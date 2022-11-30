Modafinil is a cognitive enhancer used to promote wakefulness. It is a nootropic available in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Modafinil is often used by high-achieving individuals (lawyers, coders, students, athletes) who want to increase their productivity, energy levels, and enhance wakefulness.

If you are wondering where to buy Modafinil at low prices , then purchasing modafinil online is an option you surely want to consider.

While there are a number of sites and online pharmacies available where you can buy modafinil online, not all of them offer high-quality service. That’s why we tried and tested the most well-known modafinil vendors, so you don’t have to guess where to buy modafinil safely.



Below are four websites where Modafinil can be purchased online.

Modafinil User Reviews

“I expected to feel it (modafinil) hit like turning on a light switch, but it was a completely different experience. After some time, I just realized that I wasn’t tired anymore. And, soon after, I felt truly awake for the first time in many years.” – Reddit user jgmalovin

“I’ve taken modafinil for a few days now and I feel like my IQ has increased about 25-30 points. I am able to concentrate on job-related tasks 110%.” – Reddit user INTJ

“I have been taking modafinil for several months as I needed to focus more on my studies. It really boosts my performance, focus, and feels really good in general. However, I recommend not taking it daily, instead, take it when you actually need it. It is not good to run your mind and body 24/7. Give some time to relax and be mindful.” – Reddit user ben_is_ninja

Famous People Who Use Modafinil

Tim Ferris – the author of the bestselling book “The 4-hour workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere and Join the New Rich”

Joe Rogan – Comedian, TV Host, and mixed martial artist.

Dave Asprey – Founder of the Bulletproof Nutrition Inc.

Modafinil History

Modafinil was developed by Michel Jouvet, a neurophysiologist, and experimental medicine professor, in the 1970’s at Lafon Laboratories. In 1974, the chemist discovered Adrafinil and two years later isolated Modafinil.

From their research, Adrafinil was noted to produce hyperactivity in mice, and the active metabolite was found to be Modafinil. Adrafinil is an inactive compound that is metabolized in the liver, and a portion of this compound is converted to the active compound, which is Modafinil. Modafinil is the active ingredient that promotes wakefulness and increases cognitive function.

In 1998, Modafinil was FDA-approved for the treatment of narcolepsy in the US and was given the brand name Provigil. Cephalon Inc became the marketer of the smart drug after purchasing the rights from Lafon Laboratories in 2001.

In 2002 Modafinil was approved for use in the UK. Later in 2003, the drug was FDA approved for shift work-related sleep and obstructive sleep apnea. Adrafinil was discontinued in September 2011.

What is Modafinil?

Modafinil is a non-amphetamine nootropic drug which allows for cognitive enhancement. It’s designed to stimulate certain substances (i.e. endorphins, serotonin, dopamine) in the brain called neurotransmitters .

Modafinil is classified as a schedule IV drug by the FDA in the United States of America. This describes a prescription medication that makes it less likely to develop a substance abuse problem when taken. Adverse side effects and allergic reactions are rarely described, thus Modafinil is classified as a well tolerated drug.

Modafinil recommended dosage is one tablet (200mg), once per day in the morning at least 1 hour before starting work or whenever needed.

Racemic modafinil (and its R-isomer armodafinil) treat patients with disorders that prevent them from sleeping properly at night and, as a result, suffer from excessive daytime sleepiness. For example, in persons suffering from a medical diagnosis and disorders such as narcolepsy and other sleep disorders, obstructive sleep apnea and shift work sleep disorder (SWD).

It is also often marketed as one of the available smart drugs , as it is thought to possess the added benefit of cognitive enhancement. It is unsure how the drug works in this way. This is described as an off label use of the medication.

Modafinil can also be used in the treatment of persons diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as it reportedly is able to help to maintain focus when completing a task.

Modafinil and/or Armodafinil are also used “off-label” by schizophrenia patients to relieve symptoms like antipsychotic-related weight gain, antipsychotic-induced drowsiness, and cognitive impairment.

Generic modafinil is available under the name Provigil. Generic medications are prescription medications that are usually more affordable. They also tend to be preferred by insurance companies.

Modafinil Generic Brands

The most common generic brands of Modafinil include Modalert , Modvigil , Modavigil, Modiodal, Modafil MD (sublingual), Modiodal, Modapro, Modawake, Modafresh, Modaheal, Vilafinil, Carim and Vigia.

What’s The Difference Between Modafinil & Armodafinil?

Armodafinil and Modafinil are both medications that are used to treat sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and work shift sleep disorders. They are similar compounds with a slight difference in their chemical structures.

Modafinil is a 1:1 mixture of both the R and S enantiomers, while Armodafinil only has the R enantiomer. An enantiomer is a pair of molecules that are mirror images of each other. Both Armodafinil and Modafinil are controlled substances and are classified as Schedule IV.

The brand name for Armodafinil is Nuvigil and was FDA- approved in 2017. The drug is available in 50mg, 150mg, 200mg and 250mg tablets.

The brand name for Modafinil is Provigil and was FDA-approved in 1998. The drug is available in 100mg and 200mg tablets. Both drugs have a similar half-life of 15 hours, but studies have shown that Armodafinil has been able to maintain longer plasma concentrations, thus having a more prolonged effect on the body.

Modafinil Pharmacokinetics

Modafinil chemical structure: C15H15NO2S

Modafinil synonyms: Provigil, Nuvigil, Vigil, Sparlon, Alertec, Modiodal R-Modafinil, benzhydrylsulfinyl acetamide, 2-((diphenylmethyl)sulfinyl)acetamide, CRL-40476

Modafinil molecular weight: 273.35

Maximum plasma concentration: 2-4 hours after single or multiple oral doses administration

Pharmacokinetic steady state: 2-4 days after single or multiple oral doses administration

Elimination half-life: 12-15 hours

Elimination process: metabolism (primarily in the liver)

Modafinil Regulations Globally

According to the DEA and the FDA, the manufacture and distribution of Modafinil should follow strict rules as it relates to its registration, security, labeling and packaging, inventory, records, prescriptions, importation and exportation, and criminal liability.

Registration: Any individual who manufactures, distributes, dispenses, imports, or exports Modafinil or who engages in research or conducts instructional activities must be registered to do so.

A separate registration is required for each principal place of business where controlled substances are manufactured. If you wish to be registered, you should refrain from engaging in any activity until your registration is granted and you have received your official certificate of registration.

If you’ve already registered and you require to be re-registered, you may do so not more than 60 days before the expiration date.

Security: Modafinil must be manufactured, distributed, and stored in accordance with the Code of Federal Regulations. All registrants should ensure proper procedures are in place to prevent theft and diversion of controlled substances.

The security requirements assess the type and form of the controlled substance handled, the location of the premises, the infrastructure of the building, the type of vault or safe used to enclose the substances, the adequacy of combination lock systems and alarm systems, the extent of public access to the facility and the presence of police protection.

Labeling and Packaging: All labels on the commercial containers of Modafinil must have the symbol designating the schedule in which the drug is included. If the commercial container is too small and can’t accommodate the label, it should be printed on the box or package that will be dispensed to the user. The symbols on the label should be large and clear enough for easy identification.

Inventory: Registered individuals that are in possession of Modafinil should take inventories in accordance with the Code of Federal regulations. A complete inventory should be taken of all controlled substances and should be maintained in written, typewritten, or printed form at the registered location.

If the inventory is taken by a recording device, it should be transcribed promptly. A separate inventory must be taken for each registered location and for the independent activity registered.

Records: All registered individuals are required to keep records according to the Code of Federal Regulations. A record must be kept of the name of the substance, the quantity of the drug manufactured, the quantity imported and exported by the registrant, and the date of distribution of each item.

All invoices and forms should be kept to document the transfer or importation of the product. All the records should be kept in one consolidated record system. A registered individual practitioner doesn’t need to keep records of substances listed in schedules II, III, IV, and V, which are administered in the lawful course of professional practice.

Financial and shipping records may be kept in a central location instead of the registered location and should include the nature of the records, the exact location of where these records will be kept, and the name, address and DEA registration number, and type of DEA registration of the registrant.

Prescriptions: All prescriptions for Modafinil should be issued according to the Code of Federal Regulations. A prescription for a controlled substance but be given for a legitimate medical purpose by a practitioner in the regular course of his/her professional practice.

The practitioner should not issue a prescription to obtain the drug for the purpose of general dispensing to patients. All prescriptions should include the date, the full name, and address of the patient, the name of the drug, the strength of the same, the dose and the quantity that is prescribed, and the name, address, and registration number of the physician.

Electronic prescriptions should be signed using an application approved by the Code of Federal regulations. No prescription of any drug in Schedule III or IV may be refilled more than five times. No dispensing of controlled substances should occur six months after the prescription was initially issued.

Modafinil Alternatives

A few alternatives to Modafinil include Adrafinil, Armodafinil , Flmodafinil, and Methylphenidate.

Adrafinil

Adrafinil is a prodrug, which is inactive until it is converted to Modafinil in the liver. A larger dose of Adrafinil is required to produce the same effect as Modafinil because only a small amount of Adrafinil is actually converted to Modafinil. If you take Adrafinil without food, the onset of action would be approximately 45 minutes to an hour.

Adrafinil has an elimination half-life of about an hour and 12-15 hours for Modafinil. The drug was sold under the brand name Olmifon but was discontinued in 2011. Adrafinil is considered an unscheduled drug in the US, the UK, and Canada, meaning it is more considered a dietary supplement. It is not a controlled drug, meaning a prescription is not required to purchase the drug.

A prescription, however, is needed to purchase the drug in Germany, New Zealand, and Australia. The recommended dose for Adrafinil is not FDA-approved, so caution should be taken when experimenting with this drug.

Armodafinil

Armodafinil is another alternative to Modafinil but requires a higher dosage to achieve the same effect as Modafinil.

Flmodafinil has a slightly different chemical structure from Modafinil in that it has two bis fluoro groups. In 2013, Flmodafinil was patented, and clinical trials began in 2015 and are still ongoing. Like Modafinil, it is a selective inhibitor of dopamine and is a potential agonist for D2 receptors, which causes a greater effect. Flmodafinil is known to be a neuroprotective agent and antidepressant and also increases productivity and enhances cognition.

The drug is said to have a higher bioavailability than Modafinil which means the body more readily absorbs it. Flmodafinil is twenty times more effective than Adrafinil and four times more effective than Modafinil.

Methylphenidate

Methylphenidate is an FDA-approved drug used for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy. Off-label uses for the drug include enhancing cognition, fatigue in cancer patients, apathy in Alzheimer’s disease, and refractory depression in the elderly up to age 65.

Methylphenidate is the generic form of the brand names Ritalin and Daytrana.

It’s classified as a Schedule II drug which means it has a high potential for abuse and developing dependency. Methylphenidate inhibits the reuptake of norepinephrine and dopamine, thus increasing the concentration of these neurotransmitters.

The drug is available in different formulations according to the rate at which the drug is released. This drug is noted to have insomnia and nervousness as adverse effects commonly. Other side effects include dizziness, headache, tics, restlessness, vomiting, dry mouth, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, decreased appetite, tachycardia, palpitations, and excessive sweating.

The maximum daily dose is 72mg and doses greater than 60mg of the IR formulations, and 120mg of the ER formulations are considered toxic.

Modafinil Dosage Instructions

Modafinil pills are offered as tablets of 100 or 200 mg strength. The minimum effective dose is 200 mg once daily, usually taken in the morning. The daily dose should not exceed 400 mg. Modafinil is classified as a prescription drug and therefore a valid prescription is required to buy modafinil.

Treating shift work sleep disorder

If you are treating shift work sleep disorder, the recommended dosage for adults is 200 mg at least one hour before starting your shift at work.

To treat narcolepsy, sleep disorders such as sleep apnea

To treat a sleep disorder such as narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea, the recommended dosage is 200 mg once daily early in the morning.

Suppose you are prescribed Modafinil treat excessive sleepiness caused by obstructive sleep apnea. In that case, you may also use a continuous positive airways pressure (CPAP) machine to help keep your airways open while you sleep.

Modafinil is used to combat excessive daytime sleepiness and will not cure obstructive sleep apnea. Therefore, you mustn’t stop using your CPAP machine while you are being treated with this medication.

To treat ADHD, ADD

For the treatment of ADHD and attention deficit disorder, the recommended dosage is 200 mg once daily in the morning.

Modafinil is usually prescribed to be used over twelve weeks or less.

How do I use Modafinil safely?

To possess Modafinil, a valid prescription is required by law. The drug is available in 100 mg or 200 mg strength tablets. Modafinil, like all prescription medications, should be taken according to your doctor’s instructions.

You must read all patient information and medication sheets provided to you.

Modafinil can be taken with or without food, and the tablet can be swallowed whole.

Follow all instructions as outlined in the description on your prescription. Modafinil should not be taken in larger or smaller doses than prescribed. It should also not be taken for longer periods than prescribed. Typically, the use of Modafinil does not exceed 12 weeks.

If you miss a dose of your medication, do not take extra medicine to make up for this. The missed dose should be skipped if it is almost bedtime. Avoid taking Modafinil if you do not want to be awake for several hours.

Taking Modafinil does not take the place of getting adequate sleep during the night. Contact your doctor if you continue to have excessive sleepiness even while taking Modafinil as prescribed.

Warnings and Precautions

Caution must be taken when using Modafinil. It must be stressed that you take the medication as your doctor prescribes it. There may be some situations where the drug can cause serious side effects. You should stop taking Modafinil if you develop any allergic reactions such as a skin rash while taking the medication. Side effects can be very severe and may lead to you needing to seek medical attention immediately at a medical center or hospital.

When taking Modafinil, a physician must always be aware of any side effects following ingestion. To ensure Modafinil works and is safe for you to use, tell your doctor if have been diagnosed with any other medical condition. The likelihood of possible drug interactions exist with any other prescription drugs you may have been taking previously.

Before Taking Modafinil

Before starting Modafinil, inform your doctor about the following:

a medical condition such as high blood pressure

angina or chest pain

a history of mental illness

kidney disease

history of a drug addiction

cirrhosis of the liver or another other liver problem

Modafinil has not been approved for use by anyone younger than 17.

Possible Drug Interactions

The possibility exists that there may be potential drug interactions with any other prescription drugs you have been taking . Mixing Modafinil with certain types of birth control medications can make these medications (birth control) less effective.

During your treatment with Modafinil, certain types of hormonal contraception such as implants, injections and birth control pills may not be enough to prevent pregnancy. Having a conversation with your doctor about the best type of birth control to use while taking Modafinil is best.

It is also important to inform your doctor if you are currently breastfeeding. It is currently unknown if Modafinil can be passed through breastmilk.

Is Modafinil Safe To Use?

Modafinil, when taken as prescribed and under the guidance of your doctor, is a safe drug for daily use. Clinical trials have demonstrated efficacy of Modafinil in maintaining alertness when used to treat narcolepsy and shift work sleep disorder.

Of note, Modafinil is considered a stimulant drug which can result in severe injuries and death when taken in excessive amounts. Modafinil use, particularly modafinil overdose, can cause impairments in judgment leading to unsafe behavior and sometimes, psychotic features such as hallucinations. In individuals diagnosed with having a mental illness, abuse of Modafinil may cause mania.

When taken over time, modafinil can lead to psychological dependence and physical addiction. However, the risk for this to occur is low when the medication is taken as prescribed.

If Modafinil is stopped suddenly, you may experience withdrawal symptoms such as tremors, nausea and confusion. These effects are more likely to be seen if you have been taking Modafinil for a long time (more than 3 months) or at higher doses. Your doctor may slowly lower the dose of your medication over time to prevent this from happening.

Modafinil Side Effects

Modafinil is generally a well tolerated drug. Users report fewer side effects when compared to other drugs of the same class. Though Modafinil remains viewed as a possibly addictive drug, the risk of you developing an addiction to it is low. This risk is further reduced when it is taken as prescribed.

Commonly reported side effects while taking Modafinil include:

headache

chest pain

nausea

feelings of nervousness, anxiety

dizziness, vertigo

Less commonly, you may experience:

dry mouth, reduction in saliva

vomiting, diarrhea

dryness of the skin

sleep disorders eg. insomnia

The development of side effects appear to be associated with higher doses of the medication. This is seen particularly when a total dose of over 400 mg is taken per day. Call your healthcare provider and stop taking modafinil immediately if you develop:

a skin rash or any other sign of allergic reactions such as hives, blisters or wheals

chest pain

awareness of your heartbeat

trouble breathing

aggression, hallucinations

dark urine

yellowing of your skin or eyes

feelings of anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts or actions

sleep disorders such as insomnia

unusual thoughts, hallucinations or aggressive behavior

Modafinil Overdose

If Modafinil is not taken as prescribed, there can be serious consequences. Seek medical attention immediately via your healthcare provider and/or contact your local poison control center.

If you cannot get to the hospital immediately, follow the directions given by the experts at the poison control center.

Buy Modafinil Online: In a Nutshell

Modafinil is, overall, a well tolerated drug with a relatively safe side effects profile. It is safe to use, once used as prescribed. Typically, it is marketed as a prescription drug, however, Modafinil can be obtained from various online sources without a prescription. These sources tend to offer the generic version of the drug.

Though the exact mechanism of action is unclear, Modafinil effectively manages sleep disorders such as narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea and shift work sleep disorder. Off-label uses include treating conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, attention deficit disorder, and use as a smart drug or cognitive enhancer.

Modafinil dosing for adequate management of the targeted disorders is typically one to two tablets per day, depending on the presentation. The tablets come in 100 mg and 200 mg formulations. Timing of the medication is in the morning and it is taken once daily. Do not take more or less Modafinil than prescribed. Do not take Modafinil for longer periods than prescribed.

If you experience any of the side effects outlined above, particularly a skin rash, feelings of anxiety, hallucinations, chest pain, or have been told you are displaying aggressive behavior, stop taking the medication and consult your doctor.

Where to buy Modafinil in the US?

In the US, you can buy Modafinil at any pharmacy with a valid prescription or online from a trusted vendor.

How much does Modafinil cost?

Modafinil costs about $231 for a supply of thirty 100mg tablets and $321 for thirty 200mg tablets.

Can I buy Modafinil over the counter?

No, you can’t buy Modafinil over the counter because it is a controlled substance and requires a valid prescription.

How long does Modafinil last?

Modafinil lasts about 8-12 hours and varies depending on age, genetics, and interactions with other medications.

How to get a modafinil prescription?

To get a prescription for Modafinil, you can visit a licensed physician’s office or get one from an online doctor.

How to get Modafinil?

To get Modafinil, a valid doctor’s prescription is required to purchase the drug from a pharmacy, or you can purchase the drug online without a prescription from several online vendors.