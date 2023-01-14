Congratulations Sydney Garner, of Newburg in Charles County, for winning a $2,000 2022 F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Scholarship!

In 2018, the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc. announced its scholarship program will be named after Chairman Emeritus F. Grove Miller.

Former Board Chairman, Gerry Brewster, told the crowd Miller’s decades of involvement at the fair has made a tremendous impact.

“We’ve been here at this property for more than 140 years. Grove Miller knows more about that history than anyone and the things that you see now, that are happening here, are a direct result of the foundation that Grove Miller laid,” Brewster said. “There’s nothing that’s happening here that does not have Grove Miller’s fingerprints all over it.”

The nine $2,000 F. Grove Miller Scholarships will recognize the importance of education and participation in the Maryland State Fair, reward the accomplishments of youth, help them with their educational pursuits, and promote the importance of agriculture.

“We are honoring Grove for decades of selfless service to the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society and also for his role as farmer, advocate, statesman, role model, and friend,” Cashman said “Grove, through various efforts over the past four decades, has promoted and enhanced agriculture education for thousands of youth who have participated in the Maryland State Fair.