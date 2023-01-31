When tough financial times strike and you have no fallback cash to rely on, what do you do? Apps like MoneyLion are a popular option because they provide access to quick funds and are hassle-free. The only reason why apps like MoneyLion aren’t the solution for everyone is that the loan amounts and terms are fairly limited (loans up to $500). If you’re currently looking around for alternatives to cash advance apps like MoneyLion, you’ll be interested in the alternatives to money apps like MoneyLion that are available via loan-finder sites. Alternatives to apps like MoneyLion and Dave provide borrowers with access to loans ranging up to $5000, and the interest, while higher than the local bank, is still fairly affordable.

To help borrowers just like you make a good decision when it comes to selecting the right provider of alternatives to Apps like MoneyLion that work with Chime, the choices can be overwhelming. We’ve pieced together our editor’s pick of the top five providers of alternatives to apps like MoneyLion instacash. If you’re in the market for alternatives to loan apps like MoneyLion plus, discover a variety of providers below.

Best Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion

Viva Payday Loans: Best Overall for Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion Instacash Offering Loans to Unemployed Individuals

Best Overall for Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion Instacash Offering Loans to Unemployed Individuals Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Money Apps Like MoneyLion Offering Cash Advances Up to $5000

Best for Alternatives to Money Apps Like MoneyLion Offering Cash Advances Up to $5000 Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion for Students and Low Income Earners

Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion for Students and Low Income Earners Low Credit Finance: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion and Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers

Best for Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion and Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers Big Buck Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion That Work With Chime with Low Interest Rates

Best Apps Like MoneyLion (2023) – Detailed Guide

1. Viva Payday Loans: Best Overall for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion Instacash Offering Loans to Unemployed Individuals

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 8/10

If you’re earning an income through alternative means but don’t have a formal job, boss, or payslip, you’re able to apply for alternatives to cash advance apps like MoneyLion Instacash, which are known for helping unemployed people get the cash they need. You can apply for loans between $100 and $5000 but must prove that you’re generating at least $1000 per month. You will get 3 to 24 months to repay the loan and will need to budget for interest, which is between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Highlights of Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion Instacash Offering Loans to Unemployed Borrowers

Flexible loans

Repayments set according to your payday

Competitive interest

Borrow up to $5000

Direct lenders

Eligibility Requirements for Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion Instacash Offering Loans to Unemployed and Self-Employed Individuals

18 years + with income of $1000+ per month

US-based bank account with direct deposit

Supporting documents required: proof of income, proof of address, ID

Fees and Interest Rates on Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion Instacash Offering Loans to Unemployed People

5.99%-35.99% interest

Fees on late/missed payments.

Click Here To Request Funds Online >>

2. Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Money Apps Like MoneyLion Offering Cash Advances Up to $5000

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 7/10

7/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Heart Paydays is a user-friendly platform that makes it easy for borrowers to apply for up to $5000 in the form of alternatives to money apps like MoneyLion. These loans start small at $100 and can be repaid over a period of 3 to 24 months. Interest should be catered to as most lenders charge between 5.99% and 35.99%. You can quickly apply via the platform’s home page by simply completing a form that will take just a few minutes.

Highlights of Alternatives to Money Apps Like MoneyLion Offering Cash Advances Up to $5000

Speedy payouts

Simple online application

Flexible terms

Competitive interest

Deal directly with lenders

Eligibility Requirements for Alternatives to Money Apps Like MoneyLion Offering Cash Advances Up to $5000

Over 18 with an income of $1k+ p/m

Your own US-based bank account

Proof of citizenship/residency in the US

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives to Money Apps Like MoneyLion Offering Cash Advances Up to $5000

APR of 5.99% to 35.99%

Penalties apply to missed payments.

Click Here To Request Funds Online >>

3. Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion for Students and Low Income Earners

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 7/10

7/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 7/10

For students and low income earners, Green Dollar Loans saves the day. The platform offers great alternatives to cash advance apps like MoneyLion that are ideal for students and people on a low income. You only need to earn $1000 per month to apply for loans between $100 and $5000 and can expect repayment periods of 3 to 24 months. Lenders on the Green Dollar Loans platform charge between 5.99% and 35.99% in interest and provide peace of mind as they’re accredited, registered, and transparent.

Highlights of Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion for Students and Low Income Earners

Up to 24 months to pay

Students welcome to apply

Bad credit borrowers welcome

Flexible loan amounts

Comfortable repayment options

Eligibility Requirements of Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion for Students and Low Income Earners

Must be at least 18 years old

Must earn no less than $1000 per month

Must be a US citizen/resident

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion for Students and Low Income Earners

Penalties on late and missed installments

APR between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Click Here To Request Funds Online >>

4. Low Credit Finance: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion and Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 7/10

7/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

Low Credit Finance provides borrowers with the ideal opportunity to apply for some of the best alternatives to apps like MoneyLion and Dave. Whether you have excellent credit or bad credit, you’ll have the opportunity to apply for the cash you need. You must meet the eligibility requirements to apply for loans between $100 and $5000 and get 3 to 24 months to pay. Interest is standard and ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion and Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers

Quick and easy application

Minimal paperwork involved

Speedy payouts on approved loans

Loans up to $5000

Non-discriminatory lending

Eligibility Requirements Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion and Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers

$1000+ pm income

18 years old+

Citizen/resident of USA

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion and Dave for Bad Credit Borrowers

High interest of 35.99%

Low interest of 5.99%

Click Here To Request Funds Online >>

5. Big Buck Loans: Best for Alternatives Apps Like MoneyLion That Work With Chime with Low Interest Rates

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 7/10

7/10 Variety of Products: 7/10

7/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

If it’s low interest rates you’re after, Big Buck Loans is an excellent platform to turn to. Here you can apply for alternatives to apps like MoneyLion that work with Chime that offer interest rates between 5.99% and 35.99%. You can request any amount between $100 and $5000 and expect lenders to offer you between 3 and 24 months to pay.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion That Work With Chime with Low Interest Rates

Quick application

Reputable lenders

Flexible loan amounts

Weekly, fortnightly, monthly repayments

Interest starts at 5.99%

Eligibility Requirements of Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion That Work With Chime with Low APRs

Min income of $1k p/m

18 years old min

Only US citizens and residents

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion That Work With Chime with Low Interest Rates

Charges apply to late payments

5.99% – 35.99% APR

Click Here To Request Funds Online >>

How Did We Choose Best Providers of Alternatives to Loan Apps Like MoneyLion?

Our providers of alternatives to loan apps like MoneyLion offer borrowers the following:

Fast processing

Simple repayments

100% online process

Options to choose from

Bad credit and unemployed options

Types of Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion Plus

Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion Plus for Unemployed People

Unemployed individuals can apply for $100 to $5000 if they generate at least $1000 per month.

Unsecured Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion That Work With Chime

What apps let you borrow money like MoneyLion and also work with Chime? Loan finders can connect you with unsecured alternatives to cash advance apps that work with Chime without the need for collateral.

Emergency Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion That Work With Chime

What apps let you borrow money like MoneyLion and provide the cash in a hurry? If you apply for emergency alternatives to cash advance apps like MoneyLion that work with Chime, you can expect to get the cash in a hurry once the loan is approved.

Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like MoneyLion That Work with Chime for Students

Students receiving an allowance or generating up to $1000 per month can apply for loans between $100 and $5000.

Features and Factors of Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion Plus

2-Minute Approvals on Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion Plus

All applications are approved or denied within 2 minutes.

Reputation of Providers of Alternatives to Other Apps Like MoneyLion

All lenders are reputable and accredited, providing much peace of mind.

Fees and Charges of Alternatives to Other Apps Like MoneyLion

Fees and charges include possible establishment fees (lender dependent), interest rates (between 5.99% and 35.99%) and penalties if there’s a breach in contract.

Disbursement of Alternatives to Other Apps Like MoneyLion Funds

Funds are disbursed as quickly as possible once the loan is approved and the contract has been signed.

Convenient Applications for Alternatives to Other Apps Like MoneyLion

You can expect total convenience as applications can be completed 100% online.

Top 5 Providers of Alternatives to Instant Cash Apps Like MoneyLion

Providers of Alternatives to Instant Cash Apps Like MoneyLion Pros Cons Viva Payday Loans Unemployed borrowers welcomeFlexible loan amountsFast processingDirect lendersSimple eligibility requirements High interest Heart Paydays Quick applications onlineNo physical paperworkBad credit welcomeSmall and medium loansSpeedy payouts Up to 35.99% interest Green Dollar Loans Affordable interestFlexible installment datesSuper-quick applicationsTimely disbursementsDeal directly with lenders Some lenders charge up to 35.99% interest Low Credit Finance All borrowers welcomeEligibility requirements are simpleLoans up to $5000Up to 24 months to payReputable lenders Costly charges Big Buck Loans Non-discriminatoryLow incomes allowedUp to 2 years to payAffordable interestSpeedy disbursement Expensive fees

How to Apply for via Alternatives to Cash Apps Like MoneyLion

Step 1: Select the Amount Required from Providers of Alternatives to Cash Apps Like MoneyLion

You can choose loans alternatives to cash apps like MoneyLion between $100 and $5000.

Step 2: Complete the Online Application Form for Alternatives to Cash Apps Like MoneyLion

Complete the application form with your personal particulars and submit it.

Step 3: Alternatives to Money Borrowing Apps Like MoneyLion Receive Feedback Within 2 Minutes

Within 2 minutes, you’ll know if you can be assisted by alternatives to money borrowing apps like MoneyLion. Then, you’ll finalize the deal with the lender directly. You’ll need to read and sign a contract.

Step 4: Alternatives to Money Borrowing Apps Like MoneyLion Payout Quickly! Get Your Cash!

Once the signed contract is received by the lender, you can expect the cash to be paid out quickly.

FAQ’s

Do Alternatives to Money Borrowing Apps Like MoneyLion Offer Higher Loan Amounts?

Yes, when using loan finders as an alternative to money borrowing apps like MoneyLion, you can expect to access up to $5000.

What Other Apps Like MoneyLion Are There That Offer Quick Access to Cash?

You can use loan finder sites such as Viva Payday Loans, Green Dollar Loans, Low Credit Finance, Heart Paydays, and Big Buck Loans for quick access other apps like MoneyLion that provide quick access to cash.

What Interest is Charged by Alternatives to Advance Apps Like MoneyLion?

Alternatives to advance apps like MoneyLion charge between 5.99% and 35.99% interest.

What Income Do I Need to Make to Apply for Alternatives to Money Loan Apps Like MoneyLion?

To apply via alternatives to money loan apps like MoneyLion, you must earn at least $1000 per month or $250 per week minimum.

When Applying Via Alternatives to Money Apps Like MoneyLion, Will a Credit Check Apply?

Yes, a credit check will apply as all lenders are legally required to carry out credit checks on applicants even if they plan to provide the funds anyway.

How Strict Are the Borrowing Criteria When Applying for Alternatives to Money Apps Like MoneyLion?

The requirements are strict as they are in place to ensure you’re eligible for a loan and that you can afford it. Make sure that you can meet the requirements before processing an application.

I Earn $800 Per Month, Can I Apply for a Cash Advance Via Alternatives to Apps Like MoneyLion?

No, you will not qualify for a loan via loan finder sites, as the minimum income requirement is set to $1000 per month.

Conclusion

If you’re in the market for a cash advance and have thought of using apps like MoneyLion but need more than $500 and longer than a few weeks to pay, then using a loan-finder site such as Viva Payday Loans is a step in the right direction. All you need to do is spend a few minutes on the platform’s website to complete an application. Get your loan application processed today!

ALSO READ:

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.