If you’re about to purchase a home in Maryland and wish to rent the property to tenants, you may wonder whether your rental history is essential to your mortgage application. You may also be wondering whether a rental application for Maryland is essential when buying a property for leasing purposes.

Don’t fret if you’re unsure about these details. Learn everything you need to know about purchasing a home in Maryland to lease to tenants and the specific requirements by reading this article.

Do Mortgage Lenders Need a Rental History When You Purchase Property in Maryland?

Most mortgage lenders will ask you for a rental history going back 12 months if you’re purchasing property in the U.S. and, specifically, Maryland.

The rental history should prove that you have not paid rent late over this timeframe and can include payment receipts for the last year. The documents you provide will ideally demonstrate that you’re a low-risk borrower with a top rental history who won’t default on the repayments.

Which Documents Should You Provide if You Don’t Have a Rental History?

What if you don’t have a rental history because you’re living with your parents rent-free? In this case, you can submit a signed document from a roommate or third party to declare your living arrangements. However, you may have such a strong borrower status in some situations that you won’t need to provide this proof.

Which Other Documents Should You Provide When You Purchase a Home in Maryland?

Some of the other items you should provide when you purchase a home in Maryland include:

A complete list of your debt payments each month

Your mortgage lender will need to know your total outgoings each month. Offering them official records is critical to ensure they know about your debt payments, including credit card debt, vehicle loans, or student loans .

A complete list of your assets

It’s also important to let your mortgage lender know about your assets if you want to be pre-approved for a mortgage. Some examples of the key assets you should disclose include statements for stocks and bonds and statements for savings and checking accounts.

Documents that prove your income and employment

Don’t forget to provide your lender with information about your income and employment. Provide them with documents that prove you’re employed and that your income will easily cover the costs of your mortgage payments every month.

To prove your income to mortgage lenders, it’s best to provide income tax returns for two years, including federal and state tax returns. If you’re self-employed, ensure you provide profit-and-loss statements.

Documents that show your other expenditures

There are other expenditures that you should also disclose to your lender. For instance, if you’re paying child support or alimony or have ever declared bankruptcy, these are all expenses you should tell your mortgage lender.

Why is Requesting a Rental Application for Maryland Important?

Say you’re purchasing a property in Maryland that you want to rent out to tenants; in that case, screening applicants using a rental application is critical. This document will give you insights into your tenant’s ability to make repayments on time. It will show you whether they have the right history before you agree to lease your property to them.

For instance, if you need to learn about your potential tenant’s criminal history , you can solicit this information using a rental application.

Are There Any Questions You Cannot Ask on a Maryland Rental Application?

Yes, there are a few questions you can’t ask on a Maryland rental application. Under the Fair Housing Act, it’s considered discrimination to ask about a tenant’s religion, race, sexuality, citizenship, marital status, or if they have children – so you cannot ask questions about these factors on your rental application.

Which Information Should You Ask Your Tenants for via Rental Application?

You must ask for the right information from your tenants when you issue them a rental application. Some of the critical information you should ask for includes:

Your potential tenant’s credit history or bad credit loans

Your applicant’s rental history

The tenant’s employment details

Information about the tenant’s income

Other information you should disclose to tenants in a rental application includes specific legal details. You must let your tenants know about the following:

The condition of the property

Details about your tenant’s security deposit

Information about rent control

Details about shared utility arrangements

Purchasing a Property in Maryland With Your Rental History: Remember These Tips

Purchasing a property in Maryland to lease to tenants is easier with a rental history, but don’t panic if you don’t have one due to living rent-free. You can often seek a supporting evidence letter from a third party to declare your circumstances to your lender.

Don’t forget, when you’ve purchased your property and are looking for tenants, requesting they complete a rental application is essential. Purchase your rental property easily, provide a rental history to your lenders and watch as your application gets approved.