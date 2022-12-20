Maryland is the latest state to legalize online sports betting. This comes more than two years since voters in the state endorsed mobile betting and four years after the Supreme Court gave states leeway to regulate the industry.

Mobile sports betting in Maryland went live on Nov. 23. At least ten sportsbooks have online sports betting licenses, including industry heavyweights like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars.

Who Can Bet at Maryland’s Online Sportsbooks?

Maryland sports betting websites will accept any adult within the state. That means you don’t need to be a permanent resident to use a mobile sportsbook in the Old-Line State.

However, you need to be an adult of at least 21 years to register an account. Maryland betting apps will use geofencing technology to prohibit people outside the state from using their services.

That includes Maryland citizens who might be in another state for business or personal reasons. To be online in Maryland, you must be within the state.

Speaking of which, you can also bet at bricks and mortar sportsbooks in Maryland. The state legalized in-person betting in Dec. 2021.

What’s the Best online Sportsbook in Maryland?

The most definitive answer is it depends. Maybe you’re looking for a betting app with live streaming. Perhaps you want a site with bet building, odds boosters, or PayPal deposits.

The best sportsbook for you will depend on your priorities. If you’re a beginner, choose a top-rated betting site. The best Maryland sportsbooks have rave reviews from experts and bettors who love the bookies’ competitive odds, intuitive apps, and live-streaming options.

Of course, genuine betting sites require licensing from Maryland. They have secure websites that protect both your data and funds. Some of them also feature seals of approval from independent auditors.

Can You Join More than One Betting App?

Yes, you can join and bet at more than one online betting website in Maryland. The Old-Line State has already licensed ten sportsbooks and has plans to license a maximum of 60 mobile sportsbooks in the coming months.

The first ten sportsbooks in Maryland are respected brands. Some of them, like BetMGM, Caesars, and BetRivers, also feature bricks and mortar casinos within the state.

The next wave of betting licenses will target bars, sports stadiums, and other entertainment joints. Some of these businesses will qualify for both in-person and mobile betting licenses. But a majority of them will be limited to online betting.

What Sports Can You Bet on?

It’s easier to list things you can’t predict for real money at Maryland’s newly launched mobile sportsbooks. The state prohibits betting on politics and sports leagues in Russia and Belarus.

On the other hand, it allows betting on all Major Leagues in North America. That includes the NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS, and NHL. You can also bet on European soccer, tennis, boxing, MMA, rugby, and cricket in India.

Beyond popular sports, Maryland accepts betting on eSports, table tennis, rodeos, Australian rules, and Lacrosse. Additionally, you can bet on multiple outcomes besides match winners.

For example, you can predict the correct score in a soccer game. You can bet on spreads, parlays, half-time and full-time results, futures, and proposition bets. Ultimately, it’s up to the betting sites to determine precisely what betting markets to offer.

Will Maryland Sportsbooks Offer Bonuses?

Like other states, sportsbooks in Maryland will offer bonuses to new and regular customers. So far, the most popular promotion is a first deposit bonus. The house matches your first deposit 100% for a maximum of $500 to $1000.

If you’re lucky, you can also receive a no-deposit free bet. Here, you get a bonus immediately after you create an account. Other perks you may qualify for include reload, cashback, VIP, and loyalty rewards.

Reload bonuses match your deposit 20% to 50%. You get this bonus if you’re a loyal bettor at a sportsbook. Likewise, cashback offers loyal target patrons. But they don’t require deposits.

Cashback offers a return a percentage of your losses. You may get 2% to 20% of your betting losses every week or month. VIP rewards are great bonus deals for high rollers. On the other hand, loyalty programs give you points you can later redeem for cash or free bets.

What are the Banking Options at Maryland Sportsbooks?

You can deposit and withdraw money from Maryland betting sites using various payment companies. You can use Visa, MasterCard, and Discover on most websites.

You can also use PayPal, Google Pay, Skrill, bank transfer, and eChecks at some sportsbooks. For clarity, the exact payment methods you can use varies from one sportsbook to another.

Some betting companies accept Play+. Others offer couriered checks. Some have maximum deposits of $10,000. Others allow you to deposit up to $100,000. It’s up to you to compare payment methods to determine what suits you best.

Are Gambling Winnings Taxable in Maryland?

Yes, Maryland requires you to pay taxes on your gambling winnings. The tax you pay depends on how much you win and where you live. Generally speaking, you pay more taxes if you earn a lot.

Winnings above $500 require that you file for paperwork to pay your state tax within 60 days. If the amount is above $5000, the sportsbook does the paperwork for you.

If you’re wondering, Maryland will tax nonresidents 7% of their gambling winnings while residents will part with 8.75% of their gambling profits.

What Else Should You Know about Online Betting in Maryland?

All sportsbooks have terms and conditions you need to follow. Look out for bonus policies , data privacy rules and banking terms. When you receive a bonus, find out if you can cash out your winnings.

Importantly, find out the wager requirements. Don’t accept promotions if a bookie doesn’t disclose its bonus terms. On the other hand, choose sportsbooks with low fees and fast payouts.

If a bookmaker hides its terms and conditions, look for a better sportsbook. Bet only at sportsbooks with transparent policies.