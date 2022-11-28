A family vacation is one of the most beautiful experiences one can ever have. Having a great vacation with family means spending a memorable time with your loved ones. But, these great moments can quickly turn into something “not-so-great moments”, especially if you have people of different age groups.

So, we have come up with our top 10 tips for making family vacation fun for everyone.

Plan Ahead: If the visiting vacation destination has lots of attractions, you need to plan and prioritize the places you and your family members want to explore. Pre-booking everything and planning a rest stop will not only help you save time and energy but it will also give you an opportunity to make your vacation more relaxing.

Choose Destination Wisely: This is one of the most important aspects of a family vacation. After all, you are not trying to satisfy yourself, you are looking for a vacation destination that has something for everyone. Before picking a destination, sitting-down with the family is a great way of choosing a vacation spot. Once the destination is selected, do a bit of research about the destination, its weather, off and peak seasons, etc. so that you can avoid being a complete stranger in a new place.

Budget: This is another factor that is going to play a huge role in your vacation. Having a set budget helps you stay focused and make the right decision that will make your family vacation enjoyable. Knowing what exactly you can afford, will help you save hours on planning and enjoy a stress-free vacation.

Final Check Before the Journey: Charge your cameras, and mobiles, if traveling by car, then fill up your gas tank the night before, get your car serviced a week before or at least a few days before, check the tire pressures and ensure your car is in good condition for a trouble-free journey. Medical items should be the priority and the first thing to pack and ensure you have enough medical supplies for the trip, along with extra clothing, personal items, and toiletries.

Stock up Items: Long family drive is a fun thing but requires careful planning and packing essentials. Stock up your car with plenty of water bottles as you need to keep yourself and your family members well hydrated. Avoid unhealthy snacks such as chips and sugary items. Instead, replace these with healthy snacks such as fruits, roasted nuts, protein bars, etc. Stock up with fun games or audiobooks for kids’ entertainment. Also, make your drive a little more comfortable for members by keeping some pillows and blankets.

Capture Every Moment: The richness of life lies in beautiful memories, and a family vacation is one such opportunity wherein you create beautiful memories. Capture all the beautiful moments of your family vacation and buy great souvenirs that will help you and your family remember the trip vividly.

Where to Stay: Another big decision to tackle is whether to book a hotel or a stay-in vacation rental home for your family outing. Most hotels offer per-night cost and booking rooms for the whole family is not a convenient option and there are other aspects that are totally missing in a hotel stay. On the other hand, vacation rentals cover every aspect of a perfect family vacation. Vacation homes give you more space, privacy and comfort than a regular hotel. You can cook your own food, have the swimming pool all to yourself, get plenty of parking space, and enjoy all the other amenities a vacation home has to offer. Some of the best platforms to find vacation homes are HolidayKeepers , AirBnB , Vrbo and Trip Advisor .

No Work Space on Vacation: A family vacation is all about time away from your work and spending more time with your loved ones. So, keeping your professional life to a minimum during a family vacation is a great way of relaxing and enjoying life together.

Make Some Spare Time: You don’t want to exhaust yourself by constant traveling. It is always a good idea to have some extra time after arrival to settle in, relax, and explore. The same rule applies before departure to regain your energy.

Be Grateful and Unwind: Always remember to take a step back, relax, and enjoy time with your family. Explore the local area, taste local delicacies, enjoy water rides, let the kids enjoy their own space, and have a fabulous fun-filled family vacation.

A family vacation is a great way of learning new things about your family member, so plan your next family vacation and follow our top 10 tips to make it perfect for everyone.