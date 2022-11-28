Dave is a personal finance application that helps borrowers get access to a small lump sum of cash. Apps like Dave work similarly, except many may provide access to larger cash advance amounts, as Dave only allows a $500 cash advance. If you’re interested in finding money apps like Dave that provide you with access to flexible cash advances with flexible terms to match, you’ve come to the right place. We recently spent some time investigating the many apps like Earning and Dave on the market in the US.

We found that there are several options for apps like Dave that work with Chime for borrowers to choose from, with loan finder platforms standing out from the rest. Loan finder sites are similar to payday loan apps like Dave for bad credit in that they provide access to cash advances. Of course, loan finders offer a free service and ensure borrowers can access as much as $5000, which is a big improvement on the meager $500 available through Dave and apps like Dave. Below, we feature our editor’s pick of the best apps like Dave in the form of loan finders. Here you will learn why loan finders are the best alternatives to apps like Dave, and how you can get a cash advance from them in four quick steps today.

Best Apps Like Dave – Quick Overview

Big Buck Loans – One of the Best Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

Viva Payday Loans – One of the Money Apps Like Dave that Accept Unemployed Individuals

Heart Paydays – One of the Apps Like Earning and Dave with 2-Minute Processing

Low Credit Finance – One of the Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime

Green Dollar Loans – One of the Payday Loan Apps Like Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers

Cash Advance Apps Like Dave – Full Reviews for 2022

Big Buck Loans – One of the Best Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

If you’re looking for the best loan finder as an alternative to cash advance apps like Dave, Big Buck Loans should be on the top of your list. This loan finder service is top-notch in terms of ease-of-use and flexible options. Borrowers using the Big Buck Loans website find the application process simple, and better yet, it only takes a few moments to submit an application!

Big Buck Loans is one of the cash advance apps like Dave alternatives that offer borrowers access to more than just a little extra cash. In fact, borrowers can apply for cash advances between $100 and $5000 and get 3 to 24 months to pay.

You might think that cash advance apps like Dave charge high interest to make their profits, and while loan finders charge more interest than the traditional bank, the convenience and speedy processing offer, plus the fact that bad credit borrowers are often assisted, make the costs worthwhile. At Big Buck Loans, the interest rate starts from 5.99% and goes up to 35.99%.

To be Eligible for Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

You must be at least 18 years old

You must prove that you’re earning at least $1000 per month

You must be a US citizen or a legal resident

Pros of Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

Get a cash advance up to $5000

Enjoy terms of up to 24 months

Quick and easy online application

Cons of Cash Advance Apps Like Dave

Interest can be high, depending on the lender

Viva Payday Loans – One of the Money Apps Like Dave that Accept Unemployed Individuals

Viva Payday Loans is one of those money apps like Dave that welcome unemployed borrowers to apply for cash advances. This is not to say that individuals with no income source can receive irresponsible loans, but rather that people who earn a minimum of $1000 per month through non-traditional means can get a cash advance. This really stands out to us as payslips are usually required by money apps like Dave to qualify. With Viva Payday Loans, you can get a cash advance of $100 to $5000 if you’re self-employed, freelancing, earning royalties, or similar.

You’ll pay between 5.99% and 35.99% interest on the cash advance, and depending on the amount provided, you’ll get 3 to 24 months to pay. Not all money apps like Dave offer this type of flexibility. Another thing not all money apps like Dave can match is Viva Payday Loans ’ simple application process that takes just a few moments to complete online.

Feedback on your cash advance application takes just minutes on the Viva Payday Loans platform. Unlike other money apps like Dave, Viva Payday Loans presents loan requests to a panel of lenders, increasing the borrower’s chances of approval.

To be Eligible for Money Apps Like Dave that Accept Unemployed Individuals

You must provide proof of address, proof of income, and a copy of your ID

You must be 18+ years old

Your income must be $250 per week or $1000 per month

Pros of Money Apps Like Dave that Accept Unemployed Individuals

Cash advances starting as low as $100

Flexible repayment terms

You can apply even with bad credit

Cons of Money Apps Like Dave that Accept Unemployed Individuals

High interest

Heart Paydays – One of the Apps Like Earning and Dave with 2-Minute Processing

If you’re in a hurry to get a cash advance or don’t have much time available to waste on lengthy application processes, Heart Paydays should be your first stop. Heart Paydays is an alternative to apps like Earning and Dave and comes with the perk of a 2-minute feedback process. That means that once you’ve visited the site and completed the application form, you’ll get feedback within 2 quick minutes. This is one of the reasons why people like apps like Earning and Dave; speedy processing!

Unlike some apps like Earning and Dave, Heart Paydays puts borrowers in contact with lenders willing to provide even bad credit borrowers with cash advances between $100 and $5000. There’s interest charged, of course, but we thought it very reasonable at 5.99% to 35.99%.

Many apps like Earning and Dave don’t offer the same flexible repayment options as Heart Paydays does. When acquiring a cash advance via Heart Paydays, you will be provided with various repayment terms ranging from 3 to 24 months, depending on the final value of your cash advance.

To be Eligible for Apps Like Earning and Dave with 2-Minute Processing

You must prove you’ve been earning $1k per month for at least 3 months

You must present a positive ID showing you’re 18+

You must be a US citizen (or legal resident)

You must have supporting documents at hand (proof of address, proof of income, and of course, your ID)

Pros of Apps Like Earning and Dave with 2-Minute Processing

Quick and easy online applications

Up to 2 years to pay

Automatic debit orders for payments (hassle-free repayment)

Cons of Apps Like Earning and Dave with 2-Minute Processing

High APRs

Low Credit Finance – One of the Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime

If you’re hunting for apps like Dave that work with Chime we’d like to direct you to Low Credit Finance . Not all apps work with Chime, but Low Credit Finance will put you in touch with lenders that provide loans to Chime account holders regularly.

Low Credit Finance, unlike other apps like Dave that work with Chime, provides access to flexible cash advances between $100 and $5000. What’s more is that the flexible repayment options between 3 and 24 months can be paid in weekly, fortnightly, or monthly installments. Lenders on the Low Credit Finance panel will set up automatic debits on your bank account to ensure paying your cash advance installments is absolutely hassle-free.

With interest ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%, the APR is higher than traditional banks but not considered exorbitant. Most borrowers turn to apps like Dave that work with Chime because they’re quick and easy to use and provide funds in a short space of time too. Much the same, Low Credit Finance provides borrowers with an application process that takes just a few moments to complete and just 2 minutes to provide feedback.

To be Eligible for Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime

Cash advances available to Chime account holders

Bad credit cash advances available

Quick feedback on applications

Pros of Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime

Cash advances available to Chime account holders

Bad credit cash advances available

Quick feedback on applications

Cons of Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime

High interest rates

Green Dollar Loans – One of the Payday Loan Apps Like Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers

One of our favorite payday loan apps like Dave, especially for bad credit borrowers, is none other than Green Dollar Loans. This particular loan finder platform is becoming well known for flexible cash advances and terms to match. Bad credit borrowers are welcome to apply for cash advances via Green Dollar Loans if they’re over 18 years old, earn at least $1000 per month, and are in a stable financial position. In short, if you can afford the loan repayments, you’re welcome to apply.

Unlike other payday loan apps like Dave, Green Dollar Loans offers incredibly flexible cash advance amounts from $100 to $5000. The repayment terms seem standard for the industry, ranging from 3 to 24 months, along with standard online loan APRs ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Another perk of choosing Green Dollar Loans over other payday loan apps like Dave is that you’ll benefit from a super quick and easy application process. It takes a few moments to complete the online application. In fact, there are just four quick steps involved in applying for and getting the cash advance you need when using Green Dollar Loans.



To be Eligible for Payday Loan Apps Like Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers

You must earn $1k+ per month

You must be 18 or older

You must have a US-based bank account that supports direct deposit

Pros of Payday Loan Apps Like Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers

Bad credit is no problem

Cash advances up to $5000 available

Up to 2 years to pay

Cons of Payday Loan Apps Like Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers

Interest can be as high as 35.99%

Types of Alternatives to Apps Like Dave

Same Day Cash Advances

When choosing a loan finder as an alternative to cash advance apps like Dave, you will benefit from quick processing and access to finance. Same day cash advances ensure you’re not kept waiting around to know the outcome of your application, and they’re available in amounts of $100 to $5000.

Bad Credit Cash Advances

Some money apps like Dave don’t offer cash advances to bad credit borrowers, but when you choose to use alternatives to loan apps like Dave, such as Big Buck Loans, you can apply even with bad credit. You’ll have access to loans from $100 to $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay and interest ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Loan Apps Like Dave with No Credit Check

Many people opt to use apps like Earning and Dave because they provide an easy way to get a cash advance without too much delving into their credit history. Loan finders like Big Buck Loans provide cash advances to bad credit borrowers by determining affordability through income vs expenses assessments.

Cash Advances from Direct Lenders

Dealing with direct lenders when applying for cash advances can help remove confusion and cut costs. Alternatives to apps like Dave that work with Chime, such as Big Buck Loans (or any of the other loan finders we’ve reviewed) put you in touch with direct lenders offering loans between $100 and $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay. If you’re wondering what apps let you borrow money like Dave that put you in touch with direct lenders, a loan finder is your best bet.

Payday Loans Apps Like Dave with 2-Minute Approval

If you’re looking for alternatives to cash apps like Dave that provide quick feedback, you’ll benefit from using a loan finder. Money borrowing apps like Dave, such as the loan finders we’ve reviewed, provide feedback on applications in a very short time. Other apps like Dave, such as a loan finder, will provide you with feedback in 2 minutes on applications for cash advances between $100 and $5000.

What Apps Let You Borrow Money Like Dave & How Do They Work?

If you’re wondering what apps let you borrow money like Dave, you’ll find that loan finder sites provide the best alternatives to use. Dave, which is a personal finance app, is mostly known for its feature called ExtraCash. This feature provides borrowers with a short-term cash advance, which is convenient, but it’s capped at $500. The app provides a banking service that’s free from overdraft fees and has no minimum balance required. Alternatives to apps like Dave, such as Big Buck Loans, provide more flexible loan amounts and terms. In fact, you can acquire cash advances as much as $5000, which can be more useful if you need to make a large purchase or pay for an expensive emergency.

How to Apply for Funds Using Cash Apps Like Dave – 4 Quick Steps

Alternatives to cash apps like Dave provide quick and easy applications. When applying via Big Buck Loans, there are only four steps involved as follows:

Step 1: Choose the Amount You Require from Cash Apps Like Dave

Alternatives to cash apps like Dave, such as Big Buck Loans, provide access to cash advances from $100 to $5000. Select the amount and the term required.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form to Apply with Cash Apps Like Dave

Alternatives to cash apps like Dave, such as Big Buck Loans, provide a convenient application process. Use the online form to submit your particulars – this takes just a few moments.

Step 3: Wait for a Decision from Money Borrowing Apps Like Dave

If you’re keen to use money borrowing apps like Dave because they provide quick decisions, you’ll find similar speedy processing at Big Buck Loans. Within 2 minutes of submitting your application. If you wish to go ahead with a cash advance on offer, the lender will present you with a loan contract.

Step 4: Get Your Loan from Money Borrowing Apps Like Dave Promptly

It’s important to read through your loan contract thoroughly to ensure you understand the terms and conditions. Once you’re done, sign the loan agreement and send it back to the lender. Once received, the lender will process the payment of your cash advance.

Money Borrowing Apps Like Dave – Features & Factors to Consider

APRs with Other Apps Like Dave

APRs are an important consideration as they affect the final cost of the loan. If you’re using alternatives to other apps like Dave, you can expect interest to range from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Reputation of Other Apps Like Dave Offering Cash Advances

Dealing with a reputable lender is important when it comes to financial contracts. When using alternatives to other apps like Dave, you’ll benefit from knowing you’re dealing with reputable, transparent and responsible lenders.

Budgeting when Using Alternatives to Other Apps Like Dave

When using apps similar to Dave, it’s important to do some budgeting first. Take the time to consider what your income and expenses look like and what you can realistically afford to pay each month in installments.

Quick Processing of Cash Advance Apps Like Dave Alternatives

Most people choose cash advance apps like Dave because they offer quick processing of cash advances. When using a loan finder, you’ll enjoy the same benefit of speedy loan processing, which means you get the cash faster than if you applied for funds from a traditional bank.

How Did We Choose Providers of Advance Apps Like Dave?

When looking for the best providers of cash advance apps like Dave, we hunted the market for loan finders and lenders that offer borrowers the following benefits:

Quick online application without the need for physical paperwork

2-minute wait for feedback

Loans that start low and go as high as $5000 to suit the needs of a broad spectrum of borrowers

Up to 2 years to pay the loan back

Funds available to bad credit borrowers and those who aren’t traditionally employed

Conclusion

Using a loan finder as an alternative to apps like Dave is a great option for those who want greater loan flexibility. If you’re looking for a streamlined borrowing experience, visit the Big Buck Loans website and submit an application in minutes.

FAQ’s

Is There a Better App Than Dave?

While there are many apps out there that offer cash advances, we have found that loan finders like Big Buck Loans, Viva Payday Loans, Green Dollar Loans, Heart Paydays, and Low Credit Finance all offer more flexible loan amounts and better terms than Dave and apps like it.

What Apps Like Dave Work with Chime?

If you’re looking for apps or services similar to Dave that work with Chime, you’ll find that loan finders generally do. Loan finders put borrowers in touch with lenders that provide funds to borrowers who have a US-based bank account that supports direct deposit. Dave is a personal finance app that provides a virtual bank account that supports direct deposit, so you’ll find that most lenders on the loan finder panel will work with Chime.

What is the Biggest Cash Advance I Can Get Via the Dave App?

Dave offers borrowers a max of $500 cash advance. This isn’t immediately possible, though. First-time users of Dave often can only get $250 for the first few times they use the service. If you’re looking for a cash advance of up to $5000, it’s in your best interests to look for a loan finder to assist you. A loan finder will put you in direct contact with lenders willing to provide you with cash advances from $100 to $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay. Loan finders to try to include Big Buck Loans, Viva Payday Loans, Green Dollar Loans, Low Credit Finance, and Heart Paydays.



The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to U.S residents only.