If you’re shopping around for apps like Cleo but want to ensure greater options for yourself, your best bet is to seek out loan finders that are similar to apps like Cleo and Dave. Apps like Cleo are convenient but fairly limited when you consider that you can only get up to $100 cash advance. Apps like Cleo cash advances are limited, but when you use a loan finder, you can expect to receive an advance between $100 and $5000. If apps like Cleo don’t offer quite what you need, you can use a loan finder to secure a deal with a lender most likely to approve your request. Better yet, loan finders, which can be considered apps like Cleo and Albert, offer access to a panel of lenders (this means an increased chance of approval).

Cash advance apps like Cleo offer 3 to 28 days to repay small loan amounts, but a loan finder will offer you the opportunity to repay loans over 3 to 24 months, making these loans easier to manage with less impact on your month’s cash flow. If you are shopping around for loans apps like Cleo because you need cash in a hurry, we strongly recommend you consider our editor’s pick of the five best alternatives to financial apps like Cleo instead. We’ve taken the time to review each loan finder below.

Low Credit Finance: Best Alternative to Apps Like Cleo and Dave When Applying for Loans up to $5000

Best Alternative to Apps Like Cleo and Dave When Applying for Loans up to $5000 Big Buck Loans: Best for Similar Offers to the Apps Like Cleo Cash Advances

Best for Similar Offers to the Apps Like Cleo Cash Advances Viva Payday Loans: Best for Borrowers Seeking Apps Like Cleo and Albert Offering Low APR Cash Advances

Best for Borrowers Seeking Apps Like Cleo and Albert Offering Low APR Cash Advances Green Dollar Loans: Best Alternative to Other Apps Like Cleo Offering $100 – $5000 with 3 to 24 Months to Pay

Best Alternative to Other Apps Like Cleo Offering $100 – $5000 with 3 to 24 Months to Pay Heart Paydays: Best Alternative to Cash Advance Apps Like Cleo Providing Bad Credit Loans

If you’re looking for a loan amount of up to $5000, your best bet is to use alternatives to apps like Cleo and Dave, such as Low Credit Finance. This loan finder platform connects borrowers with lenders most likely to approve the loan requested. Repayments range from 3 to 24 months with reasonable interest rates ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

What we like most about Low Credit Finance is that you are only required to complete one application form to be considered by multiple lenders. The application itself takes only a few minutes with approval provided within 2 minutes. All in all, Low Credit Finance offers a quick and easy loan application process that gets borrowers the cash they need in a hurry!

Eligibility Requirements When Using Apps Like Cleo and Dave to Apply for Loans up to $5000

18 years old min

US citizens with local US bank accounts

Payslips reflecting at least $1000 per month

Pros of Using Alternatives to Apps Like Cleo and Dave

Access up to $5000

2-minute approval process

Get up to 2 years to pay

Cons of Using Alternatives to Apps Like Cleo and Dave

Interest can be high

Big Buck Loans: Best for Similar Offers to the Apps Like Cleo Cash Advances

If you’re looking for similar offers to apps like Cleo cash advances, you’ll find everything you’re looking for and more via a loan finder site like Big Buck Loans. Apps like Cleo cash advances are limited to $100, but when using Big Buck Loans, you’ll get access to loans ranging from $100 to $5000 with 3 months to 2 years to repay. The interest, which is higher than the local bank, is still affordable at 5.99% to 35.99%, depending on the lender. What stood out to us about Big Buck Loans is that the platform readily assists low-credit borrowers and unemployed borrowers too. To action the loan application, simply access the form on the platform’s website and fill it out once.

Eligibility Requirements to Get Similar Offers to the Apps Like Cleo Cash Advances

US-bank account with direct deposit

18 years old to apply

Minimum income of $1000 per month

Pros of Similar Options to Apps Like Cleo Cash Advances

Quick access to cash

Flexible loan amounts

Reasonable repayment terms

Cons of Similar Options to Apps Like Cleo Cash Advances

High interest in some cases

Viva Payday Loans: Best for Borrowers Seeking Apps Like Cleo and Albert Offering Low APR Cash Advances

Viva Payday Loans offers borrowers the opportunity to access low APR loans and thus serves as the ideal alternative to apps like Cleo and Albert. Interest starts as low as 5.99% on the Viva Payday Loans website, but because interest is lender-specific, it cannot be guaranteed. Some lenders may charge up to 35.99%. You can apply for a cash advance by filling in the quick and easy online application form, and unlike apps like Cleo and Albert, you won’t be limited to a very small loan amount. Instead, you can access loans between $100 and $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay.

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Low APR Cash Advances through Apps Like Cleo and Albert

Minimum age of 18 to apply

Minimum income of $1000 pm to apply

US citizens or residents only

Pros of Applying for Low APR Cash Advances Through Alternatives to Apps Like Cleo and Albert

Wide range of loans up to $5000

Flexible repayment terms

Fast applications

Cons of Low APR Cash Advances Through Alternatives to Apps Like Cleo and Albert

High interest

Green Dollar Loans: Best Alternative to Other Apps Like Cleo Offering $100 – $5000 with 3 to 24 Months to Pay

If flexible loan amounts and repayment terms are a main focus of yours, you’ll be interested in the offers available on the Green Dollar Loans platform.

Eligibility Requirements for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Cleo Offering $100 to $5000 Loans

Earn at least $250 per week or $1000 per month

Have a valid ID reflecting you’re at least 18 years old

Provide supporting documents: proof of address, proof of income, list of expenses

Pros of Other Apps Like Cleo

Quick online applications

Fast payouts

Access up to $5000

Cons of Other Apps Like Cleo

Interest rates higher than local banks

Heart Paydays: Best Alternative to Cash Advance Apps Like Cleo Providing Bad Credit Loans

Cash advance apps like Cleo provide borrowers with access to up to $100 that can be paid back over up to 28 days. Heart Paydays offers far more than that! In fact, at Heart Paydays, you can access bad credit loans in a hurry, and expect to repay them over 3 to 24 months. Unlike cash advance apps like Cleo, Heart Paydays offers loans between $100 and $5000, and it takes a single application to get considered by multiple lenders. Lenders offering bad credit options carry out a credit check but base their opinion rather on an affordability assessment. Affordability is assessed by comparing your income to your expenses. Interest is between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Eligibility Requirements to Use Cash Advance Apps Like Cleo

18 years old+

$1000+ per month income

US bank account with direct deposit required

Pros of Cash Advance Apps Like Cleo

Quick access to online cash

Loans between $100 and $5000

Interest as low as 5.99%

Cons of Cash Advance Apps Like Cleo

Some deals may come with interest as high as 35.99%

What Are Money Apps Like Cleo and How Do They Work?

Money apps like Cleo are short-term cash advance apps that help borrowers better manage their finances and get access to small cash advances as required. Money apps like Cleo usually only provide access to very small amounts, with a max of $100 that must be paid back in less than a month. While interest doesn’t always apply, borrowers must pay a subscription to be part of the app. Many lenders prefer using loan-finders and direct lenders because they can borrow up to $5000 and can get far more flexible repayment terms.

Types of Money Apps Like Cleo 2023

Money Apps Like Cleo for Bad Credit

Bad credit scores are welcome at loan-finder platforms. With bad credit, an affordability assessment will be the determining factor.

Money Apps Like Cleo for Unemployed Borrowers

If you’re not traditionally employed but still earn a minimum of $1000 per month through alternative means, you’re eligible to apply for a loan.

Money Apps Like Cleo for Low Income Earners

You don’t have to earn a lot to apply for a loan through a loan finder. In fact, you only need to prove your income is $250 per week or $1000 per month.

Budgeting Apps Like Cleo Offering Unsecured Cash Advances

Unsecured cash advances require no collateral or down payment to activate.

How to Use the Best Alternatives to Budgeting Apps Like Cleo

With Low Credit Finance as our number one pick for alternatives to budgeting apps like Cleo, we’ve detailed the four quick steps to apply via the platform:

Step 1: Decide How Much You Require When Applying via Budgeting Apps Like Cleo

You can select between $100 and $5000 and also indicate how long you require to repay the amount between 3 and 24 months.

Step 2: Access the Application Form on the Loan Apps Like Cleo’s Website

On the Low Credit Finance platform, click on the “Request Funds” button to access the application form. Input your particulars and submit the form.

Step 3: Get Feedback from Loan Apps Like Cleo within 2 Minutes

Within 2 short minutes, you’ll hear back from lenders if one can assist you. If you can be assisted, the details of the loan will be set in place with the lender directly, and you’ll be sent a detailed loan contract to read and sign.

Step 4: Loan Apps Like Cleo Pay Out Funds Promptly!

Returning the signed loan contract to the lender will be the final step you need to take. Then sit back, relax, and wait for your payout.

Loan Apps Like Cleo Features and Factors to Consider

Affordability Assessments When Using Alternatives to Financial Apps Like Cleo

Credit checks aren’t the determining factor when you apply for loans. Instead, affordability assessments are important. This is when the lender will compare your income and expenses.

Flexible Amounts and Terms When Using Financial Apps Like Cleo

Loan amounts range from $100 to $5000 with a loan finder, whereas you can only get up to $100 with financial apps like Cleo.

Interest Charged by Financial Apps Like Cleo

Interest is always charged on loans, typically ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%, while financial apps like Cleo charge a monthly subscription fee for having access to the service.

Lender Transparency When Using Financial Apps Like Cleo

When using a loan finder service, you have peace of mind that you’re dealing directly with reputable and transparent lenders.

How Did We Choose the Best Alternatives to Financial Apps Like Cleo?

To compile our editor’s pick of the top five alternatives to financial apps like Cleo, we looked for the following in each entity:

An online application that takes just a few minutes to complete

Flexible loan offers that start small but go as high as $5000

Interest rates that are reasonable

Minimal paperwork required and a 100% online application

Conclusion

Low Credit Finance is our number one pick for alternatives to apps like Cleo because they offer a wide range of loan amounts and repayment terms and connect borrowers directly with lenders. The entire cash advance experience is made easier with a loan finder. Simply visit the Low Credit Finance platform to find out for yourself.

FAQ’s

Does Cleo Give Cash Advances of $200?

Apps like Cleo, and Cleo itself, are small cash advance apps that cap their max amounts at $100. If you want a cash advance of more than $100, using a loan finder such as Low Credit Finance is your best bet.

What Apps Let You Borrow Money Like Dave?

Apps like Cleo and Dave let you borrow money, usually a small amount up to $100. If you want to borrow a larger amount, using a loan finder service such as Low Credit Finance is a good option.

What is the Best App to Get Instant Loan USA?

You can use apps like Cleo for small amounts up to $100, but for larger loan amounts up to $5000, using a platform such as Low Credit Finance is your best bet.

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.