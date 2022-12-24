The Ocean City Police Department has been informed that former officer Charles Zukas, 60, has been arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography. The Maryland State Police is handling this investigation. The Ocean City Police Department takes this matter seriously and will assist Maryland State Police as needed.

The suspects are identified as Charles Thomas Zukas, 60, and Jodie Veter Orr, 25, both of Berlin, Maryland. Zukas is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Orr is charged with 33 counts of possession of child pornography. Both surrendered themselves this morning to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack, where they are being held pending an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner. Jodie Veter Orr Charles Thomas Zukas

Beginning in March 2022, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region initiated an investigation into possession of child pornography. On March 16, 2022, troopers served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspects. A preliminary forensic review of the suspects’ electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Ocean City Police Department employed Zukas as a police officer from September 1994 until he retired in June of 2014. Zukas became a Reserve Police Officer with the Ocean City Police Department after his retirement until March of 2022.