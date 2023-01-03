Liquidation sales are great for bargains. Here are the best sites to help you find closeout stores and going out of business sales. Nobody likes to see business liquidation sales. It’s often a sign of a struggling local economy, meaning a loss of jobs and livelihoods for residents.

But if there’s one upside, it’s the great bargains you can find. Businesses are desperate to shift every last bit of merchandise in their stock before they shut down for good.

If you want to find liquidation stores, going out of business sales, and closeout sales near your home,keep reading. We are going to round up eight of the best sites to help you hunt them down.

Quicklotz

Quicklotz is specialist in liquidation sales and liquidation goods. In 2021 it was among the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the US. Lots are available in multiple sizes, you can buy entire truck’s of products as well as cases, pallets, and single smaller lots. They offers huge diversity of clothing pallets to buy Affordable Clothes with trendy looks.

As such, Quicklotz is suitable for individual buyers and businesses that want to buy wholesale. Closeout merchandise is available in several diverse categories.

They include baby equipment, men’s fashion, pets, lighting and more. Mystery boxes are also available, which can be great for people involved in FBA shipping and other similar enterprises.

Direct Liquidation

Sometimes, a major retailer in your area will shut down its local store. Direct liquidation is a great way to find those nearby closeout sales, and pick up the discounted products.

The featured liquidators on the site include Walmart, Target and Lowe’s. There are also listings from Amazon liquidators, which you can also use direct liquidation to find merchandise from online stores going out of business.

By digging around in the various listings, you will find products from global brands such as sony, apple, Samsung, LG, Black and decker, Lenovo and HP.

Department store liquidations

Traditional department stores have suffered more than most from the growth of online shopping. Recents years have seen formerly revered names such as Sears and Macy’s shut down dozens of stores around the US. It’s a similar story in other countries.

Department store liquidations are specialist in out of business sales from such shop’s. You’ll find products from liquidations closeouts, overstocks and shelf pulls.

You can purchase either by truckload, container, pallets, or single item. Department store liquidations is based in the United States, but ships around the world.

The select source

The select source is an online marketplace that specializes in used and refurbished products that other online stores have liquidated.

Some of the most common products on the site are electronics, but with a bit of digging, you can find auctions across a wide range of categories. You can buy single items,pallets, and even entire truckloads.

Not all items can be shipped overseas, as the company is based in the US . Make sure you check with the seller before bidding on an item if you Live outside the US. All payments are sent via paypal, so you know your money is projected.

Liquidation. Com

Liquidation.Com is an online marketplace for liquidation sales, closeout sales, and going out of business sales. Like its competitors, you can buy inventory by the truckload, pallet, or small package.

The site offers business liquidation sales across six primary categories:clothing and accessories, jewellery and watches, consumer electronics, computers and networking, Houseware and lighting, and tools machinery.

Top ten wholesale

Like direct liquidation, top ten liquidation helps you find liquidation sales from large retail chains. Liquidation stocks, overstock and shelf pulls are available from companies such as GameStop, Macy’s Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sears, and Walgreens. You can also find truckload and pallets from nearby Walmart liquidations.

The site has dozens of categories, but the most popular sections and the categories with the most stock are apparel, handbags, jewellery, consumer electronics, and CBD products.

Top ten wholesale is also one of the few online business liquidations sites with a global presence. Although the headquarters are in Los Angeles, top ten wholesale also has a physical representation in China, India, Columbia, Mexico, Bangladesh, the Philippines. That means you will be able to find great deals no matter where in the world you live.

Discount wholesalers

Discount wholesaler is one of the most established names in the industry. It offers closeout sales, overstock inventory, consumer returns, factory seconds and out of season goods.

You can also sign up for its department store programs. They all are Manisfated and sold as the percentage of the wholesale or retail value.

With warehouses across the US , you can be sure to find discounted merchandise from liquidation sales near your house or in your local area.

B-stock

B-stock claims to be the world’s leading liquidation platform for going out of business sales and closeout sales. The company boasts direct relationships with some of the biggest retailers in the US, including Amazon, best buy, GameStop, Lowe’s, Macy’s, officemax, Walmart, and seats.

When those retailers have liquidated stock from return or excess inventory, they often list it on B-stock’s shops.