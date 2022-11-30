Online Maryland sports betting officially began on November 23rd, and right off the bat, residents have seven top quality sportsbook choices . They are DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet, BetRivers, and Barstool Sportsbook. And it looks like three more books, Fanatics, BetParx and Betfred, will enter the fray in December. Even that might only scratch the surface as Maryland has licenses available for 60 books in total. The more the merrier for bettors as it will lead to greater welcome bonuses, retention offers like odds boosts and risk-free bets for existing customers and more ways to hunt down the best odds at all times.

In order to sign up and place a bet, you must be at leas t 21 years of age and physically located in the state of Maryland. Once you get set, you can wager on the apps or via sportsbook websites in any state where online sports betting is legal and the sportsbook in question operates. That includes all states that border Maryland.

Maryland sports betting customers can take advantage of our promo codes to see first bet insurance offers upon signup. The amounts will vary, usually between $500 and $1200, but the structure is similar. To qualify, you simply need to create an account, enter the promo code if applicable, and deposit at least the minimum required amount. Then place a bet up to the maximum amount of the offer. If the bet wins, you keep the proceeds. If the wager loses, the sportsbook will refund the loss in the form of risk-free bets. You will likely have a fixed time period to use these bets, typically as short as a week or as long as a month. The offer usually just applies to the very first wager you place.

The perks don’t stop at sign up. The sportsbooks frequently dole out reduced juice lines, Parlay specials, free bets et al. Plus many of the books have rewards programs that let you accumulate points based on your wagering that eventually qualifies you for goodies such as site bonuses, free merchandise, game and show tickets, and if you wager a lot, destination offerings.

Where to Sign Up?

No single Maryland sportsbook holds sway over the industry. In fact you should join as many sportsbooks as realistically possible. For one thing, it always pays to get the best price possible on your wagers. All the Maryland sports betting houses will default to -110 pricing on even bets. That means you will typically have to risk $110 to win $100 on an even odds wager. But books don’t post identical odds to each other at all times. So maybe you find the side you like priced at -105 somewhere or with a ½ point lower total on an “over”. It all adds up as ultimate success in sports wagering comes down to generating positive expected value on your bets and compounding it. The only way to do that is to keep getting the best price possible.

Further, the welcome bonuses really help boost your bankroll. A risk free bet has a value of roughly 60-70% of the headline amount. To max out the benefit, use them on positive odds wagers like moneyline underdogs. Say the sportsbook gives you a $100 free bet and for the purposes of this example, we will say there is no “juice” and the posted odds are exactly equal to the actual chances of winning the bet. If you use the risk-free bet on an even money wager, you win $100 half the time and lose zero (it’s a free bet!) the other half of the time, for an expected gain of $50. But if you use it on a +200 wager, you win $200 one third of the time, for an expected gain of $66.66 ($200/3), etc.

Why does the value cap? Several reasons. Sportsbooks often max out the odds available on risk free bets. And they have rollover requirements, meaning you need to risk some multiple of your free bet winnings before you can withdraw the funds. Finally, in the real world there is actual juice and as odds get higher, the spread the sportsbook keeps almost always gets larger. And that translates into proportionately worse odds in your favor.

The books do vary a bit on prop offerings, though it’s more the split between sports as opposed to the total quantity. Some excel at MLB and soccer props for example whereas others offer creative ways to wager on golf. If you love props in a specific sport, check in advance to make sure your book covers it well.

What Can You Wager On in Maryland?

Maryland sports bettors can place bets on almost anything related to sports. There are of course markets available on all the major leagues and sports. Turn on an NFL, NBA or World Cup game and you will see ads for DraftKings, FanDuel Caesars and others. If there’s a team or league tie-in you will probably even see odds posted on your TV screen. Maryland also lets you wager on all major college sports, plus popular individual sports such as tennis and golf. And also less popular sports like Darts.

Every Maryland sports book posts odds on all types of bets. You can play point spreads, totals, moneylines, parlays, teasers and the like everywhere. Again, they will all tend to default to -110 spreads on even money bets, but not perfectly align on markets.

The sportsbooks also all make live betting readily available. That’s especially true on high profile events but you can also find live markets on everything from Mexican soccer to European basketball. Additionally some of the books live stream selected games so you can watch along as you wager from the same screen.

It is not just game outcomes. All the Maryland sportsbooks post prop bets galore on the major pro events, as well as seasonal props on both individual and team goals.

Finally, always heed the old adage “Bet with your head, not over it”. Sports wagering is fun and hopefully profitable, but it carries risks, so always try to bet safely and wisely.