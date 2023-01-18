Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as delta 8 THC, is a cannabinoid produced naturally in the cannabis and hemp plant.

Delta 8 THC can be consumed by humans in the form of gummies, tinctures, and vape cartridges, which are readily available for purchase in shops and online.

As the popularity of cannabis consumption grows, choosing a product and brand of delta 8 carts can become confusing. To clarify and provide some recommendations, see below for reviews of the best delta 8 carts.

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Strongest & High Quality Delta 8 Carts

Exhale Wellness is a producer of premium hemp products and is based in Los Angeles, California. In addition, they partner with hemp farms in Colorado to produce high-quality THC products.

They believe in providing an alternative to traditional medicine and are committed to harnessing the power of nature in their variety of hemp goods.

Features

The goods they manufacture are all vegan and are also free of dairy, gluten, GMOs, and artificial colors and flavors. Some of the most popular products Exhale Wellness sells are their delta 8 carts.

Each delta 8 cart contains 900mg of delta 8 THC paired with one of their many creative and natural flavors. The carts have been lab tested by an independent third-party and contain full-spectrum hemp oil.

Small but mighty, Exhale Wellness’ delta 8 carts weigh only two ounces but deliver a quality product that is naturally flavored and contains no additives or preservatives.

Pros

Available in eight flavors

All-natural ingredients

No additives or preservatives

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Dosing chart available

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

User Reviews

Exhale Wellness asks all of its customers to provide their thoughts and feedback after purchase, as the company is committed to continuously improving its products.

Many users have shared that the carts help clear their heads and handle their ongoing insomnia, while others say that the delta 8 carts aid in dealing with depression and mood stabilization.

Exhale Wellness’ delta 8 carts have been praised for their potency and flavor variety. In addition, many users have shared that the carts provide a tasty exhale and help calm their minds down before going to sleep at night.

After a few puffs of the Cactus Cooler or Sour Diesel, people who use Exhale Wellness’ products enjoy the natural flavor that does not taste artificial or plastic.

Other Exhale Wellness delta 8 cart customers share that they are pleased to use a product that is not made in a lab and are happy to support a company that is dedicated to using all-natural products.

#2. BudPop – Most Popular Delta 8 THC Carts

BudPop’s founders were unhappy with the current offerings of organic hemp products in the market, so they created an alternative to what was already out there with their range of hemp products, including delta 8 THC carts .

The team at BudPop realized it was important to step back and look at the production of hemp, from planting and harvest to manufacturing, to create the most effective and customer-focused products.

Overall, BudPop is a major player in the delta 8 cart market with their two strains of Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato.

Features

Each cart provides 800mg of delta 8 THC and is third-party lab tested to prioritize safety and ensure a positive user experience. In addition, BudPop believes in transparency so much that potential customers can view the lab testing results or residual solvent testing for each product as a PDF on their website.

Each one-milliliter BudPop cartridge is infused with natural grape or strawberry terpenes to provide a flavorful vape experience.

Each delta 8 cartridge is made with stainless steel and food-grade silicone that has been designed specifically for hemp product usage. Both the Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato flavors are additive-free and contain no PG, VG, PEG, or MCT oil.

Pros

Fast and free U.S. shipping

Lab test results available on website

Made in the U.S.

Universal cartridge size compatible with 510 vape pens

Discount on subscription

Bundle products for savings

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

User Reviews

Aside from the charming pastel user experience of their online shop, BudPop customers share that they enjoy the spot-on flavor of the Grape Runtz delta 8 THC cart. This brand is still making a name for itself in the market, but customers share that both the grape and strawberry flavors are better than expected.

The fast and free shipping provided was another repeated compliment by BudPop delta 8 cart customers. In addition, people shared the ease of purchase and excellent customer service provided by the company.

Frequent users enjoy saving money with BudPop’s subscription service, where delta 8 carts can be delivered monthly or every two weeks. No matter the subscription timeline set, there is a 20% savings for BudPop subscription members.

#3. Hollyweed – Most Effective THC Vape Cartridges

In 2017, Hollyweed founder Zach Fernandez was featured in the news in publications like Vanity Fair, Reuters, and TIME magazine on his famous changing of the classic Hollywood sign to read Hollyweed.

Collectively, the Hollyweed team has decades of experience in the cannabinoid market. Discouraged by the lack of transparency within the industry, this group of wellness-minded Californians founded Hollyweed .

The team, led by multimedia artist and plant advocate Zach Fernandez, is dedicated to becoming a leader in the delta 8 products market with its six pillars of wellness — physical, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, social, and environmental.

Features

Hollyweed provides a variety of THC products, including their range of delta 8 THC carts. What makes their carts unique from the rest in the industry is their commitment to providing a mild and mellow experience for their product users.

Offering several unique cart flavors, the delta 8 THC carts serve as a middle ground between the high of THC and the mild effects of CBD. In addition, all of the strains that Hollyweed offers have been lab tested, so you can be sure there are no outside impurities in the cartridges you buy.

You can purchase the Hollyweed delta 8 carts in strains such as Gorilla Glue, Jack Herrer, and OG Kush. In all, there are ten different strains displayed on their website, which offer a variety of vaping experiences.

If you become a raving fan, Hollyweed offers a 25% subscription discount on their delta 8 carts. Hollywood’s teal and white website transports you to a sunny California afternoon, and browsing their site to find your favorite flavor is straightforward.

Each cart provides 900mg of delta 8 THC and is free from any residual solvents, artificial additives, or preservatives. In addition, every Hollyweed product comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not completely satisfied with your delta 8 cart purchase. So, if you are new to the company or the product, there is no risk in giving it a try.

Pros

Organic ingredients

Free shipping in the U.S.

Third-party lab tested for purity

Available in ten strains

Subscription discount for frequent purchasers

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Some products may be slightly pricey

User Reviews

Customers claimed that they really enjoyed the overall experience. They always appreciated the free shipping within the United States as well.

#4. Diamond CBD – Flavored Weed Pens For Vaping

The Diamond CBD team is composed of doctors and scientists who are dedicated to becoming pioneers in the THC industry. Their primary company goal is to produce the purest CBD products through detailed research and development.

Diamond CBD has a massive selection of delta 8 carts available on their website, with flavors ranging from Durban Poison and Lemon Squeeze to Guava.

Their site is organized by product type, so you can easily scroll between high-quality products and add whatever you may need to your online shopping cart. In addition, Diamond CBD offers seasonal sales, including one running now for 75% off delta 8 cartridges.

On the Diamond CBD website, there is a virtual chat assistant that can assist you in making your purchase and answering any questions you may have. In addition, you can sort the delta 8 carts by best sellers and by price, and if you purchase over $100, Diamond CBD offers fast and guaranteed two-day shipping.

Features

Each 10X delta 8 THC cartridge provides 900mg of delta 8 THC and includes ingredients of hemp extract and natural terpenes. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, Diamond CBD offers a 30-day return policy.

If you grow to love a certain flavor, you can become a monthly subscriber and save money. You will not be locked into this subscription and can cancel anytime.

The Diamond CBD website is an excellent place for a first-time CBD user to go for information and answers to frequently asked questions. In addition, their site has a dedicated “Learn” tab, where you can explore their blog and even go to CBD University with Diamond CBD’s Guide.

Pros

Huge variety of flavors

Free two-day shipping on orders over $100

75% off sales

Third-party lab tested

Discreet shipping

Cons

Product variety may be overwhelming for some

User Reviews

Diamond CBD delta 8 cartridge users share their satisfaction with this high-quality product by sharing that the carts provide a mellow feeling and help them go to sleep. Others claim that the product helps quell their anxiety and provides a natural alternative to taking prescription medicine.

A user of the Strawberry Cough vape cartridge shared that using the vape gave them a chill and calm vibe. A few others say that the vape cartridges do not give them a head buzz but keep them happy throughout the day.

A common review from repeat customers is the excellent customer service provided by the Diamond CBD team, who are helpful and make an effort to send out all products promptly and accurately.

#5. 3Chi – Most Selling THC Vape Carts

3Chi was started and developed by a biochemist with over 15 years of product formulation experience. Their founder created a new way to make one of the purest versions of delta 8 THC in September 2019.

The creativity and ingenuity of the 3Chi team allowed the company to offer the United States’ first federally legal, THC-dominant product.

As a pioneer in the industry, 3Chi now offers a massive collection of THC products available wholesale or for individual purchases on their website.

You can browse their product selection on their website and also learn more about their testing standards and their company standards and mission. Additionally, if you have any issues using your product, 3Chi has a dedicated section to vape and cartridge troubleshooting on each product listing.

Features

3Chi offers a few versions of their delta 8 cartridge, but each contains 1ml of both potent and natural-tasting blends of delta 8 THC oil. In addition, the cartridge features a hemp-derived blend of oils and can provide calming energy without a huge head buzz.

All delta 8 disposable vape pens are compatible with a 510 battery. However, the company is committed to providing a very pure and concentrated vape product, so they warn that it may be harsh on the throat for new users.

Pros

Detailed product ingredient descriptions

Plant-derived terpenes

Hemp extraction material

Biochemist-created

No cutting agents

Cons

Website can be overwhelming and hard to navigate

User Reviews

Delta 8 carts offer a more gentle vaping experience when compared to the sometimes chaotic experience of delta 9 THC. Many users report feeling generally uplifted and calm during use.

What We Looked For While Choosing Delta 8 Cartridge Brands

You may still feel overwhelmed or unsure what to look for when buying these carts. But, you do not have to worry, as we have prepared a handy buying guide of the best Delta 8 carts you can use to stay on top of things when you shop around.

Before purchasing, consider the following factors.

Third-Party Lab Testing

It does not matter how much you think you need that cart — do not buy it if you cannot look up a third-party lab test result for it. You should look at the brand to make sure they transparently provide these results.

Be sure to learn how to read these lab tests, as you will want to make sure it shows zero microbial contaminants, pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and other stuff you do not want in your body.

The test will also inform the reader about the terpenes present in the cartridge and its potency. Additionally, it will assure you that there is no more than 0.3% delta 9 THC in the cartridge, making it legally compliant.

You should also be able to see the name of the lab doing the testing on the results. Do not be afraid to contact the lab for further questions about the product if you have any concerns or doubts about the test result. All brands on our list are equipped with recent third-party lab tests, so you can buy with confidence.

Brand Reputation

One of the most critical things to take note of is what other customers are saying when it comes to the brand. Your company of choice should have a website with contact info and an online presence via their company website/social media.

You should be able to see what others are saying regarding the product’s quality and the experience they had while buying and using the product. Make sure to take a close look at the customer reviews and see what they have to say about their experience.

Make sure to look for what customers had to say when it came to the exchange/return policies as well. If you do not like your product or have to return it, you want to make it as easy as possible.

Brand Transparency

Be sure to choose a brand that is honest and straightforward about where their hemp comes from, how they extract it, the people behind the brand, and of course, lab testing.

Companies with their contact info readily displayed are also better, as it shows they do not mind you contacting them with questions or concerns about your order.

Look for information about how they extract the oil as well. In our opinion, the CO2 method is best, as it uses no solvents, ensuring the final product is pure.

Strains Available

The strains of the delta 8 cart matter as well. Different strains do different things, so it is important to see what is sold and make sure they fit your needs. For example, for those of you who want to smoke during the day and feel uplifted, get a mood boost, and feel focused, a sativa strain will be for you.

Meanwhile, indica strains are for nights when it is time to calm down, relax, and chill after busy days.

One example of an indica strain is Northern Lights, a popular strain loved by veteran smokers and newbies alike. Meanwhile, Sour Diesel is a good sativa, again loved by old smokers and new smokers just the same.

Product Value

Vape carts that clog, leak, or just do not taste good are not worth anyone’s time or money. So, we chose only carts that are sure not to leak and offer lots of great flavors and plenty of puffs for the clouds you will look forward to making again and again.

These carts are of great quality, and you will love how convenient they are when it is time to vape. The prices of these carts are not the cheapest around, but the quality justifies the price.

We did not simply choose the cheapest ones out there, as we chose ones that buyers were sure to love even if it meant spending a bit more. These carts are made of safe, quality materials, offer a good serving of juice, and are free of harmful ingredients.

Here are some other factors to identify when shopping around:

Presence of Cutting Agents

Make sure your carts do not have any cutting agents in them. For example, VG, MCT, PEG, and PG are cutting agents you may have heard about in the past. They are harmful to humans, but why?

PG and PEG — or propylene glycol and polyethylene glycol — could expose you to carcinogens when they are heated up and subsequently inhaled. These two ingredients, combined with pesticides, could degrade and create harsher toxins when they are heated up inside your vaporizer pen/device.

You must stay away from PEG and PG in vape products unless you can confirm they have been tested for heating and inhalation. Remember, vaping has its perks but is still a risk to your lung health .

Cart Construction

Make sure to take a look at how the cartridge is built as well. Cartridges that are fashioned out of cheap plastic materials could absorb the hemp oil’s terpenes.

Moreover, if your cart has a loose gasket, this could cause it to leak. This means that the vape oil you spent good money on would be leaking out, leaving you with nothing to enjoy.

Vape cartridges considered “good quality” are made from ceramic, stainless steel, or heat-resistant glass, such as the Pyrex brand.

You should also ensure the vape cartridges are 510-threaded, as this is the most popular vaping battery size out there. A few quality checks will ensure more pleasure and flavor as you vape.

Hemp Used

Make sure you take a second and read over the company website for information about their hemp and where it comes from. You will want to look for U.S.-grown hemp, which is grown with organic farming methods and is non-GMO.

This is important because hemp absorbs everything around it in its environment during its growth stages. Thus, soil contaminated with toxins and heavy metals, pesticides, or herbicides will leave you with hemp that is riddled with pollutants and toxins.

Hemp grown in the United States is the way to go because U.S. hemp farmers must follow strict regulations for quality. On top of that, buying products made with U.S. hemp helps ensure jobs and stability for friends and neighbors.

Dosing & Usage Instructions

Make sure to read and follow all instructions carefully when you are first starting with your vape cart. Make sure to read them carefully, even if you have vaped before.

The package should tell you how long to puff and the cartridge serving size. For example, 3Chi states you should not go beyond 3 seconds for a puff. They also advise that you take small puffs for best results. 3Chi’s serving size is just a single puff.

Vape cartridges are highly concentrated, which could cause throat irritation if you are not used to vaping concentrated products made with cannabinoids.

So, start slowly and see how it makes you feel when taking the recommended dosage. You might find that even less than a single puff or less than the serving size helps you feel great.

Shipping/Returns

The best Delta 8 cartridges are not cheap. They can be very expensive, especially if you are purchasing from a high-quality company. There will be times when you get a defective product, or perhaps you ordered a duplicate of a product or the wrong strain or flavor was sent.

The point we are trying to drive home is that you should choose a company that has an exchange and return policy you can deal with after you make a purchase. Some brands are “all sales final,” whereas others will let you exchange or return unopened products.

You should also take note of the shipping policies associated with the store, too. For instance, some companies require that you pay shipping costs unless you spend a certain amount of money.

Others could offer free shipping and charge for return shipping, while other companies simply have you print a prepaid label to send it back. Make sure that returns will be hassle-free if you have to send something back.

FAQs About Delta 8 Carts

Q1. Will Puffing On My Cart Lead To Tolerance Of Delta 8?

Tolerance develops with continued usage of the substance. To achieve the same “high” you are used to, you would have to use more and more delta 8 (and go beyond the recommended serving size of your cart).

Every substance causes your body to become tolerant, so becoming tolerant to delta 8 is not uncommon. If you keep using it regularly, you will need more and more of it. This is why tolerance breaks are a good idea.

If you want to avoid tolerance, make sure to only use your delta 8 when you require it.

Q2. Could You Fail A Drug Test After Using Your Delta 8 Cartridge?

Yes. If you know you have a drug screening coming up, stop using your delta 8 cartridge or other THC products immediately.

Although the product is federally legal, a drug screening will not be able to tell the difference between delta 9 (the stuff in regular cannabis that gets you high) and delta 8 (the cannabinoid synthesized from CBD).

Q3. How Many Puffs Are Ideal When Using My Delta 8 Cartridge?

The potency of your delta 8 THC carts will vary from company to company. Most of the ones you see for sale today are 900mg, but there are plenty of potencies to pick when it comes to vape carts.

It will get you higher faster as compared to edibles, tinctures, or capsules, so be sure to start with a small puff and go up from there. Start with a small drag and then go bigger once you know how it makes you feel.

Be sure to follow puffing instructions to the letter. You might even take smaller puffs instead of the recommended dosage on the package to see how it affects you. As you learn how it makes you feel, you can take more puffs if desired.

Do not go beyond the seconds per puff or the serving size as written on the packaging. For instance, if you are instructed to take three puffs at three seconds per puff, do not take any more than that, even if you are a veteran vaper.

Q4. How Do You Store Your Delta 8 Carts?

Store these carts at room temperature, and keep them out of direct sunlight. These two actions will help keep your cart fresher for longer. Keep them in a cool, dry place and avoid heat.

This helps them not only stay fresh but also potent. Room temperature is best, and keep the carts in the upright position to prevent leakage.

Conclusion: What Are The Best Delta 8 Carts On The Market?

Vaping can be a delicious and quick way to enjoy the effects of delta 8. However, you should take it slow and follow package directions to ensure your vaping experience is a comfortable one.

There are many delta 8 vape carts out there, but we hope this article has made it easier for you to choose one that works for you. Absolute newbies will want to consider BudPop, as their product selection is smaller. But, the quality is out of this world.

You will love the taste and the exceptional value they offer, along with their excellent customer service. Enjoy your vaping!