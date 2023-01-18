CBD has hit the hemp industry by storm. The compound offers numerous benefits such as pain relief, appetite stimulation, sleep inducement, and higher productivity and focus. The good thing about CBD is that it is legal in most states of the U.S.

CBD comes in many forms and shapes, including gummies, oil, vapes, cookies, and candies. But, that is not all. The compound comes in the form of CBD flower too. So, if you prefer the traditional way of smoking up, we have you covered.

The best CBD flower is not the one that will give you a mediocre buzz. Instead, the best CBD flower will save you from consuming contaminants and offer a safe, potent, and effective high. You will reach cloud nine after taking a few puffs of the best CBD flower.

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Brand of CBD Flower Strains

Exhale Wellness tops the ranking by offering high-quality and potent CBD flowers. The brand’s team invests huge sums in research and development to incorporate processes that yield pure and top-notch CBD flowers.

Just like the name suggests, Exhale is all about offering wellness to customers. The brand uses natural and organic ingredients to keep its nutrients intact and offer higher benefits to customers. Exhale Wellness offers a 20% discount to beginners on their first purchase.

So, if you are purchasing for the first time, you are eligible for this amazing discount. So, purchase, smoke up, and get high at a price lesser than you can imagine.

Exhale Wellness offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can return the product if you are not satisfied with its quality. This generous money-back guarantee entails that Exhale is highly confident in its products.

Exhale Wellness is all about quality and ensures it at all stages of raw material procurement and production. The brand uses U.S.-grown CBD hemp flower strains that comply with U.S. regulations.

Brand Reputation

Exhale Wellness is one of the most reputable and authentic brands in the market. The brand works tirelessly to ensure the purity and safety of its products. All its products, including CBD flower, are organic, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

CBD Flower Strains

Exhale Wellness offers no less than ten strains of CBD flowers. Make sure you understand each strain and get the one that suits your needs.

Sour Diesel: Sour Diesel is rich in citrusy and earthy flavor. The strain is highly potent, so it will give you a nice buzz; however, it is not potent enough to leave you stoned.

Hawaiian Haze: This particular strain is sourced from Oregon, so it is legal, pure, and safe for consumption. Hawaiian Haze carries a citrusy flavor along with a floral aroma that feels pleasant to your senses. Moreover, it gives a light buzz, which is enough to make you feel relaxed and unwind.

OG Kush: This OG strain is extremely famous among smokers for its calm and soothing effects. This strain carries an earthy flavor, so you might not like it if you are a beginner. However, people love it for its potency and effects.

Cookies: This strain has a hint of sweetness and carries the smell of baked goods. Cookies makes you feel serene and gives you a subtle buzz.

Northern Lights: This strain carries a sweet and spicy smell along with an earthy flavor. According to the brand, this strain will take you on a trip to the northern lights, so it is worth giving it a shot.

Along with these strains, Exhale Wellness offers Lifter, Sour Space Candy, Zkittles, Gorilla Glue, and Skywalker OG. All these strains are one of a kind and offer a different kind of buzz. So, get your hands on the one that sounds most appealing.

How Do They Make It?

Once the brand gets high-quality hemp flower strains, it produces a CBD isolate. After this, Exhale develops a CBD distillate through isomerization. The brand covers the flower with CBD distillate, which makes it highly potent.

Transparency

Exhale Wellness is the biggest advocate of transparency. The brand believes that transparency is the reason behind its success, so it takes the necessary steps to stay transparent. Exhale Wellness publishes lab reports of all products on its website.

You can find the COA reports of any product of your liking. Just go to the website and click on the reports of your favorite product.

Customer Care

No one takes care of its customers the way Exhale does. The brand allows you to get a 20% discount if you subscribe to the newsletter. Moreover, it offers free shipping throughout the country. Exhale Wellness processes orders within one to two days of receiving them, so you will not have to wait long before getting your parcel.

Customers cannot stop praising the brand’s policies and product quality. Many customers love the availability of ten different strains. Moreover, they have appreciated the brand’s free shipping and 30-day money-back guarantee.

Exhale Wellness offers a wide range of products at affordable rates. The brand uses organic ingredients and gets them tested to keep you safe. Also, Exhale Wellness offers convenience and user-friendliness, so it is worth the purchase.

Highlights

Reputable brand

Safe and natural products

Many strains to choose from

Pros

Only uses organic ingredients

High-grade hemp strains

Extensive lab testing

Free of artificial flavors and chemicals

Free shipping

Easy to use website

Cons

Money-back guarantee does not cover CBD flower

#2. BudPop – Organic Hemp Flower Made of Natural Ingredients

BudPop has quickly made a strong position in the minds of its customers. The brand has researchers, doctors, and scientists on board who try to test all formulas before launching them.

The founders have a combined experience of a whopping 30 years, which is reflected in the product quality and potency. The huge experience has allowed the brand to use ingredients that are safe and highly demanded.

BudPop offers many CBD products, but its CBD flowers top the ranking. The CBD flowers are made using Colorado-grown hemp, which is pure, chemical- and pesticide-free, and non-GMO. Colorado’s soil and climate are best suited for hemp cultivation, so no other hemp beats the quality of Colorado-grown hemp.

Brand Reputation

BudPop has managed to stay authentic and reputable by procuring high-quality hemp, using safe extraction methods, and procuring high-quality ingredients. The brand invests in strict lab testing, which checks the purity of CBD flowers.

You can check the lab reports in the lab testing section. The COA reports mention if the product has chemicals, pesticides, heavy metals, or impurities. So, make sure to check them before purchasing the product.

Availability of Strains

BudPop offers CBD flowers in four different strains. All its strains are highly liked by customers; however, they produce different effects and contain different tastes. So, read about each strain before buying one.

Northern Lights: This strain has a citrusy and earthy flavor, but the flavor is not too strong or overwhelming. Northern Lights gives you a subtle buzz, which will take you on a journey of serenity and calmness.

Cookies: This strain has a nutty aroma, which is apt to help you unwind after a long and tiring day. Cookies is not too strong, so you will not feel unproductive or stoned after smoking them.

Tangie: As the name suggests, this strain carries the flavor and aroma of a tangerine. This strain is meant to make you feel energized and refreshed. So, you can smoke it before starting a long day at work.

Zkittlez: This strain has a fruity flavor, so it is suitable for beginners and everyday consumption. It is not too harsh on your throat and gives a mellow buzz.

Making of the CBD Flower

BudPop sources high-quality hemp from Colorado. Then, the brand infuses the CBD distillate into the hemp plant to make the potent CBD flower. Surprisingly, the brand does not spray the CBD distillate on the flower but uses a unique technique to infuse the distillate into the flower.

Transparency

For any brand to gain transparency is the most important factor to work towards. If your customers do not trust you, they are least likely to try your product. BudPop’s team quickly took note of these points and followed all steps to ensure the utmost transparency.

You can check the lab reports on the website. These reports are detailed so you can check the percentage of cannabinoids present, availability of chemicals and pesticides, and other concentrations.

Not just this, but BudPop communicates all discounts and policy changes to its customers to keep them informed.

Customer Care

BudPop knows how to take care of customers. The brand offers free shipping on all order amounts and practices quick order processing to reduce any inconvenience. You can subscribe to the brand’s newsletter and get a 20% discount on your first purchase.

Lastly, the brand runs a 30-day money-back guarantee; however, it does not cover the CBD flower.

Customers mentioned that BudPop’s CBD hemp flowers helped them fight sleep-related issues, anxiety, and stress. Others mentioned that all its strains are high-quality and offer a subtle buzz. However, some reviews complained about shipping delays and the unresponsiveness of the customer service team.

BudPop is a trustworthy brand that offers great discounts and organic products at market competitive prices. The brand sells multiple strains and pays close attention to the packaging to make its products easy to carry and store.

Highlights

One of the most renowned brands

Offers a variety of products

Multiple CBD strains available

Uses U.S.-grown hemp

Pros

Transparent brand

Invests in rigorous third-party tests

Bundle purchasing available

Competitive pricing

Vegan-friendly

Non-GMO

Cons

Only available on the brand’s official website

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Most Effective CBD Flower Strains

Hollyweed CBD was launched in 2017 with the aim to increase awareness regarding cannabis and offer top-notch products. The brand has been successful in fulfilling its aim by offering high-quality CBD products.

The brand’s success can be seen in the number of loyal customers it has. Hollyweed CBD uses all-natural and vegan-friendly ingredients because it believes everyone deserves to stay healthy. Moreover, the brand uses organically grown, herbicide- and pesticide-free, fertilizer-free hemp, which yields high-quality CBD products .

Hollyweed CBD first produces CBD distillate, which is infused inside the hemp flower to form the potent CBD flower.

Brand Reputation

Hollyweed CBD is a highly regarded brand for obvious reasons. The brand has been featured in multiple magazines and has hundreds of positive customer reviews. Hollyweed CBD wants customers to fully trust and enjoy its products.

Hollyweed CBD is not just on a journey to produce high-quality products, but it is on a spree to help educate customers. The brand has a blog that features articles on different topics concerning cannabis.

Availability of Strains

Hollyweed CBD offers different strains to entertain customers with different preferences. Some strains include:

Lifter: This strain is meant to bring focus and productivity to your life. Lifter has a citrusy flavor which makes you feel refreshed and energized.

Hawaiian Haze: This strain has a floral taste, which makes you feel tranquil and serene. You must try this strain if you are living a fast-paced and busy life.

Zkittles: This tropical-flavored strain helps consumers relax after a long day. Zkittles is famous for its refreshing flavors, so give it a try if you dread the earthy flavor of the CBD flower.

OG Kush: How can Hollyweed CBD not offer the OG strain? This strain needs no introduction. Its woody smell and subtle buzz is all you need to have a perfect night out with your friends.

Sour Diesel: This strain motivates you like nothing else, making it perfect to consume before hitting the gym or leaving for work.

Sour Space Candy: This strain will make you feel nostalgic by taking you to your childhood. Sour Space Candy has a hint of sweet and sour flavor, which is amazing and exciting, especially for beginners.

Northern Lights: This strain has an earthy flavor, but you will love smoking every bit of it. The indica-dominant strain will leave you relaxed after a few puffs.

How Do They Make It?

First, Hollyweed CBD gets high-quality hemp and converts it to CBD through isomerization. Then, the brand produces CBD distillate, which is sprayed on the CBD hemp flower strains to make the potent and pure CBD flower.

Transparency

Hollyweed CBD does not compromise on quality and transparency. The brand’s website is full of information that will help you make the right purchase. You can check frequently bought products, read ingredients, check customer reviews, and also visit the blog.

The brand uploads all COA reports on the website. These reports tell whether the product is free of chemicals or not. So, make sure you check them before ordering your favorite strain.

Customer Care

Hollyweed CBD believes in treating its customers with the best products and policies. The brand offers free shipping on all orders, and shipping does not take more than seven days. You can also avail of the expedited shipping option and get your product in less than three days.

The brand allows you to track your order, so this feature is best for you if you are an impatient buyer. Hollyweed CBD allows you to return products within 30 days if you receive the wrong or damaged product. The brand gives a 15-day grace period, so in case you forget to return the product in 30 days, you will still have extra time to claim a refund.

Hollyweed CBD’s customer review section is all praises about the brand’s products. Many reviews mentioned that OG Kush is the best strain because it is potent, flavorful, and easy to consume. In addition, many reviews appreciated the free shipping and refund policy.

Hollyweed CBD is famous for a reason. The brand offers organic and vegan options, so it is great if you are health conscious. The brand also offers prompt customer service, so give them a try.

Highlights

Trustworthy brand

Offers a wide array of products

Easy to use website

Pros

Only uses natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Discreet packaging

Cons

Can be a bit overwhelming for beginners

#4. Cheef Botanicals – 100% Vegan Hemp Flowers with Tasty Flavors

Cheef Botanicals has been around for quite some time now and has blessed customers with premium-quality CBD products. The brand uses U.S.-grown hemp, which is 100% organic, free of additives and chemicals, and legal.

Cheef Botanicals allows you to buy CBD hemp flowers in a bottle or pre-rolled package. So, if you do not know the trick to roll a joint or think it is time-consuming, then you can get pre-rolls and save yourself from the hassle.

Cheef Botanicals offers more than 20 strains, which means you can find almost all strains on the brand’s website. The good thing is that each flower is free of artificial flavors and colors, lactose, and gluten. The brand is highly passionate about spreading the benefits of cannabis, so it takes essential steps to offer those benefits to customers.

Brand Reputation

Cheef Botanicals received the 2020 Golden Crow award for experiencing the most growth. This shows that the brand succeeded in attracting and retaining most customers. Of course, none of this is possible without offering high-quality products.

Organic and pure are synonymous with Cheef Botanicals’ name, which means you are not risking your health while consuming this brand’s products.

Strains Available

Cheef Botanicals offers different strains, including Northern Lights, Lifter, Sour Space Candy, Sour Diesel, OG Kush, Cookies, Zkittles, and more. These strains are famous for offering tranquility, calmness, better sleep, and relaxation.

The website explains each strain in detail and mentions the percentage of cannabidiol available in each strain. So, give them a read to find the strain that satisfies your needs.

Transparency

Cheef Botanicals follows extensive lab testing to ensure transparency and safety. The lab tests check whether the products are free of pesticides, heavy metals, chemicals, and impurities. You can access the test reports on the website.

However, if you cannot find a specific piece of information, you can contact the brand’s team. They are responsive, so you will get an answer in no time.

Along with this, Cheef Botanicals uploads all ingredients, policies, procedures, and discounts on the website. The brand does this to eliminate confusion and misconceptions.

Customer Care

The brand’s website is easy to use and straightforward. You can use the search filter to find your desired product. Moreover, the ordering process is easy, so it will barely take two minutes to fill out the form. Moreover, Cheef Botanicals offers friendly customer service, which is live 12 hours a day.

The brand’s website features many reviews that talk about the high-quality products, ease of use, and amazing flavors. However, very few reviews talked about CBD flowers, so we would love to see more of that. Overall, customers praised Cheef Botanicals for using high-end ingredients and using U.S.-grown organic CBD-rich hemp flowers.

Cheef Botanicals’ variety of strains is all you need in life. If you want to try different strains at affordable rates, you must try this brand. Lastly, Cheef Botanicals has friendly customer service, so you will get your queries answered in no time.

Highlights

Run by CBD enthusiasts

Variety of strains

Extensive description of each strain

All products are infused with 100% natural ingredients

Prompt customer service

Pros

COA reports ensure transparency and safety

Easy to navigate website

U.S.-grown hemp flowers

Education center guides beginners

Cons

Too many strains might confuse customers

How We Made This List of the Best Brands Selling CBD Hemp Flower

There is an influx of brands selling the best CBD flowers . This has made it almost impossible to find the right brand that caters to your needs. It can get overwhelming for beginners to choose a CBD flower brand because of the huge choice available.

So, we have drafted a list of factors that we considered before buying the CBD flower.

Brand Reputation

We checked the reputability and authenticity of a brand. Remember that a company with a positive brand image works hard to get that position. No one earns this level of respect and regards in consumers’ minds without offering value for money.

So, if a brand is reputable, it means the company has undertaken the necessary steps to create that positioning. Also, a reputable brand will not scam you with low-quality products so you will be safe with healthy and pure CBD products.

Hemp Source

Hemp source is one of the important factors to look at. If the brand is not using U.S.-grown hemp strains, then its products are less likely to be as potent. Moreover, you must avoid brands that do not use organic, non-GMO, and pesticide-free hemp plants.

Since hemp’s shelf life is two years, it starts losing potency after quite some time. Therefore, you should prefer brands that use U.S.-grown hemp because it is high in moisture compared to imported hemp.

Lab Testing

Many companies get their products tested from third-party labs because it is a requirement by law. In contrast, others invest in rigorous lab testing because they want to ensure transparency, safety, and purity.

These companies undertake extra efforts and work with renowned labs that yield accurate results. Therefore, we checked the authenticity of the lab used. Furthermore, we checked the COA reports to see if there are any negative results or inconsistencies.

You should run away from brands that claim to invest in lab testing but do not post COA results online.

Policies

When you buy from a brand, you must consider the quality of its services along with the product quality. Many brands believe that their job is done when the product is sold. However, this attitude is favorable for customers.

Therefore, we checked the money-back guarantee, exchange policy, shipping policy, and terms and conditions of each brand. Make sure you try brands that offer generous refund policies. Moreover, you should give preference to brands that offer free shipping because many renowned brands currently offer it to waive the burden off of you.

Lastly, we checked the customer service to see if it is responsive and friendly. Many customers get stuck with products because they cannot contact customer service and claim a refund.

Transparency

We already talked about third-party lab testing. However, transparency is not just about lab testing. Therefore, we reviewed ingredients, industrial hemp source, extraction techniques, and dosage instructions.

Many companies do not offer information regarding ingredients and smokable hemp flower sources. They do this because their ingredients are not as safe or healthy. Therefore, you should not risk your health and avoid such brands.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews offer a solution to every problem. They help you choose the right flavor or strain, learn about the brand’s service, and get an idea about product quality. Customer reviews also talk about the user-friendliness of the brand’s website and return and shipping policies.

So, we thoroughly read these reviews to learn about a brand from the customer’s point of view. These reviews will help you dodge a bullet and pick the best brand.

The reason we selected the brands mentioned above is clear. These brands met all our expectations and exceeded those expectations in fulfilling customers’ needs. The brands mentioned above use U.S.-grown CBD hemp flower, which are moist, pesticide- and herbicide-free, non-GMO, and fertilizer-free.

Moreover, all of these brands invest in third-party lab testing that checks the purity and quality of products. These tests confirm whether the product is ready to be sold or not. So, these brands wait for third-party results before they can offer products to customers.

Furthermore, all of these brands are quick to upload lab results on the website, which means you can access the COA reports before purchasing the product.

In addition, these brands used natural and organic ingredients. All their ingredients are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO. They condemn the usage of artificial flavors, preservatives, and artificial terpenes.

Lastly, these brands enjoyed positive customer reviews that discussed high-quality products, efficiency, friendly customer service, and ease of use. They also mentioned that these brands are quick to process orders and deliver the product.

All these reasons convinced us to pick the industry’s four best CBD flower brands.

Beginner’s Guide: What to Look for When Buying Top-Quality CBD Hemp Flower Products

We picked the four most efficient brands that sell high-quality CBD flowers. However, if you want to pick the CBD flower products on your own, then you need to consider certain factors. These factors will help you select the right brand and get the best CBD flower companies.

Availability of Strains

Many brands only offer one or two strains. This means you are bound to choose from those strains even if you do not like them. In contrast, other brands offer as many as 20 flower strains. This means the floor is open, and you can pick the strain of your choice.

This also gives you the room to buy different strains at different times, depending on your mood. Therefore, you should check the strains available and choose brands that offer a huge variety.

Production of the Flower

You should note that the production sets the quality of the CBD hemp flower. Therefore, you must check the production technique employed by each brand and choose those that use efficient and the finest methods.

You should check to see how the CBD distillate is made. While checking this, you should read about the CBD flower brands . Make sure you pick brands that use natural and non-GMO ingredients in the production process because nothing less is worth your purchase.

Hemp Sourcing

We have already discussed the importance of hemp sources. If a brand procures high-quality hemp, half the job is done. This is because hemp makes up the product, so if it is moist, non-GMO, and organic, you will get potent and pure flower to smoke.

However, if the hemp is acquired from outside the country, then no one can vouch for its quality.

Legality

You must always check the presence of THC content in the CBD flower. Many brands are mindful of the regulations and produce CBD flowers that contain less than 0.3% THC. However, others might not pay enough attention to legality.

Therefore, you should read lab reports and research before purchasing from a specific brand.

Lab Testing

Lastly, check the lab reports of the brand to assess product purity and quality. The lab reports tell you about the presence of chemicals and contaminants, so you will learn what is going inside your body. Similarly, these reports will help you choose a brand that produces safe products.

FAQs: Everything About CBD Flower Strains

Q1. Do CBD Flowers Carry Side Effects?

CBD flower is safe for consumption and will not leave side effects if you consume it in the right quantity. However, some consumers might experience undesirable effects if they have a low tolerance. Some of these effects are red eyes, palpitation, dryness of the mouth, and anxiety.

You can dodge side effects by adhering to the dosage recommendations. You should read the dosage instructions on the website or on product packaging and strictly follow them to avoid side effects. Many people get side effects when they go overboard with the CBD flower. Therefore, you should stay on the safe side by only smoking the recommended amount of the CBD flower.

Furthermore, side effects take place when you consume low-quality products. Therefore, you should acquire CBD flowers from renowned brands that use organic, non-GMO, and pesticide-free hemp.

You should stop smoking CBD flower if your side effects stay for a prolonged time.

Q2. Will CBD Show Up on My Drug Test?

Drug tests catch delta-9, so it is also possible for a drug test to catch CBD because they are similar compounds. Since there is little research on benefits of CBD, no one can confirm if it shows up on a drug test or not.

However, you must take precautions and avoid smoking CBD flowers if you have a drug test coming up in the near future.

Q3. Who Should Not Consume CBD?

CBD offers numerous health benefits and carries little to no side effects. However, it still should be avoided by pregnant and breastfeeding women. CBD can harm the fetus, so it is not safe to consume during pregnancy.

Furthermore, breastfeeding women must not take CBD because it can travel through the milk to the baby. Since kids are vulnerable to these compounds, it can be deadly for them.

Lastly, people on medication should not smoke CBD flowers without prior doctor approval.

Q4. What Is the Best Way to Store CBD Flowers?

You do not have to find a special container or jar to store your CBD flower strain. You can simply store it in the packet it arrived in. However, you must place it in a cool and dry place to keep its moisture intact. Avoid direct exposure to sunlight because increased exposure will reduce the moisture content of the flower.

Lastly, make sure the packet or container is air-tight so its potency stays in place.

Q5. Is Delta-8 Flower Better Than CBD Flower?

Delta-8 has not been around for long. It is comparatively new, which is why many people are not aware of it. However, those who consume the best CBD flower strains say that there is nothing better than this cannabinoid.

Users are all hyped up regarding delta-8, which is known to offer a subtle buzz and make you feel euphoric. It is the derivative of delta-9 and is also known as its sister. Delta-8 contains all benefits of delta-9 minus its cons.

This means delta-8 is the best solution you will find in the market. It will make you feel buzzed but will not leave you feeling paranoid. The cannabinoid is legal in most of the states of the U.S., which shows that it is safe for consumption.

Delta-8 comes in different forms, such as flowers, gummies, tinctures, cookies, vape carts, and more. The experience and effects vary from type to type, so different consumers prefer different forms of consuming CBD.

CBD flower is popular because it has been in the market for a long time. CBD flower is basically a hemp plant with less than 0.3% THC. Many people confuse CBD with marijuana. However, you must understand that the latter carries more than 0.3% THC and is therefore illegal in most of the states of the country.

People smoke CBD flowers for their health benefits. However, it does not make you high or buzzed. So, it is an amazing option if you want to relieve stress, pain, or anxiety. Moreover, CBD induces sleep, so you can take a few hits before going to bed.

You can pick either CBD flower or delta-8 flower based on the benefits you are looking for. If you want to get buzzed and are looking for something to help you fight anxiety, pain, and sleep-related issues, you should get CBD flower.

Q6. How Many CBD Flowers Can I Smoke in a Day?

The answer to this question varies from person to person. You can smoke more buds if you have a high tolerance level. However, if you are a lightweight, then half of a bud is enough. We are not in the right place to answer this question, so you should follow dosage instructions to get a balanced high.

You must start with smoking half a joint a day and increase your consumption as you build tolerance. You should know that increased consumption can result in paranoia or other side effects. So, you should not exceed the recommended dosage.

Conclusion: Enjoy Being High with Top-Shelf, Potent & High-Quality CBD Hemp Flowers

People demand more CBD flowers because they are easy to smoke, potent, safe, and beneficial. However, finding the best CBD flower buds can be tiresome.

So, if you want to smoke the best CBD flower, you should try Exhale’s CBD flowers. The brand uses organic hemp and employs safe production methods to produce high-quality flowers. Moreover, all flowers are third-party lab tested, which adds a layer of transparency and top quality.

Lastly, Exhale offers different strains of CBD flowers, and each one of them is worth a try.