When you need a bit of bridging cash to get you from this payday to the next, where do you turn? For Americans not keen on turning to family and friends, and with no hope of getting traditional bank funding, apps like Brigit have made all the difference. As it turns out, apps like Brigit offer fuss-free, almost-instant funding that’s easy to apply for, offers reasonable interest (although higher than the traditional bank), and is available to both unemployed and bad credit borrowers. All in all, alternatives to apps like Brigit such as using a loan-finder site, provide the ultimate convenience to borrowers in a tight spot.

Apps like Dave and Brigit are known for their fast-processing times and convenience, but they’re not known for flexible loan amounts and terms. For instance, cash advance apps like Brigit offer up to $250 cash advances, whereas alternatives to apps like Brigit such as Dave offer $500 max. When using loan finders as alternatives to apps like Brigit and Dave, you can expect to borrow between $100 and $5000 and get up to 24 months to pay – which is undeniably better in terms of flexibility. If you’re in the market for loan apps like Brigit or wish to learn more about the alternatives to overdraft apps like Brigit, check out our editor’s pick of the top five alternatives to money apps like Brigit below.

Best Apps Like Brigit | Quick Overview 2023

Green Dollar Loans: Best Overall for Low APR Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Brigit

Low Credit Finance: Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Brigit for Bad Credit Borrowers with Low Incomes

Big Buck Loans: Best for Other Apps Like Brigit That Cater to Unemployed Borrowers Generating $1000 p/m Alternative Income

Viva Payday Loans: Best for Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Brigit for First Time Borrowers Looking to Build Good Credit Scores

Heart Paydays: Best for Emergency Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Dave That Provide Same-Day Feedback

Brigit Alternatives 2023: Cash Advances Apps

1. Green Dollar Loans: Best Overall for Low APR Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Brigit

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 9/10

With Green Dollar Loans, you can access low APR alternatives to apps like Dave and Brigit through an easy application process. It features fast lending decisions with free access to lenders offering from $100 to $5,000 with APR as low as 5.99%. You’ll get funded swiftly and make easy repayments from 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Low APR Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Brigit

Easy applications process

Fast lending decisions

Swift funding

Interest rates as low as 5.99%

Easy repayments

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Brigit with Low APRs

18+ years of age

US citizen or resident

Earn at least $1,000 monthly

Fees and APRs on Low APR Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Brigit

Early repayment charge

5.99% to 35.99% APR

2. Low Credit Finance: Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Brigit for Bad Credit Borrowers with Low Incomes

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Low Credit Finance features a streamlined online process that helps borrowers with bad credit and low-income access alternatives to cash advance apps like Brigit. You can borrow affordable amounts from $100 to $5,000 and get fast turnarounds with flexible repayments that match your income level.

Highlights of Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Brigit for Bad Credit Borrowers with Low Incomes

Streamlined online process

Bad credit borrowers welcome

Affordable amounts

Fast turnarounds

Flexible repayments

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Brigit via Low Credit Finance

At least 18 years of age

Active bank account with direct deposit

Pass the affordability assessment

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Brigit for Bad Credit Borrowers with Low Incomes

Late payment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

3. Big Buck Loans: Best for Other Apps Like Brigit That Cater to Unemployed Borrowers Generating $1000 p/m Alternative Income

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 9/10

If you’re not formally employed, Big Buck Loans can connect you to specialized lenders offering other apps like Brigit for unemployed borrowers through an easy online application. All income sources are accepted, and you only need to earn at least $1,000 monthly to borrow from $100 to $5,000 with fast feedback, swift disbursements, and tailored terms from 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Other Apps Like Brigit That Cater to Unemployed Borrowers via

Free access to specialized lenders

Easy online application

All income sources accepted

Fast feedback

Swift disbursements

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Other Apps Like Brigit That Cater to Unemployed Borrowers Via the Big Buck Loans Platform

Legal adult above 18 years

Minimum income of $1,000 monthly

US citizen or resident

Fees and Interest Rates Charged by Other Apps Like Brigit That Cater to Unemployed Borrowers Generating $1000 p/m Through Alternative Means

Missed payment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

4. Viva Payday Loans: Best for Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Brigit for First Time Borrowers Looking to Build Good Credit Scores

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 7/10

With Viva Payday Loans, you can experience a contactless loan process that welcomes first-time borrowers looking for alternatives to loan apps like Brigit to build their credit scores. Apply in less than five minutes and get immediate responses, even with low or non-existent credit. Tailored loan amounts and terms make it easy to repay so you can quickly improve your credit scores.

Highlights of Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Brigit for First Time Borrowers Looking to Build Good Credit Scores

Contactless loan process

Apply in less than five minutes

All credit scores welcome

Immediate responses

Tailored amounts and terms

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Brigit via the Viva Payday Loans Platform

Minimum age of 18 years

Proof of ID, address, and income

US citizen or resident

Fees and Interest Rates on Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Brigit for First Time Borrowers Trying to Build Good Credit Scores

Early settlement charge

5.99% to 35.99% APR

5. Heart Paydays: Best for Emergency Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Dave That Provide Same-Day Feedback

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

With Heart Paydays, you can apply for emergency alternatives to apps like Brigit and Dave at any time through an easy and secure process. You’ll get same-day feedback from lenders with inclusive criteria that welcomes borrowers with bad credit or informal occupations. You can borrow from $100 to $5,000, get swift funding and make flexible repayments from 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Emergency Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Dave that Provide Same-Day Feedback

Apply for loans at any time

Easy and secure process

Inclusive lending criteria

Swift funding

Flexible repayments

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Emergency Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Dave via Heart Paydays

18+ years of age

Earn at least $1,000 monthly

Proof of ID and address

Fees and Interest Rates on Emergency Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Dave that Provide Feedback on the Same Day

Late payment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR.

How Did We Choose the Best Alternatives to Apps Like Earnin and Brigit for 2023?

We looked for loan finders offering:

Easy qualification criteria

Fast processing time

Inclusive lending to borrowers with bad credit or informal occupations

Easy-to-navigate, user-friendly platforms

Swift disbursements

Types of Alternatives to Apps Like Earnin and Brigit

Last-Minute Alternatives to Apps Like Earning and Brigit

Last-minute alternatives to apps like Earning and Brigit are processed and funded quickly, making them suitable for emergencies.

Alternatives to Apps Like Earnin and Brigit for Students

Alternatives to apps like Earnin and Brigit for students are designed for young adults without credit scores or formal employment.

Alternatives to Apps Like Earnin and Brigit for Big Ticket Expenses

Alternatives to apps like Earnin and Brigit allow you to borrow up to $5,000, so you can easily cover big-ticket expenses.

Alternatives to Cash Apps Like Brigit for Unemployed Individuals

Lenders offering alternatives to personal loans or apps like Brigit accept all income sources, making them suitable for unemployed borrowers with alternate sources of income.

Features and Factors of Alternatives to Cash Apps Like Brigit

Flexible Debit Instructions for Repaying Alternatives to Cash Apps Like Brigit

Lenders allow you to choose when your account can be debited for repayments which can be weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, depending on when you receive your income.

Reputation of Lenders Offering Alternatives to Cash Apps Like Brigit

You’ll only get matched to reputable, trustworthy, and honest lenders who adhere to lending regulations and deliver what they promise.

APRs and Fees on Alternatives to the Best Apps Like Brigit for Android

You can expect APRs ranging from 5.995 to 35.99% for alternatives to the best apps like Brigit for Android. Lenders can also charge early settlement or late payment fees if you breach the terms of the deal.

Data Privacy When Using Alternatives to the Best Apps Like Brigit for Android

Alternatives to the best apps like Brigit for Android use modern encryption technology and advanced security features to ensure data privacy and security.

Top 5 Providers of Alternatives to the Best Apps Like Brigit for Android

Alternatives to the Best Apps Like Brigit for Android Pros Cons Green Dollar Loans All FICO scores welcomeAn easy and convenient loan processImmediate responseHonest lendingHassle-free borrowing Costly rates Low Credit Finance Borrow money without a payslipBorrowers with informal jobs acceptedHigh loan amountsTailored termsNo brokers or middlemen APRs can reach 35.99% Big Buck Loans Flexible repayment frequenciesResponsible lendingBorrow money onlineApply for loans from anywhereQuick payouts Expensive APRs Viva Payday Loans Apply within minutesSwift disbursementsReputable lendersMultiple loan optionsAffordable loans High interest Heart Paydays No blanket termsBorrow money with low creditInclusive lending practicesConvenient online processSpeedy turnaround Costly fees

How to Apply for Alternatives to Money Apps Like Brigit

4 quick steps to apply via Green Dollar Loans:

Step 1: Select the Required Amount from Alternatives to Money Apps Like Brigit

Indicate how much you want to borrow, from $100 to $5,000, and how long you need to repay, from 3 to 24 months, on the Green Dollar Loans homepage.

Step 2: Access the Application to Process a Request for Alternatives to Money Apps Like Brigit

Spend a few minutes filling in your personal, employment, income, and expenditure details and hit the submit button.

Step 3: Expect Feedback from More Apps Like Brigit Within 2 Minutes

You’ll know whether you qualify for a loan within 2 minutes after submitting the completed form. If a lender can help you and you want to proceed, you will deal directly with them to set up a loan contract.

Step 4: More Apps Like Brigit Payout Speedily

Once you get the loan contract, read it carefully, then sign and return it to the lender. The lender will send the approved loan amount directly to your account as soon as possible.

FAQ’s

How Much Can I Borrow With Alternatives to Payday Apps Like Brigit?

Depending on your affordability, you can borrow loans from $100 to $5,000 with alternatives to payday apps like Brigit.

How Much Should I Earn To Borrow With Alternatives to Payday Apps Like Brigit?

Lenders require a minimum income of $1,000 monthly to borrow through alternatives to payday apps like Brigit.

How Long Can I Repay Alternatives to Payday Apps Like Brigit?

You can repay alternatives to payday apps like Brigit from 3 to 24 months through easy weekly, fortnightly, or monthly frequencies.

What Interest Rate Will I Get With Alternatives To Overdraft Apps Like Brigit?

You can expect interest rates from 5.99% to 35.99% with alternatives to overdraft apps like Brigit. The interest rate you get will depend on your risk profile and credit score.

How Long Will I Wait To Get Approved For Alternatives To Overdraft Apps Like Brigit?

Lenders approve alternatives to overdraft apps like Brigit within 2 minutes after submitting your application, provided you’re eligible and can afford repayments.

How Do I Prove Income For Alternatives To Apps Like Brigit and Earnin Without a Payslip?

You can prove income using your bank statements, tax returns, or profit and loss statements if you’re not formally employed.

When Can I Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like Brigit and Earnin?

You can apply for alternatives to apps like Brigit and Earnin through Green Dollar Loans at any time, 24/7. You can apply on weekends or at night, but you’ll have to wait until the next business day to get funded.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for higher loan amounts, better terms, and flexibility, alternatives to apps like Brigit are an excellent choice. You can apply for some of the best alternatives to apps like Brigit through Green Dollar Loans. It features an easy application process, immediate responses within 2 minutes, and free access to inclusive lenders who help borrowers with bad credit loans or informal employment. Apply today at Green Dollar Loans and borrow from $100 to $5,000 with 3 to 24 months repayment periods!

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.