When symptoms of depression appear, the patient is faced with the question: should one buy antidepressants Online Pharmacy to get rid of anxiety symptoms, and which of them are the safest? This group of medications is aimed at eliminating depressive disorders and reducing the negative impact of stress on the human body. A strong effect characterizes such means, so they are prescribed by a psychotherapist (rarely, a neurologist) only in case of urgent need.

Which Antidepressants Can Be Bought: Classification

Drugs for depression are classified into the following types:

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors. They are used primarily in the case of the detection of a depressive disorder. They have the greatest safety for health among existing types of antidepressants.

Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. They have a powerful effect on the nervous system and have a prolonged effect.

Tricyclic antidepressants are anti-stress and anti-anxiety drugs used in major depressive disorder. They have many contraindications and side effects.

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors. They are also prescribed as a last resort, require a strict diet, and cause serious side effects.

Choosing a group and specific drugs for depression and stress is the task of a psychotherapist only.

When to Take Antidepressants?

Before starting treatment, it is necessary to determine that the patient really has depression and not symptoms of a short-term nervous disorder caused by stress or overwork. Depressive illness is indicated by:

persistent or frequent depression;

decreased appetite;

sharp weight loss;

drowsiness and weakness;

indecisiveness, lack of confidence in one’s abilities;

tearfulness;

aggressiveness;

loss of pleasure from things that used to bring joy;

unwillingness to live and move on;

night sleep disorders;

deterioration of thinking and reduced concentration of attention;

suicidal thoughts.

Antidepressants are prescribed for:

bipolar disorder;

recurrences of depression;

panic attacks;

neurosis;

obsessive-compulsive disorder;

enuresis

Medication for depression may also be needed if there is a constant feeling of guilt or unfounded self-criticism. Causeless fears can also significantly worsen the patient’s condition. There are known cases when such drugs were prescribed in the complex therapy of tobacco addiction, and bulimia.

Side Effects and When They Happen

Remedies for stress and depression are meant to be taken internally. A tablet or capsule has a precisely calculated dose of the active substance, which is strictly forbidden to exceed. Drug overdose threatens severe psychoneurological and immune disorders.

However, following the instructions and the therapy scheme developed by the psychotherapist is not a guarantee of the development of side effects. Patients who started taking medication for stress and depression complain of:

sexual dysfunction (decrease in libido in both sexes, deterioration of erection or its absence in men);

sleep disturbances (excessive sleepiness or, conversely, insomnia);

fluctuations in body weight – more often weight gain, but sudden weight loss is also possible.

The most dangerous side effect is the body’s habituation of the drug being taken. It develops when using high doses of the drug or systematic overdose. Long-term use of pills can also lead to a similar result. To reduce the likelihood of withdrawal syndrome, it is recommended to stop therapy by gradually reducing the dosage.

Improvement in well-being, complicated by side reactions, with antidepressant therapy occurs individually for each person. As a rule, this process takes 2-3 weeks, after which the body “adapts” and “gets used” to the medicine. If this does not happen, it is necessary to inform the attending physician about the negative conditions that have arisen, provoked by taking drugs to relieve stress.