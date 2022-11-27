Understandably, your dog’s health is your priority, so seeing him in pain can be devastating. The most common health problem that dogs face, no matter their age, is joint pains, which can greatly affect their lives. If this problem isn’t noticed and treated on time, it might result in a more serious condition, so if your pet is struggling with this, make sure that you start taking care of it on time.

Even though there are many dog products for maintaining the health of your dog’s joints, they may not be compared with those that are filled with powerful CBD. And in this article, you’ll discover the best CBD dog treats for joint pain that, without doubt, might make an enormous difference and significantly improve your dogs and your own life. So, let’s start.

Top 3 CBD Black Friday Pet Deals & Cyber Monday Sale Online

If your dog is having troubles with its joints and its mobility, below you’ll find three extraordinary brands specialized in making CBD products for dogs. They make the purest and most potent CBD treats that may ease your dog’s joint pains.

HolistaPet

Honest Paws

Pet Hemp Company

#1 HolistaPet : Overall Best CBD Brand For Pets Offering 40% Off Sitewide

HolistaPet is a brand that aims to make the purest, most effective products for pets, enriched with the beneficial CBD. This brand has a wide range of pet treats intended for all types of health issues your pet might be dealing with. In addition, you may find treats for stress and anxiety, allergies, better digestion, improving the mobility of hips and joints, inflammation, and many other health conditions.

HolistaPet has CBD products for dogs, cats, and horses, and their range of CBD goods includes treats, oils, chews, and capsules. Dogs love treats; that’s why providing them with treats filled with CBD is the best way to give them the CBD dose they need.

The HolistaPet CBD dog treats for joints and mobility care might be ideal for your pet if it suffers from pain or discomfort in its joints. Veterinarians have even recommended them, and the combination of really effective ingredients and superfoods makes them one of the best you can find on the market.

Pros

Natural and organic

Pure treats

Vegan and cruelty-free

No THC

GMO-free, dairy-free, gluten-free

Lab-tested

Free shipping

Cons

The treats can’t be shipped internationally

CBD dog treats + joint and mobility care – product features

Ingredients

The HolistaPet CBD treats may relieve the pain and maintain the health of your dog’s joints, thanks to the organic and all-natural ingredients with 0% GMOs used in them.

The hemp, turmeric, and Boswellia are mixed with pumpkin spice and cinnamon, making these treats a delicious snack your dog will enjoy. The hemp extract is derived from the highest quality hemp from Colorado; the turmeric might be excellent for alleviating pain and inflammation, while Boswellia may improve joint function.

What’s even better is that these treats contain hemp seed powder and broad spectrum CBD oil which are powerful superfoods enhancing the benefits of these treats. Also, they’re free from dairy, gluten, and also from THC, which makes them pure.

Recommended dosage

What HolistaPet recommends is to calculate how much your dog should consume. 5 milligrams of CBD per every 10 pounds of your dog’s body weight is the simplest and most precise way of calculating the ideal dosage of these CBD treats. And you can give this dosage to your furry friend every 4 to 8 hours, depending on how much they need to feel better.

Lab-tested and safe

You can be sure that your four-legged friend is consuming only the best and the purest CBD treats because HolistaPet sends each small batch of CBD to a certified lab, including these treats. The CBD treats for joint and mobility care are tested for their potency and purity, so you have nothing to worry about. Furthermore, you can find the lab results on the website and see how amazing they are.

Benefits

Your dog’s joint mobility might greatly increase

The discomfort in your pet’s body may quickly disappear

The appetite and digestion might improve

The treats might have soothing effects and improve your dog’s health

These CBD treats may relieve the muscle spasms

Packages and price

Depending on your dog size, there are three different packages available of the HolistaPet CBD treats.

The smallest package contains 150 milligrams CBD, and it’s made for small dogs that weigh less than 20 pounds; this package will cost you $26.95

A package of 300 milligrams of CBD that’s ideal for medium pets that weigh between 20-60 pounds; they’re worth $34.95

A package of 600 milligrams CDB is the perfect one for big dogs, so if your dog weighs over 60 pounds, these are just the treats you need; they can be yours for $64.95

You can purchase these CBD treats at a 25% discount if you subscribe to them.

Shipping and refunds

You can get these treats with free economy shipping, which takes 5 to 7 days for the treats to be delivered to your address. You can also choose standard ground shipping, which takes up to 5 days, or expedited shipping, which will take up to 3 days for you and your dog to get these treats, so choose the shipping method that’s most convenient for you.

If you and your dog aren’t satisfied with the results, just reach out to the HolistaPet . This brand is pretty understandable, so whether the treats have been opened or not, it offers a money-back guarantee that lasts for 30 days. In that period, you can return the treats, and this brand will give you back the full amount of your money.

#2 Honest Paws : A wide Variety of Offers On Potent CBD Products For Pets

People who made this brand are hardcore animal lovers, so when their pets started to have health problems, they found the solution in the CBD extract. That was the reason they were motivated to start this brand and share their knowledge with the rest of the world.

Honest Paws makes all of its products in an FDA-approved facility, so they’re made adhering to the most strict standard. The result of that is the astoundingly high quality and fast effectiveness of these CBD dog treats.

This brand has plenty of dog treats rich in CBD that may keep your dog’s overall health under control, especially easing the joint pain your dog might suffer from. They also have treats for dogs with anxiety or heart problems so that you can find anything from this brand.

The CBD pet treats for joint pain from Honest Paws are specially formulated so they might relieve your dog’s joint pain. Let’s see what makes them so good.

Pros

Vegan CBD treats

High-quality ingredients

Might be fast-acting

It may provide long-lasting effects

Gluten-free and GMO-free

No THC

Cons

All of the treats are crunchy

CBD dog treats for joint pain and mobility care – product features

Ingredients

The CBD treats from Honest Paws are made from natural ingredients, without gluten, chemicals, or genetically modified ingredients. The treats are also free from any artificial additives, so they’re absolutely clean and safe for your furry friend to consume.

The Honest Paws treats are rich in CBD, which has been extracted from the purest and most organic locally grown hemp. They contain peanut butter and cinnamon, which make them very delicious, so you won’t have any problems making your dog eat them. They also have the best cbd oil for dogs.

Recommended dosage

Start by giving your dog the lowest amount of CBD, and that will be starting with half a treat. Do this for a couple of days and observe how your dog acts. If you notice that your dog starts to move easier, is happier, and feels more comfortable, then continue with the same dosage. But if you see that your dog is acting the same way without getting any positive effects, you should slowly and gradually increase the dosage, so instead of a half treat, start giving him one whole piece per day.

Lab-tested and safe

The CBD treats from Honest Paws have been tested by a third-party lab for their quality, which guarantees the harmlessness and effectiveness of these goods. This brand is also transparent, which can be seen by the fact that the lab reports of the tests are available on its website to anyone interested in them. In them, you’ll find out how these treats are free from insecticides and don’t contain dangerous ingredients, so feel free to take a look at them.

Benefits

They might ease your dog’s pain

They may calm your dog

They might greatly relieve the joint stiffness

They might have anti-inflammatory effects

They may improve your dog’s appetite

Packages and prices

Honest Paws CBD dog treats come in three different potencies. You can purchase a bag filled with treats that contain a total of 150 milligrams CBD, a bag with a total of 300 milligrams CBD, and a bag with a total of 600 milligrams CBD. It all depends on how big your dog is.

The weaker dosage is perfect for smaller dogs that weigh less, and the strongest potency is better for the bigger dogs. The prices start from $25.95, so these amazing treats are pretty affordable.

Shipping and refunds

Another great thing about Honest Paws CBD treats is the shipping. This brand offers free shipping to all its products so that you won’t have any additional costs. The shipping is fast, so your dog can enjoy them in no time.

Purchasing these CBD dog treats is risk-free because they come with a 30-day available refund, so if you want to return them, you can easily do that. This brand will give you back a full refund, so purchasing is risk-free, and you have nothing to lose by ordering them and checking how they affect your dog.

#3 Pet Hemp Company : Special Exclusive Offers On all CBD Dog Treats

What’s unique about Pet Hemp Company is the special journey of the owners who had a dog with medical problems due to its age. Nothing was helping, so they decided to give the amazing CBD extract a try, and the benefits and the results from it were amazing, resulting in improvement in their dog’s health. This was the turning point that made the founder of Pet Hemp Company start making CBD goods and share them with other pet owners in need of help for their pets.

You may find CBD treats from the Pet Hemp Company for every problem your dog might be facing. This brand has treats for calming, repairing, wellness, and even treats for cats and horses.

The CBD dog treats REPAIR from Pet Hemp Company might be perfect for repairing the joints and supporting your dog’s mobility. Crunchy and delicious, made from plant-based ingredients, your dog won’t be able to resist them.

CBD dog treats – repair: Joint support – product features

Ingredients

The Pet Hemp Company CBD dog treats are made from ingredients directly derived from nature. The combination of Boswellia and turmeric root may start doing wonders for your dog’s joints, making them stronger and relieving any discomfort or pain your four-legged friend might suffer. The cinnamon and pumpkin spice makes these treats delicious, and of course, enriched with the broad spectrum of CBD oil, they’re the best natural and most potent delicious snack that may provide incredible advantages for your pet.

The ingredients are also organic and vegan, free from dairy, gluten, and harmful GMOs, making them safe for your dog to consume.

Recommended dosage

The recommended dosage from Pet Hemp Company for these CBD treats is very simple. 0.25 milligrams of CBD per one pound of your dog’s body weight is just enough. Of course, everything depends on the severity of the issue your dog is suffering from, but if you’re giving CBD goods to your dog for the first time, start with this dosage.

Later on, if you notice that your dog needs something more, increase the dosage to 0.50 milligrams per pound. One treat per day is just enough, but you can give your dog a CBD treat every 8 to 12 hours if needed.

Lab-tested and safe

These CBD dog treats are safe because they’ve been tested in a reliable, third-party lab. Even more, the results from the testing are available on the official Pet Hemp Company website, so everyone interested in exactly how potent and pure they are can have easy access and learn more. You’ll find info about all cannabinoids the treats contain and the total amount of CBD, so feel free to check them yourself and see how harmless yet potent they are.

Benefits

The CBD treats might soothe joint pain

They may help with the quicker repair of the joints

They may improve the hip movement

The treats might ease the anxiety symptoms

They might make the aging symptoms more tolerable

They may significantly decrease the itchy skin

Packages and prices

You can choose between three different packages with different potencies. But don’t worry. Selecting the most suitable strength for your dog is very easy. You just have to learn how much your dog weighs. So what you can choose from are the following ones:

A bag filled with 150 milligrams of CBD treats, suitable for dogs that have under 20 pounds, for $26.95

A bag filled with 300 milligrams of CBD treats, suitable for dogs that have between 20 and 60 pounds, for $34.95

A bag filled with 600 milligrams of CBD, suitable for dogs that weigh over 60 pounds, for only $64.95

These prices are for a one-time purchase. If you’re planning to use these treats for a longer time, simply subscribe to them, and you’ll also be able to save 25% off every purchase.

Shipping and refunds

The Pet Hemp Company CBD REPAIR treats can be delivered in three ways. You can choose between free, standard, and expedited shipping based on the fact how fast you want to receive the treats. The quickest time to receive these treats is 3 days, and the longest is 7, so whatever shipping method you choose, you’ll be able to get them quickly.

If you change your mind about these treats or aren’t entirely satisfied, simply return them within 30 days of your purchase. Pet Hemp Company will give you a full refund for the unopened but also for the opened treats without asking you any questions.

Pros

Made from 100% natural ingredients

Lab-tested and verified

Vegan and GMO-free

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Older dogs or dogs with dental problems might not be able to consume these crunchy texture treats

How We Made This List of Best CBD For Pets Brands Offering Great Deals On This Black Friday?

When searching for the best brands that make CBD treats for dogs, we looked at certain factors and immediately eliminated the brands that didn’t possess them.

We were focused on only reviewing the CBD treats from the most reputable brands that are made from the cleanest ingredients. We also wanted to find treats that are beneficial in more ways, are available in different potencies, and come with money-back guarantees. The brands in this article meet all of these criteria, so before starting with the reviews, let’s see why each of these criteria is important.

Reputable brands

All the selected brands offering CBD dog treats have a spotless reputation. With countless satisfied customers and positive reviews, that’s very easy to conclude. The quality of their products shows that they really care about all of the pets, and people quickly notice that. We’ve also looked at the feedback and the great ratings, and everything points to the spotless reputation of these brands.

High-quality ingredients

As you’ll read in the continuation, all of the CBD dog treats we’ve chosen are made from high-quality ingredients and even combined with superfoods for better and more effective results. The lack of harmful and dangerous substances and the implementation of healthy ingredients and pure CBD indicate that these treats are truly potent, harmless, effective, and beneficial.

Benefits

Not only may the CBD treats relieve the joint pain your dog suffers from, but they may also bring a lot of other benefits, and that was our goal, to find CBD treats that are beneficial in more than one way. So, not only may your dog get back the pain-free life, but its appetite may improve, its mood and immunity may become better, the sleep may become calmer, and it may get more relaxed.

Potencies

Since smaller and lighter dogs need lower CBD dosage and bigger, heavier dogs need a higher one, we wanted to find the brands that provide more potencies of the CBD dog treats. And the brands reviewed below offer that. They offer packages that contain a total of 150 milligrams, 300 milligrams, and 600 milligrams CBD so that you can find the most suitable for your dog for very affordable prices.

Refunds

Even though these CBD dog treats are so good that you won’t even think about returning them, having that option will make you feel sure of their quality. Thus, all of the CDB treats we’re going to recommend you have a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to return them and get a full refund. And exactly this is another indicator that these brands are truly reliable and have their client’s best interests in mind.

Guide for Choosing CBD Dog Treats for Joint Pain

The following small guide will help you recognize, select, and choose the best CBD dog treats for joint pain. Keep reading to find out which factors to consider when searching for CBD treats and what benefits they might bring your beloved furry friend.

Factors to consider when choosing CBD dog treats

You must be very careful when choosing the best CBD oil for dogs because everyone wants the best for their dog, and not all CBD treats offer the same effectiveness and harmlessness. So, to be able to recognize the best CBD treats, you must pay attention to the transparency and reliability of the brand you’re buying from, the purity of the treats, if they’ve been lab-tested, and the reviews of the previous buyers.

These factors can show you a lot about the quality of the CBD treats you’re planning to buy, so let’s see why each of them is important.

Transparency and reliability

Always start by informing yourself about the brand from which you’re planning to purchase the CBD dog treats. The brand should be transparent and reliable. The transparency can be seen by the accessibility of the lab results, not hiding the ingredients, and the honest relationship with the customers.

You can see if the brand is reliable by the customers’ satisfaction and by the brand’s guarantees, such as the refund guarantee that shows you can count on the brand even if you’re not satisfied with its products.

Check the purity of the ingredients

The first thing you must do is to check if the CBD treats are made from pure and clean ingredients. Inform yourself where the hemp is grown from which the CBD is extracted, and make sure that every ingredient comes straight from nature.

CBD dog treats should be free from chemicals, additives, and GMOs. The best CBD treats for dogs are gluten- and dairy-free and vegan, so keeping these things in mind and buying such treats should result in buying the purest and safest CBD treats.

Check if they’ve been lab-tested

Lab results are the most accurate and reliable proof that CBD treats are safe for your dog to consume. Usually, the treats are getting tested for their purity, potency, quality, and the presence of heavy metals, which is very important to know before ordering them. If the treats you’re interested in buying haven’t been tested, or you can’t find the test results, that’s a big red flag, so don’t ever buy such treats because you might endanger your dog’s health.

Dog owners reviews

The reviews of the previous buyers will show you what to expect from certain treats to do to your dog. By reading the reviews, you’ll find many different experiences and be able to decide if the treats you’re thinking about are the best ones for your dog. If you notice that the reviews and the rating for a particular product are negative, it’s best to avoid it and search for one with more satisfied customers.

Benefits your dog might have from CBD treats

Not only are CBD treats natural and harmless, but also they may bring countless benefits. And not only might they improve your dog’s physical health and well-being, but also they might positively affect its sleep and mood. So let’s see what other advantages you and your dog might expect to get from the regular use of the CBD treats.

They might reduce the hyperactivity and anxiety in your dog

If your dog is hyperactive, never stands still, or suffers from separation anxiety (which many pets do), you may calm them by giving them CBD treats. It’s proven that CBD can soothe anxiety symptoms in humans, so it might do the same for your dog. Also, if your dog is becoming nervous and scared from the sound of fireworks, these treats might be the perfect snack to calm them down.

They might greatly relieve the joint pain of your dog

When you see your dog suffering from joint pains and not being able to run and jump, it’s a pretty discouraging feeling. But no more, as now you may help your furry friend and ease the pain with the amazing CBD. Implementing these treats in your dog’s life might greatly reduce its pain, so get ready to see it running around, pain-free very soon.

They might significantly improve and increase your dog’s appetite and make it happier

Losing the appetite and being unhappy are common results of joint pains. But giving your dog CBD treats regularly might improve their mood, make them happier, and increase their appetite. Your dog won’t have any problems eating the CBD treats because they’re a very tasty snack; soon enough, you might notice an improvement in its eating habits.

They might provide your dog with a better and calmer sleep

Another result of your dog’s joint pains is having trouble falling asleep and staying asleep. But when you start feeding your four-legged friends with CBD, those problems may soon disappear. The CBD might make your dog sleepy and relaxed, so its sleep quality may quickly improve and return to normal.

Additional benefits

The above-mentioned aren’t all of the benefits your dog might gain. The regular use of CBD treats may relax your dog and ease the tension in its muscles. Moreover, they might soothe and calm the dog. The CBD treats have proven to be great for improving skin health and treating seizures.

They might speed up your dog’s digestion, improve its immune system, and even reduce its heart rate and high blood pressure. So everything your dog might gain is an advantage that should positively affect its overall health.

Symptoms That Prove Your Dog Is Having Joint Pains

Limping and hopping

The first and most conspicuous sign that your dog is having joint problems is limping. So if you notice changes in its walking or running that aren’t going away or using one leg more than the others, that’s a big indicator that something bothers your furry friend.

Another very visible sign is when your dog is hopping while running, which is also known as “bunny hopping”, so that’s a sign, too, that something’s not quite right, and it’s time to do something about it.

Swelling

If you notice that your dog is limping or hopping while running, the next thing you should do is to check what’s causing that. Look for swelling of its joints. That’s the next visible sign that will clearly show that your dog’s troubles aren’t temporary and it’s suffering from pain in its joints.

Drooling, whimpering, and licking

When a dog isn’t feeling comfortable, it starts to drool and whimper excessively. Also, animals usually start licking the area that’s giving them trouble, so observe if your dog is often licking its joints. If you notice all of these things, it’s clear that your pet is struggling with joint discomfort.

Other symptoms

If you notice that your dog is struggling to get up or stand on its feet, often feels tired, avoids or has difficulties climbing the stairs, walks slowly, and is losing its muscle mass, that indicates that something is giving them trouble and makes them act differently. And if you notice that these signs are getting accompanied by your dog losing its appetite or becoming more irritable, consider that a red flag and start implementing CBD extract in its diet.

FAQ About CBD Dog Treats For Pain

Q: How can I naturally improve the joint health of my dog?

As you know, dogs are active creatures that love to run and play, so try to do that with your dog as much as you can. Same as for people, physical exercise is the best way for your dog to stay in form and healthy.

Another natural way to improve and maintain your dog’s joint health is by taking care of its weight, achievable through regular physical activity and diet. If you do all of these things, your dog will be able to live a happy and trouble-free life. Also, remember that the CBD treats are a natural way of maintaining and, if needed, improving the mobility and the health of your dog’s joints, so you can also include them too.

Q: How long until my dogs start feeling the effects of a CBD treat?

It all depends on the potency of the CBD treats and the size of your dog. Generally, the CBD in the treats should start acting between half an hour and one hour and last for the next 4 to 8 hours. This can vary because of many factors, but don’t worry; you’ll learn the exact time if you start giving CBD treats to your dog regularly.

You should know that CBD in treats needs a bit more time to start acting, for example, compared to CBD in oil. However, best CBD dog treats for joint pain are uncomparable and easier to give to your dog than oil; moreover, they are tastier and might be the perfect choice to start improving your dog’s health.

Q: How will I know that the CBD dog treats are working?

It all depends on your dog’s level of joint pain and its size. Usually, it takes anything from 45 minutes to one hour for the CBD to start acting and your dog to start getting all of its benefits. In other words, it’s pretty similar to the way CBD edibles work on humans. Also, the effects can last anything from 4 to 8 hours.

And don’t worry! You’ll know if and when the CBD treat has started working by noticing your dog’s movement and mood. The pain should disappear, and your dog should begin to move easily and act happier and relieved.

Q: How much CBD is enough?

Always adhere and give your dog the dosage recommended by the brand. Usually, you can find the recommendation written on the back of the treats bag or on the brand’s official website. Many brands have CBD dosage charts attached on their sites, so you can also check them out.

Always adhere to the recommendations and don’t overdo it. If you’re seeing that your dog needs a higher amount of CBD, give them more, but you must carefully, slowly, and gradually increase the dosage daily and observe how your dog reacts. Stop when you reach the perfect, effective amount and stick to it.

Q: Can CBD result in any negative effects on my dog?

Even though the CBD dog treats are harmless and won’t ever endanger your dog’s health, some side effects might still occur. You don’t have to worry because they aren’t life-threatening and won’t last long, but you must be very careful with the dosage.

Thus, if you give too much CBD to your dog, you might notice that your pet is feeling more thirsty than usual, so provide him with water and decrease the dose. Diarrhea is also a common side effect which indicates that your dog’s organism isn’t used to this extract, so you must continue with small amounts.

Drowsiness, change in appetite, and nausea are also negative consequences that will quickly pass. You mustn’t make your pet feel worse than it already feels, so be careful and always start with small amounts of CBD.

Q: Can I give CBD treats to my dog every day?

Yes, you can give CBD treats to your dog every day. Even more, the regular use of CBD treats is recommendable if you want your dog to experience the maximum benefits and quickly recover.

The important thing is to stick to the dosage suitable for your dog. As long as you pay attention to the dosage recommendations from the brand, the treats are harmless but very potent and effective. Also, you can give a CBD treat to your dog more times a day, for example, every 8 to 12 hours, if your pet needs them.

Q: Can my dog get high from CBD treats?

No, your dog can’t get high from the CBD treats because CBD doesn’t have any psychoactive properties. Especially not from the CBD treats reviewed in this article, as they’re all free from THC, which makes them the purest on the market.

And another important thing to remember is that even if you see CBD dog treats that contain THC, the legal amount that they are allowed to contain is less than 0.3% THC, and that is a small dosage that won’t get your dog high, so you have nothing to worry about.

Conclusion: Best CBD For Pets Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale Discounts

If you’ve ever tried CBD and know how CBD is beneficial for humans, you can only imagine how amazing it might be for your dog. The CBD extract is potent, healthy, and harmless, and if you choose to buy CBD treats from the brands recommended and reviewed above, you may be sure that you’re making the best choice to give your dog a chance at a high-quality product and pain-free life.

CBD treats might be the healthiest solution to your dog’s joint pain, so don’t waste any more time, and see how your dog becomes healthier and happier from day to day while enjoying the best treats.

It is recommended to consult with a veterinarian before providing your pet with any supplements, including pet CBD products, to help with any health issues.