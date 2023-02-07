When you need a few dollars for minor needs in between paychecks, apps like Floatme can help you get a cash advance as you wait to get paid. However, you can only borrow from $10 to $50 with apps like Floatme, and you may have to wait up to 3 business days for bank transfers. So what can you do when you need higher amounts but don’t have enough credit to qualify with traditional lenders like banks? That’s where alternatives to apps like Floatme come in!

With alternatives to apps like Floatme, you can borrow fast cash up to $5,000 and repay in 3 to 24 months. An excellent way to apply for alternatives to apps like Floatme and Dave is through loan finders. They provide a free matching service to direct lenders who offer all kinds of alternatives to other apps like Floatme, including cash advance apps like Floatme alternatives with bad credit, alternatives to another app like Floatme without a job, apps similar to Floatmet with low income, and alternatives with low interest.

Read on to discover our editor’s top picks of the best providers of alternatives to apps like Floatme, what they offer, and how you can apply with a few simple clicks.

Apps Like Floatme in 2023 – Quick Overview

Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave with Low Interest Rates Starting at 5.99%

Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave with Low Interest Rates Starting at 5.99% Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme ranging from $100 to $5000 with Simple Eligibility Criteria

Best for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme ranging from $100 to $5000 with Simple Eligibility Criteria Viva Payday Loans: Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme for Self-Employed Individuals, Contractors, and Freelancers in Need of a Cash Advance

Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme for Self-Employed Individuals, Contractors, and Freelancers in Need of a Cash Advance Big Buck Loans: Best Example of Another App Like Floatme for Bad Credit Borrowers with Low Income

Best Example of Another App Like Floatme for Bad Credit Borrowers with Low Income Low Credit Finance: Best for Quick and Easy Online Applications for Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme with Application Feedback Within 2 Minutes.

Best Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme in 2023 – Full Reviews

Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave with Low Interest Rates Starting at 5.99%

Green Dollar Loans is an excellent choice if you’re looking for affordable alternatives to apps like Floatme and Dave. It offers free access to direct lenders offering alternatives to apps like Floatme and Dave from $100 to $5,000 with low-interest rates starting from 5.99%. You can apply in minutes, get quick funding, and repay in 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave with Low Interest Rates Starting at 5.99%

Affordable loans

Free access to direct lenders

Apply in minutes

Quick funding

Low interest rates

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave with Low Interest Rates Starting at 5.99%

18+ years of age

US citizen/resident

Earn at least $1,000 p/m

Fees and APRs Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave with Low Interest Rates Starting at 5.99%

Missed payment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme Ranging from $100 to $5000 with Simple Eligibility Criteria

Heart Paydays makes it super easy to qualify for excellent alternatives to other apps like Floatme thanks to simple eligibility criteria. It offers quick and easy applications and affordable amounts from $100 to $5,000 with quick feedback and prompt payouts. Lenders also offer fast decisions provided you can prove affordability.

Highlights of Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme Ranging from $100 to $5000 with Simple Eligibility Criteria

Easy qualification

Quick application process

Affordable amounts

Quick feedback

Prompt payouts

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme Ranging from $100 to $5000 via Heart Paydays

At least 18 years of age

Active US bank account with direct deposit

Proof of ID and address

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme Ranging from $100 to $5000 with Simple Eligibility Criteria

Late payment fee

5.995 to 35.99% APR

Viva Payday Loans: Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme for Self-Employed Individuals, Contractors, and Freelancers in Need of a Cash Advance

If you’re not formally employed and need alternatives to cash advance apps like Floatme, Viva Payday Loans is the right choice. It features a fast loan process that matches you to inclusive lenders offering alternatives to cash advance apps like Floatme from $100 to $5,000 with quick disbursements. Lenders accept all kinds of income and provide immediate responses no matter your credit score.

Highlights of Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme for Self-Employed Individuals, Contractors, and Freelancers in Need of a Cash Advance

Fast loan process

Inclusive lenders

All income sources accepted

All credit scores considered

Quick disbursements

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme for Self-Employed Individuals, Contractors, and Freelancers in Need of a Cash Advance

Legal adult above 18 years

Minimum income of $1,000 p/m

US citizen/resident

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme for Self-Employed Individuals, Contractors, and Freelancers in Need of a Cash Advance

Missed repayment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Big Buck Loans: Best Example of Another App Like Floatme for Bad Credit Borrowers with Low Income

Big Buck Loans is perfect if you have a low income and need to borrow alternatives to another app like Floatme without worrying about a credit score. It features a straightforward loan process, fast turnarounds, and tailored amounts from $100 to $5,000 with flexible repayments from 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Another App Like Floatme via Big Buck Loans

Borrow money with low or non-existent credit

Straightforward loan process

Tailored amounts

Flexible repayments

Fast turnarounds

Eligibility Requirements for Low-Income Earners to Apply for Alternatives to Another App Like Floatme for Bad Credit Borrowers

18+ years of age

US citizen/resident

Pass the affordability assessment

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Another App Like Floatme for Bad Credit Borrowers with Low Income

Late payment penalty

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Low Credit Finance: Best for Quick and Easy Online Applications for Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme with Feedback Within 2 Minutes

Low Credit Finance is suitable when you’re facing emergencies and need quick alternatives alternatives to apps like Floatme. It features a quick and easy online process with 2-minute feedback and high acceptance rates, no matter your credit score. You can borrow small to medium-sized loans from $100 to $5,000, get swift funding, and make easy repayments in 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Quick and Easy Online Applications for Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme with Feedback Within 2 Minutes

Quick online process

2-minute feedback

Small to medium-sized loans

Swift funding

Easy repayments

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Quick and Easy Online Applications for Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme with Feedbackk Within 2 Minutes

At least 18 years of age

Monthly income of $1,000+

Active US bank account with direct deposit

Fees and APRs on Quick and Easy Online Applications for Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme with Feedbackk Within 2 Minutes

Missed repayment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

How Did We Choose the Best Providers of Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave

We looked for loan finders offering:

Easy eligibility criteria

Small to medium-sized loans

Flexible repayment terms

Inclusive lending

Quick payouts

Types of Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave

Unsecured Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave

Unsecured alternatives to apps like Floatme and Dave are approved and paid out without collateral like a car or house.

Payday/Bridging Cash Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave

Payday/bridging cash alternatives to apps like Dave allow you to borrow from $100 to $5,000 and repay with your next income or paycheck.

Bad Credit Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave

Bad credit alternatives to apps like Floatme and Dave help borrowers with low or non-existent credit access from $100 to $5,000.

Alternatives to Apps Like Floatme and Dave for Freelancers and Self-Employed Individuals

Alternatives to apps like Floatme and Dave for freelancers and self-employed individuals are suitable for unemployed borrowers with alternate sources of income.

Factors and Features of Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme

Fees, Penalties, and Interest for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme

Interest rates for alternatives to other apps like Floatme range from 5.995 to 35.99%, and lenders can charge fees or penalties for late and missed repayments.

Lender Transparency When Applying for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme

Lenders offering alternatives to other apps like Floatme are open about their fees and terms, and you’ll not find any hidden costs in the deal.

Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme Repaid Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly

You can choose to repay alternatives to other apps like Floatme in weekly, fortnightly, or monthly installments that match the day you get paid.

Quick Disbursement of Funds for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme

The approved amount for alternatives to other apps like Floatme is deposited directly into your account as soon as possible after finalizing the deal.

Top 5 Providers of Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme

Alternatives to Other Apps Like Floatme Pros Cons Green Dollar Loans Borrow with low creditSmooth loan processExpedited fundingOpen lendersStress-free borrowing Expensive interest Heart Paydays Inclusive lendingAll jobs welcomeMedium-sized loansPersonalized termsDeal directly with lenders APRs can reach 35.99% Viva Payday Loans Tailored repaymentsLegit lendersConvenient online borrowingEasy applicationsFast turnarounds Costly rates Big Buck Loans Quick processingSpeedy payoutsTransparent lendingMultiple direct lendersEasy to repay Pricey fees Low Credit Finance Customizable loansBorrow with any credit scoreWelcoming lendersFast applicationsSwift payouts High APRs

How to Apply for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme

Follow these four simple steps to apply via Green Dollar Loans:

Step 1: Select How Much You Need from Providers of Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme

Specify the amount you need from $100 to $5,000 and a suitable repayment period from 3 to 24 months.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme

Input your name, address, employment status, and income, and provide a list of your monthly expenses to help lenders verify that you qualify for alternatives to cash advance apps like Floatme.

Step 3: Feedback on Applications for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Floatme Provided in Minutes

Within 2 minutes, you’ll know whether you qualify for alternatives to cash advance apps like Floatme. A suitable lender will extend a loan contract. Ensure you read it carefully, then sign and return it to the lender for processing.

Step 4: Funds From Another App Like Floatme Disbursed Quickly

The lender will send the approved amount to your account as soon as possible.

FAQ’s

Will Alternatives to Another App Like Floatme Charge a Fee?

No. You’ll not pay anything when you apply for alternatives to apps like Floatme through loan finders like Green Dollar Loans.

Is Another App Like Floatme Available for Self-Employed?

No. Apps like Floatme only accept W2 borrowers with a payslip. If you’re self-employed and need quick funding, consider alternatives to apps like Floatme from Green Dollar Loans.

How Much Can I Borrow with Another App Like Floatme?

You can borrow from $100 to $5,000 with alternatives to apps like Floatme.

Can I Improve My Credit Score by Opting for Apps Similar to Floatme?

Yes. Unlike apps like Floatme that don’t report repayments to credit agencies, apps similar to Floatme when you repay on time, which helps improve your credit history.

How Will I Repay Apps Similar to Floatme?

Repayments for apps similar to Floatme automatically deducted from your account when you receive your income.

How Long Can I Repay Apps Similar to Floatme?

You can repay apps similar to Floatme in 3 to 24 months.

Can I Borrow from Apps Similar to Floatme with Bad Credit?

Yes. Loan finders can match you with specialized lenders who offer apps similar to Floatme with bad credit. Such lenders focus on your affordability instead of your credit issues.

Conclusion

Alternatives to apps like Floatme allow you to borrow quick cash from $100 to $5,000 to help cover small or substantial financial needs. To access the best alternatives to apps like Floatme, apply through loan finders like Green Dollar Loans. You’ll get an easy application process, quick approvals, fast payouts, and flexible repayment terms from 3 to 24 months with reasonable interest rates from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.