equal monthly payments, so they usually don’t hurt your budget much.

Car Title Loans

Use car title loans if you want to get lower interest rates and own a vehicle that is in your name. This secured loan can help you with the needed loan amount if you pledge your car instead. You can use the auto while you repay the loan, but get ready to stay without your car if you won’t repay the money when due.

P2P Loans

Use a peer-to-peer platform to borrow money from other people, not an online lender or credit union. The option works similarly to other online loans but sometimes may offer lower interest rates and fees. Also, you can always turn to your family members or friends and borrow cash from them.

Secured Personal Loans

A secured loan is a name for a bad credit personal loan you can get by pawning your property, such as a vehicle, a home, or a balance of your savings account. Secured loans for bad credit are your chance to get favorable loan conditions. As personal loan lenders will get their money back, in any case, they can offer you better terms compared to unsecured loans. At the same time, with secured loans, you risk losing a car, money, or a roof over your head.

Pawn Shop Loans

Pawning your belongings may be another option to consider when you need money extremely fast. A pawn shop ignores your credit score and pays attention to the value of the item you bring with you. Based on it, a lender can give you some amount you can spend on any needs. If you don’t pay the money back, the pawn shop will put your property up for sale.

Cash Advance App

A cash advance app is a reasonable alternative to payday loans. While some apps are just one more option you can use besides a website or visiting a particular store, others can surprise you with lower fees and interest rates compared to short-term cash advance loans.

Where to Get Online Loans – Lenders vs. Apps

An instant cash advance app is usually easy to use. It has a user-friendly interface and step-by-step instructions that can help you access money fast and without additional help. Moreover, when you use an app, urgent financial assistance is always as close as your phone is. You don’t need to visit a store or access the website to apply. Although both lenders and cash advance apps allow you to access bad credit loans online , sometimes an app can help you save both money and time.

Who Can Qualify for Online Loans With No Credit Check?

In fact, bad credit loans with guaranteed approval are one of the easiest loans to obtain. All you need is to come of age, have a US residency confirmation, a valid checking account, and a steady income you can verify. Also, a lender may require your contact phone number and email in case of any questions.

Commonly Asked Questions

Can I Access Approval Guaranteed Loans With Poor Credit?

“Bad credit loans guaranteed approval” usually refers to a guaranteed loan decision you’ll get after a lender checks your personal details. Although you can get a bad credit loan with a low credit rating, no lender can promise your loan request will get a positive outcome.

What Are The Best Loans for People With Bad Credit?

Each bad credit personal loan can be lifesaving for one and a disaster for another. However, there are some factors, such as a low interest rate and fee, flexible terms, suitable amounts, simple requirements, and fast money transfer, that determine a good personal loan.

What Are Funding Terms for Personal Loans for Bad Credit?

It usually takes a lender approximately one business day after loan approval to deposit money into your bank account.

Is It Easy to Get a Loan With Bad Credit?

It depends on the type of loan. For example, personal loans for bad credit are available for borrowers with bad and poor credit scores. Although it may not be as simple as with a good FICO score, you can still get a loan effortlessly if you choose the right one.

Do Online Loans for Bad Credit Affect My Credit History?

Typically, bad credit loans don’t affect your credit history until you make your loan payments on time.