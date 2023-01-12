THC-P-infused products have become increasingly popular in recent years. The first and most important scientific study about this compound was conducted just recently. In the winter of 2019, a group of Italian researchers published their report about a brand-new, innovative cannabinoid on the National Library of Medicine website. That was the starting point for the beginning of producing products infused with this compound. They rapidly became highly desired in the cannabis market due to their peculiar effects.

You can hardly find anyone in the cannabis industry who has not heard about THC-P nowadays. Almost every cannabis connoisseur, hemp enthusiast, or just a newcomer to the cannabis world surely knows about THCP as the most potent cannabinoid. That fact is not believed for nothing, as the compound’s effects are stronger than those of the products infused with other cannabis-derived elements.

This article will briefly outline all the information one needs to know about this newly discovered cannabinoid. It will be helpful when looking for products with THC-P Cannabinoid for sale , even if you’re selecting them from reputable websites. Everyone must first be informed about the particular cannabinoid before trying any infused product.

What is THCP?

Tetrahydrocannabiphorol, or THCP for short, is a phytocannabinoid that can be taken from cannabis plants in low concentrations. Some of the cannabis plants have levels of THCP that are significantly lower than 0.1%. Because of that, tetrahydrocannabiphorol is adapted to be produced synthetically in a lab environment for it to have any genuine value on the commercial market. Everything begins with cannabigerolic acid (CBGA). It is taken to produce the precursor molecule for THCP, being involved in the enzymatic reaction with other acidic hemp compounds. So we get THCPA, or tetrahydrocannabiphorolic acid, which is then converted to tetrahydrocannabiphorol through the reaction of decarboxylation.

As the full name of the compound sounds like delta-9-tetrahydrocannabiphorol, it is easy to confuse it with regular delta-9. The truth is, they are actually different in potency. In particular, THCP is up to 33 times more potent than classical delta-9. As HHC is extremely similar but slightly weaker than delta-9, there’s no reason to discuss whether it could be stronger than tetrahydrocannabiphorol. Moreover, the potency of THCP is approximately sixty times that of delta 8. Delta-8-infused products are psychoactive in the same way, but the compound’s milder potency reduces the risk of side effects.

The same thing applies to delta-10, as it is far less potent and produces significantly fewer psychoactive effects than tetrahydrocannabiphorol. To be specific, delta-10 is about delivering motivation, an energy boost, and deep concentration to increase productivity when THC-P could potentially hinder your ability to be productive.

THCO is another compound in cannabis that is thought to be most similar to THCP in terms of how potent it is. It is pretty often nicknamed “the psychedelic of cannabinoids.” These two compounds not only differ in origin, but the groundbreaking tetrahydrocannabiphorol is about ten times stronger than THCO acetate. So, the introduction statement holds the truth: THC-P is the most potent cannabinoid found.

Is THC-P Cannabinoid Safe?

To understand the THCP safety plan, knowing how it works is crucial. Tetrahydrocannabiphorol is an endocannabinoid. While “endo” implies “within,” cannabinoid means a chemical substance interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system. The ECS has two types of receptors: CB1 and CB2, which are primarily located in the central and peripheral nervous systems. Because of the longer alkyl side chain, which has seven carbon atoms instead of the five found in delta-9, THC-P interacts more easily with the receptors. It suggests that its effects are more potent in both the brain and the rest of the body.

Even though not much research has been done, some possible benefits of tetrahydrocannabiphorol can be identified:

it is great at alleviating pain and potentially can treat chronic pain;

provides relaxation and mood boost;

can be used as a potent sleep aid for people with insomnia.

It is thought to be an effective treatment for gastrointestinal issues like nausea and vomiting, particularly in patients who are receiving chemotherapy. Nevertheless, it is crucial to keep in mind its side effects, too. They include anxiety or paranoia, nausea, tiredness, short-term memory loss, and a dry mouth or red eyes.

THC-P Legality Aspect

Things might get confusing here. According to the Farm Bill of 2018, THC-P is legal on a federal level, provided that it is derived from the hemp plant. The last one is defined as a cannabis plant with a THC content of no more than 0.3 percent. However, given that each state’s government is currently developing and implementing its own set of laws, certain states may soon prohibit the use of tetrahydrocannabiphorol. Similarly, delta-8 was prohibited by establishing links to the Federal Analog Act. Hence, it is best to double-check your state’s laws in advance.