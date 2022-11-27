Yoga pants, compression shorts, and colorful smoothie bowls aren’t just fashionable; they’re symbols representing the healthy lifestyle of the person sporting them. A 2022 survey found that 53% of Americans admitted they aren’t living a healthy lifestyle. Of those surveyed, 28% of them want to get healthier. Keep reading if you’d like to join them but don’t know where to start. (No need to worry, stretchy pants and acai bowls are not requirements for a healthy lifestyle.)

Want to Make a Change?

It’s no secret that the United States has been trolled in recent decades as one of the least healthy countries in the developed world, but how does Maryland stack up against the rest of the nation?

Accord ing to the CDC, life expectancy from the time of birth in Maryland has dropped from 79.2 years to 76.8 years. In addition, the Maryland Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) reveals that 51.6% of all Marylanders reported at least one chronic health condition in 2020, with the leading causes of death in Maryland being cancer, cardiovascular issues, and respiratory complications. Unhealthy lifestyles and habits often cause these issues. For this reason, it is important to lead a healthy lifestyle to prevent or reduce the chances of developing such conditions.

What is a healthy lifestyle?

Most experts agree that a healthy lifestyle includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, and plenty of rest. If you can limit stress, that’s great too. A common theme is your ability to create sustainable habits. There are many different diets, but the best one for you is the one that fits your lifestyle and personality. The same goes for exercise. You don’t need to do Crossfit 8 times a week to live a healthy lifestyle.

Let’s examine these dimensions further.

Diet

There are dozens of diets to choose from, so finding the right one can be daunting. Here are a few of the most popular diets:

The Mediterranean Diet: This diet is based on the traditional cooking style of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. It emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and olive oil.

The Paleo Diet: When you follow the Paleo diet, you eat foods that our Paleolithic ancestors ate. It excludes dairy, legumes, grains, and processed foods.

The Vegan Diet: The Vegan Diet is a plant-based diet that excludes all animal products, including meat, eggs, and dairy.

There are many other diets to choose from, so do your research and find one that fits your lifestyle and nutritional needs.

Exercise

Although exercise is a dimension of health, it doesn’t have to define you. You should do exercises that you enjoy. This could be anything from low-impact walking to high-intensity interval training. The important thing is that you move your body in some capacity, and one way to do this is by doing activities you enjoy.

Here are a few exercises that you might fancy:

Yoga is a low-impact exercise focusing on breathing, flexibility, and mindfulness. It’s great for improving your overall balance and core strength.

Cycling: Cycling is an excellent way to get your heart rate up while exploring nature or your local neighborhood.

Swimming: Swimming is one of the best forms of aerobic exercise, and it’s also fun! Whether you join the masters swim team or splash around in the pool, swimming is an activity everyone should try at least once.

There are countless other activities that you can do to maintain a healthy lifestyle, such as Pilates, Zumba, weightlifting, running, walking, and more!

Rest and Stress Management

Sleep might be the most underrated human activity. Getting adequate rest is essential for both physical and mental health. So, aim for 7–9 hours of sleep each night, and try to unplug your electronics an hour before bed.

Stress can significantly impact your overall health, so it’s important to find ways to manage it. For example, taking regular breaks throughout the day, finding time for hobbies and activities you enjoy, and practicing mindfulness exercises can help reduce your stress and anxiety levels.

Using Supplements

You should consult your doctor or healthcare professionals before making any dietary changes, including adding supplements. Supplements, as the word is defined, are used as an addition to your dietary needs (if they are not being met through real food). Although some elite athletes might choose to take supplements to increase their performance, for the average person, they aren’t the first thing to change in your wellness plan unless your doctor says otherwise.

In addition, including supplements in your diet can be an effective way to fulfill your dietary needs or fill nutritional gaps that aren’t being met through diet alone. Different supplements contain specific vitamins and minerals needed for optimal health, such as Vitamin D for stronger bones or Omega-3 fatty acids for heart health.

So, if you choose to use supplements, it’s important to research which supplements will work best for you, considering your current diet, activity level, and health conditions. But be warned, diving into the world of supplementation can be overwhelming. For example, suppose you’re looking to gain some muscles. You may need to understand BCAAs, differentiate between whey protein and pea protein, Concentrate vs isolate , and Casein vs creatine before settling on a suitable supplement.

How to Get Started?

Many people want to get healthier and change their lifestyles, but they may not know where to start. There are many different ways to get started on the path to a healthier life, and education is the best place to begin. As with any lifestyle change, trying to figure out everything at once can be overwhelming. So to make the transition easier, consider focusing on one or two specific things at a time. Then, you can experiment with some dietary and exercise changes or additions.

Conclusion

Overall, a healthy lifestyle involves multiple aspects that you must balance to achieve the best results – and “best” looks different for everyone. Keeping up with nutrition, rest, and physical activity are all essential parts of any plan toward healthier living. However, balancing work, fitness, and relaxation is also important.

Living a healthier life can be attainable with enough self-awareness, research, and dedication to making changes. But it is all about finding what works for you and your body. Good luck!