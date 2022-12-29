Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Wednesday in St. Mary’s County.

Shortly after 4 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, along with deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23800 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, Maryland for a report of an assault in which the suspect fired a gun in the air.

The suspect, identified as Mark Anthony Buckler, 40, was inside the home with his wife and his three children. According to a preliminary investigation, police requested that Buckler exit the residence, but he refused and went back inside with the children. Buckler’s wife was able to exit the residence when police arrived. Buckler surrendered peacefully at about 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Buckler was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he is awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Following consultation with the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Buckler was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and failure to comply with the provisions of a final extreme protective order. Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division – Southern Region will be conducting the investigation into this case.

The case remains under investigation…