The best gifts received are unexpected and have true sentimental value.

Dale Norfolk decided to give the best gift to the Town of Chesapeake Beach this year when he donated back three vintage duck displays he rebuilt for the perfect placement in Town. The Town of Chesapeake Beach has over 200 displays at 35 + locations, holding over a million lights, each perfectly planned and installed. Many of the Town’s displays are over 50 years old. The age of the displays requires continual rehabilitation to keep them in good repair year after year. Pictured Left to Right Les King owner of Windmill Farms and Dale Norfolk renovator of the Christmas Displays donated back to the Town of Chesapeake Beach Credit: Town of Chesapeake Beach

Dale Norfolk did just that – by generously rebuilding three of the Town’s old displays that fifteen years ago were considered to be set for the landfill and then donating them back to the Town.

If you have not seen the vintage duck displays, you still can until January 9th. They are located on the west side of RT 261 just past the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department flying over the wetlands. The Town of Chesapeake Beach Christmas display remains lit for all to enjoy until “Little Christmas” January 6th. The displays will remain lit this weekend – with the removal process starting Monday January 9th.

Another new feature in this years display was the American Legion Post 206 Christmas Tree topped with an American Flag. This beautiful new addition is installed as a partnership between the American Legion Post 206 and the Town of Chesapeake Beach. Residents can expect to see it prominently placed near the entrance of the Legion each year.

Thank you to our Public Works staff, Windmill Farms and Wires Inc. for their continued work and care to wow us with each years beautiful display.