On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 8:19 pm, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy reported hearing shots fired in Hancock Road in Lexington Park and multiple witnesses who reported shots being fired in the area.

Upon investigation, multiple shell casings were located in the roadway of Hancock Road, and a projectile struck a residence on Midway Drive. Still, there were no reported injuries from the incident.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and continued the investigation.