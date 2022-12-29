From better user experience and increased use of mobile phones to AR technologies, the marketing sphere is growing at an immense speed. Considering the current competition in the digital market, companies want to use the latest tools and technologies to stand out from the crowd. However, this usually leads only to wasted money with no real leads.

That is because organizations try to follow trends without thinking about what is worthy and what not. While they may benefit from one strategy, they will likely spend too much both money and resources. In this ever-evolving landscape, brands also can’t rely on outdated marketing practices.

Modern consumers value more than a good product or service. With new technologies, trends and consumer needs, companies struggle to find what they should consider. Below we will show you the best marketing trends. You can try to spend money on strategies that will bring you more leads and give you an edge over your competition.

Long-term Influencer-Brand Relationships

One of the best marketing strategies has always been word-of-mouth advertising. That is because people are likely to believe their friends and daily over unknown resources. Influencer marketing, involving collaboration with celebrities or individuals with many followers in a specific niche, takes that concept yet modernizes it for today’s digital ear.

Marketing companies use this strategy to:

Boost brand awareness;

Increase user loyalty;

Building authority;

Reaching a specific target audience;

Driving conversions;

Generating quality leads;

Setting trends;

Broaden the market.

Even though this strategy isn’t new, experts predict it will be one of the most effective ways to attract consumers, especially Gen Z. That is because of the increased use of mobile phones and more social media apps arriving in the market. In addition, brands will move towards long-term relationships over one-time collaboration in 2023. This will help increase traffic to the website and boost customer loyalty.

New Targeting Ways

Google may soon reduce the need for third-party cookies due to rising privacy concerns. However, Cookies have long been playing a crucial role in target marketing by tracking a user’s behaviour within the web, allowing brands to deliver a customized experience. That is why there will be a great need to test alternative targeting solutions to continue to offer highly personalized content and place relevant ads. That is why SEO also changes, forcing companies to know every new change Google offers. That is why more and more SEO agencies provide specific services, like SEO for financial advisors or SEO for the IT industry. This allows organizations to achieve more relevant traffic than ever before.

User-Generated Content

User-generated content, like TikTok trends, is the new word-of-mouth. This new marketing strategy will be one of the key traffic drivers in 2023. As the name implies, this content is generated by consumers instead of brands. This includes unboxing videos, makeup overviews, branded hashtags, as well as photo tags.

Since anyone can generate this content, adding this strategy to your campaign can take your brand’s authenticity to the next level. Even a report shows that modern consumers are 2.4 times more likely to trust user-generated content over brand-generated content.

Live Streaming and Video-Based Content

Video-based content is gaining immense popularity, and for a good reason. Regular content is also crucial, but it is becoming more and more boring. That is why brands switch their focus to social media marketing, allowing them to capture user attention for a longer time compared to static posts or blogs. From TikToks to Instagram reels, video content is essential more than ever.

Live streaming is also considered one of the most promising marketing trends. Based on the report, customers spent around 548 billion hours streaming via mobile devices last year. Compared to influencer marketing, live streaming offers potential consumers to engage with influencers who already know your product or service. They can make the purchase while watching the stream.

Agile Marketing

While Agile is mostly known as a development methodology, Agile marketing A is an approach inspired by the Agile methodology, which is also growing in popularity. It is a way marketing teams work where rapid iterations are chosen instead of one big project. Agile marketing allows for real-time collaboration and is used by organizations so that marketers can save money and easily respond to a changing market.

Benefits of Agile marketing include:

Flexibility in adapting changes due to iterative planning;

Ability to invest money only in working strategies;

Better focus on customer value and business outcomes;

More data-driven decisions thanks to an emphasis on experimentation;

Higher transparency and collaboration via visualized workflows and frequent touchpoints.

Interactive Content

If you are using the Internet, you will likely use interactive content without realizing it. The days of static posts and passive consumption are gone forever. Consumers need more interactive interfaces that demand attention. Marketing teams build dynamic, two-way experiences that boost active engagement. This strategy may include the following:

Interactive infographics;

Quizzes;

Games;

Assessments;

Interactive maps;

Videos.

Marketers like this strategy since it has been shown as effective, low-cost, and high-impacting. In addition, it captures more attention from the target audience than static content. Interactive content can help you achieve the following:

Boosted audience engagement;

Better customer learning;

Quality leads and more conversions;

Increased consumer loyalty.

VR-based Tools and Apps

Once Meta developed their up-and-coming metaverse in 2021, VR technology gained immense popularity and increased use. This boosted the need for marketing teams to implement hybrid and mixed-reality experiences into their regular strategies. Organizations now use virtual reality (VR) and AR to promote their services and products using VR technology to deliver a simulated yet realistic experience.

AI for Better Trendspotting

Statistics show that up to 30% of marketers fail to use behavioral data for online ad targeting. That is why companies are now using AI to make this data more accurate, accessible and informative.

Experts predict that AI will bring a huge impact on lots of industries in the upcoming years. Marketing teams now use AI-like data models, algorithms, as well as ML to learn their target audience better and cover their needs.