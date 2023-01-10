If you’re applying for loans like Speedy Cash, it might be time to consider all of your options. While SpeedyCash provides an array of loans to choose from, using a loan finder offering alternatives to loans like Speedy Cash may be more suited to your needs and budget. The alternatives to payday loans like Speedy Cash that you can acquire through a loan finder may offer more flexibility and be easier to achieve. Our editor’s pick of the best providers of installment loans like Speedy Cash features loan-finders offering a free service of connecting borrowers with lenders providing access to easy loans like Speedy Cash alternatives.

1. Low Credit Finance: Best Overall for Small Alternatives to Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Low Credit Finance offers quick and easy access to small alternatives to payday loans like Speedy Cash. You can choose between loans ranging from $100 to $5000 and with terms ranging from 3 to 24 months. If you want to cut back on time wasted and ensure you get access to loans with interest below 36%, the Low Credit Finance platform is the place to go.

Highlights of Alternatives to Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash Starting as Low as $100

More flexibility

Loans up to $5000

Set repayments up according to your paydays

Get the cash quickly

Free service connecting you to lenders

Eligibility Criteria of Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash Starting as Low as $100

Income requirement: $1000 pm

Age limitation: 18+

Citizenship or residency in the US

Fees and Interest Rates on Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash Starting as Low as $100

Interest up to 35.99%

Poor payers are penalized

2. Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Online Loans Like Speedy Cash Without a Job

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 8/10

If you don’t have official employment but you’re still able to meet the minimum monthly income requirement of $1000, you can apply for some of the best alternatives to online loans like Speedy Cash. At Heart Paydays, the loans range in size from $100 to $5000 and when it comes to repayments, which can be set up weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, you can expect the terms to range from 3 to 24 months. Interest is standard and ranges from as low as 5.99% to 35.99%, depending on the lender.

Highlights of Alternatives to Online Loans Like Speedy Cash Without a Job

Loans range up to $5000

Speedy payouts

Quick application online

No payslip required

Self-employed individuals welcome

Eligibility Criteria of Online Loans Like Speedy Cash Without a Job

18 years and above, earning $1k+ p/m

US bank account with direct deposit

Citizenship/residency in USA

Fees and Interest Rates on Online Loans Like Speedy Cash Without a Job

APRs from 5.99% to 35.99%

Late payments are penalized

3. Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash Up to $5000

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 7/10

7/10 Variety of Products: 7/10

7/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 8/10

If you’re looking for alternatives to payday loans like Speedy Cash with flexible amounts and terms, Green Dollar Loans is a fantastic option. This loan-finder offers fantastic options to good and bad credit borrowers on loans up to $5000. Interest is between 5.99% and 35.99%, and you’ll find that lenders most often provide 3 to 24 months to repay the amount, depending on the size of the loan.

Highlights of Alternatives to Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash Up to $5000

Speedy decisions

Range of loan options

Bad credit and no-credit welcome

Up to 2 years to pay

Quick disbursement

Eligibility Criteria of Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash Up to $5000

At least 18 years old

Income requirement of $250 per week

Supporting documents: Proof of income and address, copy of your valid ID

Fees and Interest Rates on Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash Up to $5000

Accrued costs on late/missed payments

Interest of between 5.99% and 35.99%

4. Big Buck Loans: Best for Alternatives to Installment Loans Like Speedy Cash with Low Interest

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

Alternatives to installment loans like Speedy Cash via the Big Buck Loans platform come with low APRs attached! Interest can start as low as 5.99%, with less competitive lenders charging the most interest; 35.99%. The repayment options you will be offered range from 3 to 24 months, and with access to loans between $100 and $5000, you’ll have plenty of scope to select a loan amount and term that suits your needs.

Highlights of Alternatives to Installment Loans Like Speedy Cash With Low Interest

Loans range from $100 to $5000

Flexible repayment options

Automated debits

Quick decision-making

Approved loans paid out quickly

Eligibility Criteria of Installment Loans Like Speedy Cash With Low Interest

Bank account in the US with direct deposit

18+

Only US residents/citizens

Fees and Interest Rates on Installment Loans Like Speedy Cash With Low Interest

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Late payments or missed payments are penalized

5. Viva Payday Loans: Best for Unsecured Alternatives to Easy Loans Like Speedy Cash

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 7/10

7/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

Borrowers without collateral benefit from applying for unsecured alternatives to easy loans like Speedy Cash via the Viva Payday Loans website. This platform connects borrowers with lenders offering loans from $100 to $5000 with interest of between 5.99% and 35.99%. The repayment options are flexible, allowing borrowers to pay via direct debit weekly, fortnightly, or monthly with a total of 3 to 24 months to pay, depending on the loan amount.

Highlights of Unsecured Alternatives to Easy Loans Like Speedy Cash

No-collateral loans

Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria

Loans and terms are flexible

Low interest with some lenders

Bad credit scores welcome

Eligibility Criteria of Unsecured Alternatives to Easy Loans Like Speedy Cash

Must earn at least $1k per month

Must be a US citizen or resident

Must be 18+ and have your own bank account

Fees and Interest Rates on Unsecured Alternatives to Easy Loans Like Speedy Cash

Max APR 35.99%

Min APR 5.99%

How Did We Choose the Best Providers of Alternatives to Instant Loans Like Speedy Cash?

Our providers of instant loans offer borrowers the following:

Speedy applications that are 100% online

Minimal paperwork and no calls, faxes, or queues to stand in

Reasonable interest rates that don’t “break the bank”

Access to direct lenders with good reputations

Free service of connecting borrowers and lenders

Types of Alternatives to Instant Loans Like Speedy Cash

Emergency Alternatives to Instant Loans Like Speedy Cash

Emergency alternatives to instant loans like Speedy Cash are quick to process, and once approved, very fast disbursement is possible.

Alternatives to Quick Loans Like Speedy Cash for Unemployed Individuals

Unemployed individuals can apply for alternatives to quick loans like Speedy Cash if they generate at least $1000 per month or $250 per week.

No-Collateral Alternatives to Quick Loans Like Speedy Cash

If you don’t have collateral, it’s not a big deal. Lenders offer alternatives to quick loans like Speedy Cash between $100 and $5000 and don’t require collateral. Interest is usually higher on no-collateral loans.

Alternatives to Quick Loans Like Speedy Cash for Students

As a student, you can borrow up to $5000 if you can prove you receive or earn at least $1000 per month and meet the eligibility criteria.

Features and Factors of Dealing with Loans Places Like Speedy Cash

Alternatives to Loans Places Like Speedy Cash Disbursement Times

When opting for an alternative to loans places like Speedy Cash, you can expect the disbursement of funds to be swift after approval.

Reputation of Alternatives to Loans Places Like Speedy Cash

When using any of our recommended alternatives to loans places like Speedy Cash, you can expect to deal directly with reputable and accredited lenders.

Flexible Amounts and Terms for Alternatives to Loans Like Speedy Cash Online

When applying for alternatives to loans like Speedy Cash online, you can expect loans that range from $100 to $5000 and terms that range from 3 to 24 months.

Fees and APRs on Alternatives to Loans Like Speedy Cash Online

Alternatives to loans like Speedy Cash online come with fees attached. The APR can range from 5.99% to 35.99%, and the fees can include penalties for late payments and penalties if you settle your loan too early.

Top 5 Providers of Alternatives to Loans Like Speedy Cash Online

Providers of Alternatives to Loans Like Speedy Cash Online Pros Cons Low Credit Finance Low incomes welcomeBad credit optionsApplication takes minutesConnect with direct lenders for freeBenefit from easy repayment options High APRs Heart Paydays No paperwork or faxesFlexible loan amountsBad credit scores welcomeBridging cash availableQuick payouts High interest Green Dollar Loans Affordable interestFlexible repayments2-minute feedbackQuick disbursementAccess direct lenders Expensive APR in some cases Big Buck Loans All borrowers welcomeEasy to qualifyUp to 2 years to payLenders are accreditedVarious loan amounts High APRs Viva Payday Loans No-credit borrowers welcomeIncome requirements reasonable2 year repaymentSome borrowers offer very low interestFunds paid out fast High interest rates

How to Apply for Alternatives to Online Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash

Step 1: Select the Required Amount for Your Alternative to Online Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash

You can select between $100 and 5000 dolllar loan when applying for an alternative to online payday loans like Speedy Cash via the Low Credit Finance platform.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form for Alternatives to Online Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash

The online payday loans like Speedy Cash alternatives application form will require your personal particulars. Fill it in and submit the form.

Step 3: Get Feedback on Alternatives to Other Loans Like Speedy Cash Within Minutes

Within 2 minutes, you will receive feedback on your application for alternatives to other loans like Speedy Cash. You can decide if you wish to go ahead and then will receive a contract which requires careful attention before signing.

Step 4: Get Your Payout on Alternatives to Other Loans Like Speedy Cash

Once your signed application form is received, the lender will pay out the loan amount. This usually takes 24-48 hours.

FAQ’s

Are There Other Loans Like Speedy Cash That Don’t Require a Credit Check?

No, there are no other loans like Speedy Cash that won’t carry out a credit check. It is legally required for a lender to carry out credit checks on borrowers, but they may still provide funding to you if you have bad credit.

Are There Any Speedy Cash Like Apps That Will Give Me Cash Immediately?

If you’re looking for the quickest way to get cash online, opting for a loan-finder to secure a loan through a loan-finder such as Low Credit Finance is a great option. While cash isn’t instant, the application takes moments, you’ll know within 2 minutes if you can get a loan and once approved, the loan is paid out quickly.

Do Speedy Cash Like Apps Require Collateral or a Down Payment?

If you’re using one of the loan-finders above, such as Low Credit Finance, there’s no need to put down a deposit or provide collateral. That’s because the loans on offer unsecured.

Can I Get Payday Loans Like Speedy Cash Somewhere Else?

Yes, you can get loans like Speedy Cash somewhere other than Speedy Cash. You can opt to get a loan via one of our recommended loan-finders, which includes Low Credit Finance, Big Buck Loans, Viva Payday Loans, Green Dollar Loans, and Heart Paydays.

How Old Do I Need to Be to Qualify for Alternatives to Loans Like Speedy Cash?

To apply for alternatives to loans like SpeedyCash, you must be at least 18 years old.

What Are the Requirements to Get Easy Loans Like Speedy Cash?

When opting for alternatives to Speedy Cash, you will need to be 18 years old, earning $1000 per month, a resident/citizen of the US, and have your own bank account with direct deposit.

What Are the Easiest Online Loans Like Speedy Cash to Get Approved For?

If you’re looking for alternatives to Speedy Cash that are easy to get approved for, you’ll find a variety of options via loan finder platforms such as Low Credit Finance, Big Buck Loans, Viva Payday Loans, Heart Paydays, and Green Dollar Loans.

Conclusion



Applying for alternatives to loans like Speedy Cash has never been easier! Simply hop onto the Low Credit Finance website, complete the online application and find out within 2 minutes if the loan you want can be yours!

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.