Installment loans give borrowers the opportunity to get a lump sum of cash required to cover expenses they would otherwise ill afford. When you find the best installment loans on the market, they’re quick and easy to apply for, come with reasonable interest rates, and pay out quickly. That’s why borrowers turn to installment loans finders – it means they can apply just once using a loan-finder platform, and expect to be considered by multiple lenders. There’s no need to have excellent credit scores to get online installment loans either. Many lenders offering installment loans for bad credit provide bad credit borrowers with the personal installment loans they need – and they do it in a hurry. Getting installment loans bad credit has never been easier.

If you’re shopping around for providers of installment loans online or bad credit installment loans and direct lender online installment loans instant approval, you’re in luck! We did the legwork for you and compiled a list of some of the best installment loans providers in the country. All you have to do is refer to the list of loan-finders below to find out everything you need to know about the top five installment loans providers in the US and the instant funding installment loans they have on offer.

Best Installment Loans – Quick Overview

Viva Payday Loans : Best Overall for Installment Loans Online

Low Credit Finance : Best Platform to Get Installment Loans for Bad Credit up to $5000

Heart Paydays : Best for Online Installment Loans with Interest as Low as 5.99%

Green Dollar Loans : Best Platform for Getting Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Even Without a Payslip

Big Buck Loans : Best for Online Installment Loans Instant Approval From Direct Lenders

Viva Payday Loans : Best Overall for Installment Loans Online

Highlights of Installment Loans Online with Viva Payday Loans

Quick and easy online application

APR starting from 5.99%

Bad credit borrowers welcome to apply

Fast payouts

Transparent loan contracts

Viva Payday Loans offers the simplest and most streamlined application process for installment loans online. You’ll be able to apply for a loan within minutes and get a payout as soon as possible. Installment loans online via Viva Payday Loans range from as low as $100 all the way up to $5000 for those who need to make larger payments. The interest attached can range from 5.99% to 35.99%, and repayment options are reasonable from 3 to 24 months. Simply visit the Viva Paydays website and fill out the application form, and you’ll get feedback pronto!

Eligibility Criteria for Installment Loans Online

18+ years of age to apply

US citizens and residents only

US bank account with direct deposit

Low Credit Finance : Best Platform to Get Installment Loans for Bad Credit up to $5000

Highlights of Installment Loans for Bad Credit up to $5000

Quick payout

Super-easy online application

2-minute approval process

Access to a broad range of loan packages

Flexible repayment terms

If you’re hunting for installment loans for bad credit up to $5000, you’ll find precisely what you need at Low Credit Finance . Here the loan options start as low as $100, with interest rates also starting low at around 5.99% and ranging up to 35.99%. With 3 to 24 months to pay, borrowers find it easy to manage their installment loans for bad credit with Low Credit Finance. Applying is quick and easy, only requiring the borrower to complete one quick and easy online application form.

Eligibility Criteria for Installment Loans for Bad Credit Up to $5000

Must be 18+ to apply

Must earn at least $1k per month

US citizens/residents only

Heart Paydays : Best for Online Installment Loans with Interest as Low as 5.99%

Highlights of Online Installment Loans with Low APR

APR starting from 5.99%

Simple application process

Transparent lending

Flexible loan amounts

Flexible repayment terms

Something that caught our eye about Heart Paydays is that the platform features borrowers with loans that have low APRs. Interest on online installment loans with Heart Paydays starts at 5.99%, but that said, it can go as high as 35.99%. The loans are pretty flexible, ranging from $100 to $5000 and with repayment options of 3 to 24 months. Lenders typically set up debit order instructions to ensure that online installment loans costs are paid automatically. This helps bad credit borrowers stay on top of their payments.

Eligibility Criteria for Low APR Online Installment Loans

Earnings of $1000 per month

Minimum age of 18

Access to your own US bank account with direct deposit

Green Dollar Loans : Best Platform for Getting Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Even Without a Payslip

Highlights of Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Interest starting at 5.99%

Loans from $100

Bad credit loans available

Unemployed borrowers welcome

Direct debits for payment

We found the fact that borrowers without formal employment can apply for a loan with Green Dollar Loans very attractive. Many bad credit borrowers and even good credit borrowers earn their income through self-employment, freelancing, contracting or similar. There’s no payslip provided in these scenarios and yet the platform can still help these borrowers obtain guaranteed installment loans for bad credit of between $100 and $5000 with relative ease. The repayment terms are reasonable on guaranteed installment loans for bad credit , ranging from 3 months to 2 years. Interest is standard, from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Eligibility Criteria for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit, No Payslip Required

$1k+ per month income

Age of 18+

Proof of income and address, plus ID required

Big Buck Loans : Best for Online Installment Loans Instant Approval From Direct Lenders

Highlights of Online Installment Loans Instant Approval From Direct Lenders

Borrow up to $5000

Small loans of $100 available

Quick and easy access to loans

Pay the loan off in easy monthly installments

Up to 24 months to pay

We were thoroughly impressed with Big Bucks Loans ’ ability to connect borrowers with direct lenders offering online loans instant approval. To make the approval process swift, borrowers should have digital copies of their paperwork handy. This includes a copy of their ID, proof of address, and proof of income. There’s a quick and easy application process involved to apply for online installment loans instant approval via Big Buck Loans. All you have to do is complete the application form with your particulars, select the amount you require between $100 and $5000, and wait for feedback. You’ll get 3 to 24 months to repay your loan, and the interest you can expect can range from 5.99% to 35.99%. Big Buck Loans offers online installment loans instant approval options with direct lenders, even to those with bad credit.

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Online Installment Loans Instant Approval

At least $1000 per month income

No under 18s

Only US citizens

Types of Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only

$100 Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lenders Only

Borrowers can access guaranteed installment loans for bad credit direct lenders only as small as $100 to provide bridging cash when it’s needed most.

Personal Installment Loans of Up to $5000

If you have big ticket items or a larger expense you need to cover, you’ll find that personal installment loans are available up to $5000.

Personal Installment Loans with Low APR

While APRs can be as high as 35.99%, they start as low as 5.99%.

Bad Credit Installment Loans

If you have bad credit, there’s nothing to worry about. You can still borrow between 5.99% and 35.99% if you can prove affordability.

What Are No Credit Check Installment Loans Alternatives & How Do They Work?

No credit installment loans are loans provided to bad credit borrowers. This doesn’t mean that credit checks aren’t carried out as lenders are required by law in the US to carry out credit checks on borrowers. Instead, it means that lenders carry out affordability assessments on borrowers to make sure they can afford the actual cost of the loan. If they can, the loan will be awarded, interest will be added to the total amount, and then the loan is paid back in fixed, easy-to-afford monthly installments. No credit check installment loans alternatives are readily available online but not so easily achieved through the local bank.

Apply for No Credit Check Installment Loans Alternatives in 4 Quick Steps

The following 4 steps apply when applying for installment loans via the Viva Payday Loans website.

Step 1: Choose the Amount You Require for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit No Credit Check Alternatives

Installment loans range from $100 to $5000 – select the required amount.

Step 2: Input Your Data on the Application Form for Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit No Credit Check Alternatives

You will be required to provide your full name, ID, address, banking details, employment information and a list of your monthly expenses.

Step 3: Feedback on Your Application for Installment Loans Bad Credit Provided in Minutes

Two minutes is all it takes to receive feedback on your application. You’ll then need to sign a loan agreement, making sure to read through it carefully first.

Step 4: Receive the Installment Loans Bad Credit Payout

Once the agreement is signed and sent back to the lender, the cash is paid over to you.

Features and Factors of Installment Loans No Credit Check Alternatives

When hunting for installment loans no credit check alternatives, you will find that they all seem to share similar features and include certain factors as follows. These should be considered before making your application:

Expect to Pay High Interest in Some Cases on Installment Loans No Credit Check Alternatives

The APR you can expect on an installment loan can be fairly low if the lender is competitive, but keep in mind that the interest you’ll pay can be anywhere between 5.99% to 35.99%.

Always Budget Before Applying for Instant Funding Installment Loans

To ensure you don’t over-indebt yourself, make sure that you know how much you can realistically afford to pay back before applying for a loan of any amount.

Repayment Terms are Flexible for Instant Funding Installment Loans

Repaying a loan is a flexible arrangement. This means that lenders will work with borrowers to come up with a repayment plan that works for both parties. Repayments typically range from 3 to 24 months.

Lenders Will Assess Your Income vs. Expenses for Online Installment Loans No Credit Check Alternatives

When applying for a loan , the lender will require a list of your monthly expenses in order to determine if you can realistically afford the expected installments.

How Did We Choose the Best Providers of Online Installment Loans No Credit Check Alternatives

When creating our editor’s pick of the five top providers of installment loans, we looked for providers and loan finders offering:

Simple applications

Fast turnarounds

A range of loan options ($100-$5000)

Quick payouts

Flexible repayment terms

Simple funding options for bad credit borrowers

Conclusion

When comparing loan finder sites, we could not help but notice that Big Buck Loans offers the most streamlined and simple application process! Acquiring a loan through the site is as simple as completing an online application form for direct lender online installment loans instant approval.

FAQ’s

Are There No-Credit-Check Installment Loans?

While US lenders are legally required to carry out credit checks, borrowers with bad credit can still acquire loans via a loan-finder. This is because credit scores are not the most important factor when approving or denying a loan request. Instead, affordability is a main focus.

Can I Get an Installment Loan with Bad Credit?

Yes, it is possible to get an installment loan with bad credit. You can increase your chances of connecting with a lender most likely to assist you by using any of the loan finder services reviewed above.

Is it Possible to Have Multiple Installment Loans?

Yes, it is possible to have multiple installment loans at once, especially if you consider that a mortgage, car loan, personal loan and payday loan are all installment loans, and you can have more than one at a time.

The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to U.S residents only.