It may be critical to both your emotional and physical well-being for you to be able to recognize when your use of a substance has progressed to abusive levels. You will be in a better position to make the decision to get help for addiction if you are aware of the methods that work for better health and overcoming mental health issues .

You do not have to confront difficulties on your own. Working with a professional in the field of mental health can help you have a better understanding of the difficulties affecting your mental health as well as the reasons behind how you are feeling.

What’s an addiction?

It’s not always obvious when a friend or loved one is struggling with addiction. Addiction is defined as a chronic brain disorder that disrupts reward, motivation, and memory processes, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). Addicts have a strong desire to repeat certain actions or consume particular substances. So long as their wants are met or supported, they’ll put everything else in their lives on the back burner.

Problems with substance abuse can have far-reaching consequences. The most successful therapies are all-encompassing. They usually involve a series of steps, the exact number of which varies from one individual to another. Rehab, prescriptions, behavioral therapy, and ongoing support are all possible next steps.

Addiction symptoms typically include:

Reduced socialization, such as forsaking obligations or ignoring relationships disregarding risk concerns, such as sharing needles despite potential repercussions and physical impacts, such as withdrawal symptoms or needing greater dosage to effect

Relationships between these symptoms are widespread. The severity of addiction symptoms may vary with the length of time that substance abuse has persisted.

Typically, a healthy person will be able to recognize a harmful habit and work to eliminate it. Not so with an addict. They will find excuses to keep doing it instead of admitting there is a problem.

If you’re having trouble determining whether or not you’re addicted to something, the following are a few different considerations to bear in mind.

Your Yearnings Have Grown More Severe

Since you started using the substance of your choosing, have you noticed an increase in the intensity of your cravings? What are some of the sensations that you get when you have those cravings? It is usual for one’s urges to become more intense as one continues to consume a substance. Take some time to reflect on the desires that are currently overwhelming you. Are you finding that you need to raise the amount that you take to satisfy your desires, or have you reached this point already? Do you require the drug to be utilized on a more frequent basis?

You Keep Using Despite the Consequences Even though you Know Better

Have you encountered any unfavorable outcomes as a direct result of your habitual use of the substance of your choice? Different adverse consequences can manifest themselves in a variety of ways. Relationships can be challenging or stressful for certain individuals for a variety of reasons. It’s possible that some other people will have financial difficulties or have their professional lives negatively impacted. Because of their substance abuse, there is a risk that others will develop health problems. If you are aware of the consequences of your substance use but continue to use anyhow, you may want to examine your habits more closely.

You Hide Your Use

Have you found yourself concealing your use of it more than you normally would? Why is it the case? Who exactly are you keeping it from, and why do you feel the need to do so?

You Are No Longer Capable Of Avoiding Its Use

Are you able to abstain from the substance that you often use? Does the option to refrain from using seem like a difficult or an easy choice? If the idea of abstaining from your preferred substance causes you to feel anxious and distressed, then your substance use may be bordering on the abusive stage.