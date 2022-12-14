Instagram stories are a popular way to share information about yourself with friends and family. If you’re looking to up your storytelling game, you might want to check out a collage. Collages are great when you want to share more than one photo at a time. If you’re new to making collages and don’t know where to start, then this guide is just what you need to go through to create stories that stand out.

This article will discuss the two ways you can add multiple pictures to your Instagram story.

Why It’s Better To Make Collage Through Third-Party Tools

The easiest option to make a collage for your Instagram story would be to use third-party editing tools. Third-party editing tools provide you with various customization options that enable you to personalize your stories. You can use tools like Canva, VistaCreate, or Pixlr.

I recommend creating stories using Vistacreate, an online Instagram story editor tool. I recommend this tool since it’s very user-friendly, which is perfect for someone who’s not too familiar with editing.

Third-party tools provide multiple templates to work on, or you take inspiration for your collage. You also have many editing features, like removing unwanted stuff from your background and adding text with customizable fonts, animations, etc.

Step-By-Step Guide On Making A Collage Through Third-Party Apps

Go to the Vistacreate website.

You can visit the Vistacreate website.

Click on the Instagram story editor.

After you click on Instagram story editor, you will be redirected to a custom Vistacreate tool especially made to edit Instagram stories.

Choose a template.

This step is optional. If you want, you can start your collage from scratch. But if you choose a template, click on the template button from the side panel located on the left of the app. Next, you can search for “collage” in the search bar, where you’ll find hundreds of different template options.

Upload your photo.

Go to “my files” on the Vistacreate tool, after which you’ll find a button prompting you to “upload image or video.” Click that button, after which you will be redirected to your file manager. Find the images you want to add to your collage and upload them.

Customize your collage.

You’ll find a variety of different customization options on the left side of the screen. You can customize it as per your requirements. Once your collage is finished and ready to be uploaded to your story, head on to the next step.

Download or share it directly on your Instagram.

Once your story is ready, you’ll find the download option at the top of the screen. Once you click that button, you can download your collage or share it on your Instagram account.

Step By Step Guide To Making A Collage Through Instagram

Alternatively, if you don’t want to use third-party apps to add multiple pictures to a single story, you can use Instagram’s built-in editor.

Open the Instagram app.

The first thing you want to do is open Instagram on your phone or pc.

Click on the plus (+) sign.

You’ll find this option at the bottom of the app.

Click on “layout.”

Once you click on layout, you will be greeted with a grid on your screen. You can add pictures to each of these grids. If you want to choose a different layout, you can also do that. Just click the layout button again, and you’ll find all the different options.

Insert your pictures.

Tap the photo icon on the bottom left of the screen. This will open your camera roll. Add whatever picture you want to your collage.

Do any extra bit of editing if needed.

You can do so if you feel you need to add extra touches to your story. You can add text, stickers, or music.

Post it.

Once your collage is ready, you can post it for your friends.

Conclusion

Making a collage for your Instagram is easy, and with the amount of customization you can do with third-party editing tools, you are sure to impress all your followers and friends. I hope you found this guide helpful in adding multiple photos to your Instagram story.