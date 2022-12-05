Under Armour is a company that knows the importance of digital marketing and SEO. Using these techniques, they can boost their sales and reach more customers. In this blog post, we will look at how Under Armour uses SEO and digital marketing and what benefits they have seen from it.

We will also discuss some of the techniques that Under Armour employs to achieve these results. So, if you want to learn more about how Under Armour uses digital marketing and SEO, keep reading!

The History of Under Armour

In 1996, a young and aspiring former University of Maryland football player named Kevin Plank took a leap of faith to pursue his entrepreneurial dream. Little did he know that his idea at 23 years old would change the sports apparel industry forever.

He was fed up with having to change out of his sweat-soaked shirt during football practice, so he decided to create a shirt that would wick away moisture and keep him cool and dry. And so, Under Armour was born.

Under Armour is a global leader in performance apparel, footwear, and accessories, with over $5 billion in annual revenue. But it all started with that one simple idea from Kevin Plank. Let’s take a look at the history of this incredible company.

The Early Years: 1996-1999

After coming up with the idea for his moisture-wicking shirt, Kevin Plank set to work on making it a reality. He began by hand-cutting and sewing shirts from fabric he bought at a local fabric store.

He then sold them out of the trunk of his car to local Baltimore area teams. Even in those early days, word about Kevin’s shirts began to spread like wildfire. Before long, he had orders from all over the country, and he could finally quit his day job and focus on Under Armour full-time.

In 1999, Kevin took a big step forward when he landed his first major client: NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Brady loved the shirts and even wore them under his jersey during games.

This was a huge get for Under Armour, giving the young company instant credibility in the sports world. Not only that, but it also led to more high-profile clients like Cal Ripken Jr., Bryce Harper, and Michael Phelps.

The 2000s: Rapid Growth and Expansion

Under Armour experienced incredible growth in the early 2000s as word about its innovative products spread like wildfire. In 2003, they reached $100 million in annual revenue—an impressive feat for any company, let alone one just seven years old.

In 2006, Under Armour made its first foray into international markets by opening its first European store in Frankfurt, Germany. They opened their first Asian store just two years later, in 2008, in Shanghai, China. Today, Under Armour has stores all over the world and continues to expand its reach each year.

The 2010s and Beyond: Innovation and Partnerships

In 2012, Under Armour embarked on its most ambitious project to date with the launch of UA Connected Fitness, a suite of fitness apps designed to help people live healthier lives. In 2013, they acquired MapMyFitness—one of the most popular fitness tracking apps—in a move that solidified their position as a leader in digital fitness technology.

Last year, they launched their first ever connected shoe with HTC—the UA HealthBox—which tracks everything from steps taken to calories burned. As we head into 2023 and beyond, there’s no telling what innovations Under Armour will come up with next !

Why Under Armour Has Stood Out from the Crowd?

It cannot be easy to stand out from the crowd in fashion and apparel. Thousands of brands are vying for attention, and it can be hard to make your voice heard. However, one brand that has managed to cut through the noise and establish itself as a major player in the industry is Under Armour.

Under Armour is a brand that is built on innovation. They were one of the first companies to capitalize on the athleisure trend, and they have continued to innovate in both its product offerings and its marketing strategy.

You may not know this, but Under Armour is one of the world’s largest sportswear manufacturers. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Under Armour employs over 17,000 people and generates billions of dollars annually.

To maintain its position as a top player in the industry, Under Armour has to ensure that as many people see its website as possible. One of the key ways they’ve been able to stay ahead of the competition is by using Ecommerce SEO Services and digital marketing effectively.

The Athletic apparel company called “Under Armour” is successfully using SEO and digital marketing to boost its sales in a very competitive market. Here’s how they’re doing it:

Collaborating with Influencers

Under Armour increased its reach by partnering with well-known athletes and celebrities to design products, appear in ad campaigns, and endorse the brand. This collaboration helped the company reach new audiences and gain more exposure. For example, when basketball player Stephen Curry collaborated with Under Armour to design his signature shoes, the brand saw a huge spike in sales and interest.

Optimizing for Search

With such a large number of athletic apparel companies selling similar products, it can be difficult for customers to find Under Armour when they search online. The company needs to optimize its website for search engines like Google.

Under Armor uses targeted keywords and phrases to ensure that its website appears as one of the first results when potential customers search for athletic apparel.

Creating Compelling Content

In addition to optimizing its website for search engines, Under Armour also creates compelling content that helps it stand out from the competition. The company’s blog features fitness, health, and wellness articles, which are all relevant topics to its target audience.

By creating informative and interesting content, Under Armour can attract new visitors to its website and keep them coming back for more.

Utilizing Social Media

Finally, Under Armour has also successfully utilized social media to reach its target audience. The company has an active presence on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, where it regularly posts updates about new products, upcoming events, and athlete endorsements.

Under Armour can build relationships with potential customers and increase brand awareness by engaging with its followers on social media.

The Bottom Line

From its humble beginnings in 1996 to its current status as a global leader in performance apparel, it’s been quite a ride for Under Armor. Thanks to the vision and dedication of founder Kevin Plank, what started as one man’s solution to a sweaty shirt has turned into an empire worthy of being mentioned alongside some of the biggest names in fashion. There’s no telling what the future holds for this incredible company—but if their past is any indication, it’s sure to be nothing short of amazing!