Many Americans opt for apps like Albert because they provide quick and easy access to cash. While apps like Albert provide convenience and speedy payouts, they can be limited. For instance, Albert and many apps like Albert only advance up to $250, which must be repaid when your paycheck reaches your bank account. Apps like Dave and Albert operate quickly, but that’s not to say that it’s your only option. Apps like Albert and Dave aren’t your only option when trying to access online cash. And you’ll find that various loan-finders provide the ideal alternative to apps like Cleo and Albert while also offering better loan amount options and terms. For instance, when opting for a loan-finder instead of using the apps like Albert cash advance, you can borrow up to $5000 and get up to 2 years to repay. Below, you will find our editor’s pick of our top five alternatives to cash advance apps like Albert.

Apps Like Albert in 2023

Big Buck Loans: Overall Best Alternative to Apps Like Dave and Albert Offering Loans Between $100 and $5000

Overall Best Alternative to Apps Like Dave and Albert Offering Loans Between $100 and $5000 Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Albert and Dave Providing Flexible Loans to Freelancers and Self-Employed Individuals

Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Albert and Dave Providing Flexible Loans to Freelancers and Self-Employed Individuals Low Credit Finance: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Cleo and Albert Offering Loans with Variable Interest Starting at 5.99%

Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Cleo and Albert Offering Loans with Variable Interest Starting at 5.99% Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Albert Cash Advance with Loans Provided by Reputable Direct Lenders

Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Albert Cash Advance with Loans Provided by Reputable Direct Lenders Viva Payday Loans: Best for Other Apps Like Albert for Bad Credit Borrowers and Low-Income Earners

Best Apps Like Albert Cash Advance That Loan Instant Money

1. Big Buck Loans: Overall Best Alternative to Apps Like Dave and Albert Offering Loans Between $100 and $5000

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 8/10

If you’re in need of a cash advance between $100 and $5000, you’ll find success by processing an application for alternatives to apps like Dave and Albert via the Big Buck Loans platform. This loan-finder platform impressed us with its range of loan options and convenient repayment terms, which range from 3 to 24 months. We were also pretty impressed with the interest rates lenders on the panel offer, ranging from as low as 5.99% to as high as 35.99%.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Albert Offering Loans Between $100 and $5000

Wide range of options

3 – 24 months to pay

Interest starts low

Streamlined applications in minutes

Fast payouts

Eligibility Criteria of Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Albert Offering Loans Between $100 and $5000

Generating at least $1000 per month

Minimum age of 18 years

US citizen/resident with US bank account

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives Apps Like Dave and Albert Offering Loans Between $100 and $5000

Interest charged at 5.99% – 35.99%

Extra charges if you pay late/miss payments

Click Here To Visit Big Buck Loans >>

2. Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Albert and Dave Providing Flexible Loans to Freelancers and Self-Employed Individuals

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Green Dollar Loans doesn’t discriminate against people simply for being a self-starter or an entrepreneur. Whether you’re formally employed or generating money through alternative ways, you can apply for loans between $100 and $5000, expect 3 to 24 months to pay and benefit from interest rates between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like Albert and Dave Providing Flexible Loans to Freelancers and Self-Employed Individuals

Freelancers and self-employed welcome

Bad credit welcome

Up to $5000

Flexible repayment options

Fast disbursement

Eligibility Criteria of Alternatives to Apps Like Albert and Dave Providing Unemployed Flexible Loans

Receiving at least $1000 per month

No younger than 18

Only citizens/residents of the USA allowed

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives to Apps Like Albert and Dave Providing Flexible Loans

Interest ranges between 5.99% and 35.99%

If you pay late or miss payments, you’ll be charged extra fees

Click Here To Visit Green Dollar Loans >>

3. Low Credit Finance: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Cleo and Albert Offering Loans with Variable Interest Starting at 5.99%

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 7/10

7/10 Variety of Products: 7/10

7/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Third on our list is Low Credit Finance due to its range of alternatives to apps like Cleo and Albert. At Low Credit Finance, alternatives to apps like Cleo and Albert offer low interest rates offered by the lenders on the platform. APRs typically range from 5.99% to 35.99% – depending on the competitiveness of the lender. The loan amounts on offer vary from $100 to $5000, with repayment options between 3 and 24 months.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like Cleo and Albert Offering Loans with Variable Interest

Variable interest

Quick applications

2-minute feedback

Speedy payouts

Direct lenders

Eligibility Criteria of Alternatives to Apps Like Cleo and Albert

Applicants must be 18+

Salaries must be $1000+ p/m

US bank account with direct deposit

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives to Apps Like Cleo and Albert

APR 5.99% – 35.99%

Late/missed payment penalties

Click Here To Visit Low Credit Finance >>

4. Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Albert Cash Advance with Loans Provided by Reputable Direct Lenders

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 7/10

7/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

What’s great about the Heart Paydays platform is that they provide a free service of connecting borrowers with direct lenders, keeping fees down and eliminating potential confusion. Loans range from $100 to $5000 with interest between 5.99% to 35.99%. Repayment options range between 3 and 24 months.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like Albert Cash Advance with Loans from Direct Lenders

Quick feedback/decisions

Discreet lending

Free service

Borrow up to $5000

Direct lenders

Eligibility Criteria of Alternatives to Apps Like Albert Cash Advance with Loans Provided by Direct Lenders

Only over 18s

Earnings must be $1k+ for at least 3 months

Provide supporting documents

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives to Apps Like Albert Cash Advance with Loans from Direct Lenders

If you pay late, you’ll be penalized

APRs between 5.99% and 35.99%

Click Here To Visit Heart Paydays >>

5. Viva Payday Loans: Best for Other Apps Like Albert for Bad Credit Borrowers and Low-Income Earners

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 7/10

7/10 Acceptance Rate: 7/10

7/10 Customer Support: 7/10

If you’re shopping for other apps like Albert because you enjoy the convenience but want access to larger loan amounts and better terms, using Viva Payday Loans is a great option. You’ll get access to loans up to $5000 and get between 3 and 24 months to repay. Interest is relatively low, starting at 5.99% but can go up to 35.99%.

Highlights of Other Apps Like Albert for Bad Credit Borrowers and Low-Income Earners

Borrow up to $5000

Interest as low as 5.99%

Quick and easy applications

Up to 24 months to pay

Flexible repayment terms

Eligibility Criteria of Other Apps Like Albert for Bad Credit Borrowers and Low-Income Earners

18 and earning $1k p/m

US bank account with direct deposit

US citizen

Fees and Interest Rates on Other Apps Like Albert

Variable interest 5.99% – 35.99%

Penalties on late/missed payments

How Did We Choose the Best Providers of Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Albert?

Our providers of alternatives to apps like Brigit and Albert offer borrowers the following:

Simple online applications

Interest that’s affordable

Free access to direct, transparent lenders

Loans up to $5000

Click Here To Visit Viva Payday Loans >>

Types of Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Albert

Emergency Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Albert

If you have an emergency, you can expect alternatives to apps like Brigit and Albert to be processed quickly (2-minute approval) and with speedy payouts once approved.

Low Income Earner Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Albert

If you’re a low-income earner but make at least $1000 per month, you can apply for loans via alternatives to apps like Brigit and Albert between $100 and $5000.

Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Albert for the Unemployed

When using alternatives to apps like Brigit and Albert, you can earn your income any way you like, even if you’re not formally employed. You’ll be eligible for loans between $100 and $5000.

No-Collateral Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Albert

If you don’t have collateral, using alternatives to apps like Brigit and Albert will provide you with access to unsecured loans where the lender takes on the risk in exchange for a high interest rate.

Features and Factors of Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Albert

Reputable Providers of Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Albert

When using any of our recommended alternatives to loan apps like Albert, you can expect the lenders to be accredited, reputable and transparent.

Range of Loan Amounts for Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Albert

Opting to use alternatives to loan apps like Albert provides you with access to larger loan amounts up to $5000.

Disbursement of Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Albert

All of the alternatives to loan apps like Albert we have recommended offer quick disbursement of funds once approved.

Fees and APRs on Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Albert

All alternatives to loan apps like Albert come with interest and fees attached. Interest is between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Top 5 Providers of Cash Advances Loan Apps Like Albert

Providers of Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Albert Pros Cons Big Buck Loans Poor credit borrowers welcomeSelf-employed welcomeSuper-quick applicationsFree access to direct lendersWeekly, fortnightly, monthly repayments Expensive interest Green Dollar Loans 100% online applicationLoans between $100 and $5000Low credit allowedSmall loans availableSpeedy disbursement High APR Low Credit Finance Low interest optionsFlexible loansSpeedy feedbackFast payoutsDeal directly with lenders High interest Heart Paydays Non-discriminatorySimple eligibility24 months to payReputable lendersFlexible loan amounts Up to 35.99% interest Viva Payday Loans Bad credit welcomeReasonable repayment optionsFlexible repaymentsLow interest for some dealsPayouts quick High interest rates

Apply for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Albert in 4 Easy Steps

Step 1: Choose the Amount You Need from the Alternative to Cash Advance Apps Like Albert

You can choose between $100 dollar loan amount to $5000 loans when using an alternative to cash advance apps like Albert.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form to Access Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Albert

Access the application form for alternatives to cash advance apps like Albert and input your particulars.

Step 3: Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Albert Approved Within Minutes

Within minutes (usually 2), you’ll receive feedback on applications for alternatives to cash advance apps like Albert. The lender will provide you with a loan contract to read.

Step 4: Get Your Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Albert Payout

Returning your signed contract will enable the lender to payout your loan as quickly as possible.

FAQ’s

Do Albert Like Apps Carry Out Credit Checks?

Even apps and lenders that provide funds to bad credit borrowers and low-income earners will carry out credit checks.

What Are Albert Like Apps?

If Albert doesn’t offer what you need, you may want to consider Albert like apps, such as loan-finder sites. Big Buck Loans is a good place to start. This is a loan-finder that connects borrowers with lenders offering the type of funding they’re after.

What Android Apps Like Albert Allow $100 Loans?

While loan-finder systems will work on all operating systems, you can expect to borrow loans from $100 to $5000. If you’re looking for Android Apps like Albert, consider using Big Buck Loans, Viva Payday Loans, or Green Dollar Loans.

What’s Better than the $250 Cash Advance Available via Apps Like Albert?

Accessing higher loan amounts, better loan terms and dealing with direct lenders may be better than the $250 cash advance that Albert provides. Using loan-finders gives you access to loans up to $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay.

Can I Use Alternatives to Apps Like Albert if I Have Bad Credit?

Yes, you can. Many lenders provide funding to borrowers with less-than-ideal credit scores. You must prove affordability.

How Much Must I Earn to Qualify to Use Apps Like Albert?

Your minimum income should be $1000 per month or $250 per week to apply via alternatives to apps like Albert.

Do Alternatives to Apps Like Albert Offer Small Bridging Cash Loans?

Yes, you can borrow as little as just $100.

ALSO READ:

Conclusion

If you’re shopping around for apps like Albert that offer you more variety and flexibility, using a loan-finder such as Big Buck Loans is your best bet. Take a few minutes to complete an online application and see just how quick and easy it is to get the cash you need!

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.