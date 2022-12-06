Maryland may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of fine wines in the United States, but that’s about to change for many people. Why? The state is quickly earning a reputation as the Mid-Atlantic’s Napa Valley.

Maryland is located 39 degrees north, the same latitude as several iconic wine regions, including Southern Italy and Spain. With over 120 acres of land dedicated to wine cultivation, there are approximately 80 wine producers throughout Maryland, contributing to an annual grape yield of about 800 tons. Over two dozen wine grape varietals are grown throughout Maryland, including well-known grapes like Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, and Syrah.

Maryland Wine Country has more to offer than can be covered in one short article, so today, we’re focusing on the best wine trails and wineries in Maryland’s Southern Plain.

Where Is Maryland’s Wine Country?

Maryland’s Wine Country is divided into four distinct regions: the Piedmont Plateau, Eastern Shore, Southern Plain, and Western Mountains. From small towns on the Chesapeake Bay to the outskirts of Washington, D.C., Maryland Wine Country is never too far away.

The first modern winery in Maryland was established in 1945 in Hydes, Maryland. Located in what is now known as the Piedmont Plateau, Boordy Vineyards is just one of many vineyards located along the Piedmont Wine Trail. This region features the majority of the vineyards in the state and runs from just east of Hagerstown to the head of the Chesapeake.

Along the Eastern Shore region, there are many new wineries. The warm days and cool nights, due in part to the location on the Chesapeake Bay, provide a stable environment and sandy soil for grape growing.

The Western Mountain region provides excellent growing conditions. For this reason, the grapes grown in the Western Mountain region are typically the heartier varietals like Chardonnay.

In the Southern Plain region, beginning just to the south of Baltimore along the border of Virginia and Washington, D.C., wine lovers find many classic Italian grapes like those grown in the Chianti region of Italy. The coastal climate lends itself well to Sangiovese grapes because of the consistent heat in the region.

The four regions have nine distinct wine trails showcasing award-winning wines from over 80 wineries.

Best Wineries & Wine Trails in Maryland’s Southern Plain

Capital Wine Trail

Beginning near Washington, D.C., the aptly-named Capital Wine Trail incorporates the beauty of the Maryland countryside with great locations to enjoy the nation’s history. Visit Olney Winery, where more than 30 wines are produced, or Rocklands Farm Winery & Market, where one can appreciate a 19th-century manor house while sipping Vinho Verde-style wine. Mountain vistas go hand in hand with the wine produced at Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard, where three Bordeaux-style blends can be sampled.

In Downtown Silver Spring, Urban Winery offers a genuinely social atmosphere pairing wine with local craft beers and small bites. Great Shoals Winery and Windridge Vineyards round out the Capital Wine Trail, which spans 184.5 miles along the C&O Canal trail and is accessible by bike.

Great Frogs Winery

At Great Frogs Winery in Annapolis, all plants are tended by hand. The grapes are harvested overnight to minimize the temperature and create the highest quality end product. At this family-owned and operated establishment, owners, winemakers, and general managers Nathanael and Andrea O’Shea have curated a warm and welcoming environment where patrons can enjoy tastings inside or out in a dog-friendly environment .

As a working farm, the property features several vintage trucks, a beautiful barn, occasional live music, and acres of grapes used to make several varietals. Take in the vistas of the surrounding area while sipping on the wines made at Great Frogs.

Thanksgiving Farm Winery

In 1998, Thanksgiving Farms Winery planted grapes on the rolling hills in Anne Arundel County, only 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. In 2006, they received their commercial winery license to become the first commercial winery in the county. All of the wines bearing the Thanksgiving Farms Winery brand are made from grapes grown on-site.

This family-owned and operated business is run by Doug and Maureen Heinbuch and uses small stainless steel tanks for fermentation. The vineyards full of sun-ripened grapes contain three traditional Bordeaux red varieties. All of the fruit is hand-picked.

Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards

Since 1955, family-owned Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards has graced the countryside of Prince George’s County, about 25 minutes away from Washington, D.C., and an hour away from Baltimore. Currently, Robin Hill Farm & Vineyard is featuring the following wines:

Legacy – A crisp tropical white wine

MD-32 – A wine made from Chardonnay and Seyval Blanc grapes

Vintage Blend – A white wine blend of Viognier, Chardonel, and Chenin Blanc

Rooted – A white wine from Chenin Blanc grapes

Bliss – A sweet white wine

Pi-goat – A sweet rose blend of Chambourcin and Vidal Blanc

Pier Pleasures – A dry red wine

October Glory – A red wine blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Chambourcin

Russell’s Reserve – A dry red wine blend with dark berry, smoky oak, clove, and pepper notes

Red Barn – An off-dry red wine blend

Home Sweet Home – A sweet red wine

Hogshead – A port-style wine

Giddy Up Bubbly – A sparkling wine

Running Hare Vineyard

Self-described as a combination of Tuscany and Napa, Running Hare Vineyard is located in Prince Frederick, Maryland. On-site, a hilltop Tuscan Villa is available for rental for events and parties as a Biergarten and a tasting room. The Tuscan Villa is often used for weddings, and the rental comes complete with a bridal suite.

With 16 current varietals, there is something that nearly every wine lover will appreciate. Food is available from Hungry Hare, featuring Hispanic and American cuisine, and from Pizza Di Vigna, featuring authentic wood-fired pizza. From Jack Rabbit Red and White blends to the Pinot Grigio, available to members of the Hare Club and VIP Wine Club only, Running Hare Vineyard is truly a full-service venue.

A Wine for Every Occasion in Maryland’s Wine Country

While Maryland is a relatively small state compared to California, there is a wine for nearly every occasion throughout the Southern Plain Wine Region. The topographical variety and wide range of weather help to provide vintners with ideal growing conditions for several types of grapes.

A trip to the Southern Plain Wine Region will allow each visitor to appreciate not only the beauty of the state but solidify the growing popularity of the wines from this region. There are multiple ways to enjoy the many different wineries in the region. Take advantage of the many Maryland wineries that are making the Mid-Atlantic a go-to tasting destination for connoisseurs from around the world.