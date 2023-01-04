Buying social signals can be a great way to promote your SoundCloud tracks. It can even give you a better shot at breaking into the music industry if you’re able to get your SoundCloud music heard by the right people. The question is – where can you find the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays, followers, and likes, which are actually worth buying?

With more than 175 million users and 25 million artists all competing for the same attention, there’s no room for second best. Nor is there any space for spam, which is where far too many SoundCloud Services fall short. Real plays, followers, and likes (from real people) can help you gain an edge but aren’t always easy to track down.

The truth is, the only SoundCloud growth services that are worth buying which are 100% legit. Fake social signals could see your SoundCloud account suspended or shut down in an instant. It’s the risk that just isn’t worth taking, given how much is on the line.

The good news is that every now and then, you come across a few SoundCloud promoters that do things right. If you are looking to steer clear of spam and set yourself up with only the best social signals money can buy, you’ll find the rankings below invaluable.

Best Sites to Buy SoundCloud Plays, Followers, And Likes

Having assessed the services of dozens of top-name growth companies, we’ve narrowed things down to the three best in the business.

Each of the following is a safe and verified place to purchase promotional products for SoundCloud, which in all instances come from active and authentic SoundCloud users:

First up, Media Mister is credited with helping countless amateur artists to get their music careers off the ground. By far the best place to buy SoundCloud plays, followers, and likes that are 100% real, Media Mister backs every sale with a reassuring refund guarantee. You can buy real SoundCloud followers from a whole bunch of major markets, but not limited to the USA, the UK, Canada, Europe, and elsewhere.

They also offer a huge range of additional promotional services for SoundCloud, including downloads, comments, and reposts, to name just three.

Pricewise, everything listed on the Media Mister website is just about as cheap as it gets. You can set yourself up with a package of 500 plays for just $5.00, while a huge 5,000 will set you back less than $20.00. You can buy SoundCloud likes for just $15 for 500 or step up to 5,000 real likes for just $115. Their followers are also priced to sell – 250 will cost you less than $10.00, while 500 real and active followers for your profile are priced at a ridiculously low $15.00.

Payment methods accepted at Media Mister range from credit cards to cryptocurrency to PayPal, and all services are covered by an initial eight-week refill guarantee. Whether looking to try things out with an entry-level order or set yourself up with your first 1 million plays, Media Mister is still unbeatable in 2023.

GetAFollower keeps things nice and simple, focusing less on gimmicks and more on what matters most. This is a great place to buy real SoundCloud plays, followers, and likes with the guarantee of prompt delivery and affordable prices. Not to mention, assurances of the highest quality across the board – nothing but 100% legit social signals, no different from their organic equivalents.

Like Media Mister, GetAFollower makes it easy and affordable to buy SoundCloud followers, likes, and other services from a broad range of geo-targeted locations. Their products and services from the USA and European markets are particularly popular, which are offered at the same low prices as their worldwide packages. Safety and security are top priorities at GetAFollower, where a drip-feed delivery system is overseen manually to ensure total discretion from start to finish.

Given the quality of what’s on offer, the prices quoted at GetAFollower are very competitive. You can buy SoundCloud likes starting from just $3.00 for a package of 50, with options ranging right up to 10,000 likes for a mere $225. 250 plays are priced at $3, 2,500 will set you back no more than $11, or you can step things up to 250,000 plays for as little as $599. You can also max out your follower count with 1,000 real followers for just $27.00 or go as far as 10,000 followers for $225.

Long story short – anyone looking to build a more impressive profile on SoundCloud should check out what’s on offer at GetAFollower.

Last but not least, Buy Real Media excels through its total commitment to customer satisfaction. All social signals delivered by Buy Real Media are guaranteed, safe, and authentic, with fast delivery from real and active users in the normal way.

No fakes, no spam, and no bots – all covered under their satisfaction guarantee. If in doubt, you can reach out to their reps via the live chat service on their website anytime.

This is also probably the best place to buy SoundCloud followers, likes, plays, and other services at the lowest prices anywhere on the web.

You can buy SoundCloud plays starting from an insanely low $2.00 for a package of 50, while a huge 10,000 likes will cost you little more than $200. You can also buy real SoundCloud likes starting from less than $5.00 or real and active followers from $3.00. There’s a huge range of packages available to suit all requirements and budgets, which in all instances come with a market-leading 60-day retention warranty.

Despite having only been around for a few years, Buy Real Media has already made its mark on the SoundCloud promotion scene. They also offer a huge range of promotional packages for most other social media platforms, which again start from as little as $2.00. Even with this, you still get the reassurance of a full money-back guarantee and the promise of high-quality customer support from start to finish.

Benefits of Buying SoundCloud Engagements

You need all the social signals to lay your hands on to get ahead of competitive platforms like SoundCloud. Buying SoundCloud engagements effectively fast-tracks the benefits of stacking them up the old-fashioned way.

For example, the number of followers you have sends a powerful message about your credibility as an artist. It tells people whether your music is worth checking out and how established you are on the platform. The more followers you have, the easier it becomes to convince more organic followers to get on board with what you do.

With likes and plays, you’re basically looking at direct endorsements and recommendations. Each time your tracks are played or ‘liked’ by a listener, it enhances their appeal to other users. When you see a track on SoundCloud with thousands of plays and likes, it instantly grabs your attention. If the same track had only a few plays and likes, you might skip it entirely.

Importantly, social signals across the board carry major weight with the SoundCloud algorithm. This is the automated system that determines which tracks and artists are promoted to the platform’s millions of registered users. The more likes, plays, and followers you have, the more visible you become on SoundCloud.

What Should You Look for While Buying SoundCloud Plays, Followers, and Likes?

Before placing an order for SoundCloud engagement products of any kind, it is essential to conduct the following quality and safety checks:

1. Premium Quality Services

In this case, ‘premium quality’ means social signals from active and authentic SoundCloud users. Not the kind of generic spam generated by bots that are handed out by most sellers. Every social signal you buy needs to be real, or you risk being suspended from SoundCloud. It really is as simple as that.

2. Prompt Delivery

When buying social signals, prompt delivery does not mean ‘instant’ delivery. The products you buy need to be added to your profile and your tracks at a speed that looks natural. Something that calls for a manual ‘drip-feed’ delivery system, where safety and discretion can be guaranteed at all times.

3. 100% Money-Back Guarantee

Putting your trust in a social media growth company that doesn’t offer a money-back guarantee is a bad idea. Refund guarantees indicate confidence and responsibility on the part of a seller. Where isn’t a provider willing to offer a refund guarantee? Ask yourself – why do you think this is the case? The answer – is most likely because they know their products are garbage.

4. Strong Customer Support

Likewise, the provision of quality customer support is a hallmark of professionalism. It’s a good idea to put the customer support contingency of a seller to the test before going ahead and placing your order. More often than not, this will tell you all you need to know about their approach and whether or not they are worth doing business with.

5. Sensible Prices

Last up, you shouldn’t be made to pay a fortune to check out what’s on offer. At the same time, social signals that are given away for free are a risky business (i.e., the kind of spam that could get you banned). Prices quoted should therefore be sensible – not too high and not too low. And in all instances, covered by some kind of a refund guarantee.

Each of the three sellers in our rankings above was assessed on the basis of these metrics and, in all instances, scored top marks all around.

Final Thoughts

Buying social signals isn’t the shady or unusual practice it once was. It’s become a normal, everyday promotional tactic for millions of social media users. The issue is that with greater demand for social signals comes an inevitable abundance of spam sellers looking to cheat you out of your money.

If planning to buy social signals of any kind, you need to set yourself up with a provider you can count on. The best sites to buy SoundCloud plays, followers, and likes are those that combine guarantees of authenticity with the promise of a full refund if things go wrong. With these two assurances in place, you’re pretty much safe.

That is precisely why each of the three sellers outlined above comes equally highly recommended – all great places to head for SoundCloud engagement services.