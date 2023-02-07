If you’re in the market for a quick loan, apps like Solo Funds allow you to borrow from $20 to $575 with a maximum loan term of 35 days. Instead of interest, you can give tips or donations to apps like Solo Funds. While apps like Solo Funds can help you access small loans, even with bad credit, they’re not suitable for everyone.

You’ll need to consider alternatives to apps like Solo Funds if you want higher amounts with more extended and flexible repayment terms. You can access excellent alternatives to apps like Solo Fund for Android through loan finders with quick application processes, fast approvals, and speedy payouts. They feature different types of alternatives to apps like Solo, including other apps like Solo Fund alternatives, alternatives to apps like Solo Fund loans with bad credit, and sites like Solo Fund alternatives with no formal job. Read on to discover our editor’s top picks of the best providers of alternatives to cash advance apps like Solo Fund, what they offer, and how you can apply.

Best Apps Like Solo Funds in 2023 – Quick Overview

Viva Payday Loans: Overall Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund for Android That Provide Feedback in 2 Minutes and Disburse Funds Fast

Overall Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund for Android That Provide Feedback in 2 Minutes and Disburse Funds Fast Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Solo Fund Offering Higher Loan Amounts up to $5000

Best for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Solo Fund Offering Higher Loan Amounts up to $5000 Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Just Like Solo Fund with Low Interest Rates for Bad Credit Borrowers

Best for Alternatives to Apps Just Like Solo Fund with Low Interest Rates for Bad Credit Borrowers Low Credit Finance: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund Loans That Can Be Used to Rebuild Credit

Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund Loans That Can Be Used to Rebuild Credit Big Buck Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Catering to Unemployed Individuals Generating Income in Innovative Ways

Top Alternatives to Apps Like SoLo Funds For Quick Cash Advances 2023 – Full Reviews

Viva Payday Loans: Overall Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund for Android That Provide Feedback in 2 Minutes and Disburse Funds Fast

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 9/10

Viva Payday Loans allows you to easily apply for alternatives to apps like Solo Funds and get feedback within 2 minutes. It features affordable amounts from $100 to $5,000 with fast payouts and flexible repayments from 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund for Android That Provide Feedback in 2 Minutes with Fast Disbursement

Easy application

Feedback in 2 minutes

Affordable amounts

Fast payouts

Flexible repayments

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund for Android That Provide Feedback in 2 Minutes with Speedy Payouts

18+ years of age

US citizen/resident

Earn at least $1,000 p/m

Fees and APRs Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund for Android That Provide Feedback in 2 Minutes with Speedy Payouts

Missed payment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Solo Fund Offering Higher Loan Amounts up to $5000

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Heart Paydays enables hassle-free borrowing of alternatives to apps like Solo Funds with high loan amounts of up to $5,000. You’ll get fast approvals and quick disbursements with easy repayments of 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Alternatives to Other Apps Like Solo Fund Offering Higher Loan Amounts up to $5000

Hassle-free borrowing

High loan amounts

Fast approvals

Quick disbursements

Easy repayments

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Solo Fund Offering Higher Loan Amounts up to $5000

At least 18 years of age

Active US bank account

Proof of ID and address

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Other Apps Like Solo Fund Offering Higher Loan Amounts up to $5000

Late payment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Just Like Solo Fund with Low Interest Rates for Bad Credit Borrowers

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 9/10

Green Dollar Loans is a top choice if you have bad credit and are looking for alternatives to apps like Solo funds. It offers a streamlined loan process with immediate responses, quick payouts, and loan amounts from $100 to $5,000 with low-interest rates starting at 5.99%.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Just Like Solo Fund with Low Interest Rates for Bad Credit Borrowers

Borrow money with bad credit

Streamlined loan process

Immediate responses

Quick payouts

Low interest rates

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Just Like Solo Fund with Low Interest Rates for Bad Credit Borrowers

Legal adult above 18 years

Minimum income of $1,000 monthly

US citizen/resident

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Apps Just Like Solo Fund with Low Interest Rates for Bad Credit Borrowers

Missed repayment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Low Credit Finance: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund Loans That Can Be Used to Rebuild Credit

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 8/10

If you want to rebuild your credit, apply for alternatives to apps like Solo Funds through Low Credit Finance. It welcomes borrowers with low or non-existent credit and offers easy applications for small and medium-sized loans with fast turnarounds and tailored repayments.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund Loans That Can Be Used to Rebuild Credit

Apply with low or non-existent credit

Easy applications

Small to medium-sized loans

Fast turnarounds

Tailored repayments

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund Loans That Can Be Used to Rebuild Credit

Above 18 years of age

US citizen/resident

Proof of ID and address

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Fund Loans That Can Be Used to Rebuild Credit

Late repayment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Big Buck Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Catering to Unemployed Individuals Generating Income in Innovative Ways

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 7/10

7/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

Big Buck Loans is all about inclusive lending. It offers a fast process that provides free access to specialized direct lenders offering alternatives to apps like Solo Funds for unemployed borrowers. They accept all income sources, and you can borrow from $100 to $5,000 with prompt feedback and swift payouts.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Catering to Unemployed Individuals Generating Income in Innovative Ways

Inclusive lending

Free access to specialized lenders

All income sources accepted

Prompt feedback

Swift payouts

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Catering to Unemployed Individuals Generating Income in Innovative Ways

18+ years of age

Legal US citizen/resident

Pass the affordability assessment

Fees and APRs on Alternatives to Apps Like Solo Catering to Unemployed Individuals Generating Income in Innovative Ways

Missed payment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

How We Chose the Best Providers of Alternatives to Sites Like Solo Fund

We looked for loan finders offering:

Inclusive criteria

Flexible loan amounts and repayments

Reasonable interest rates

Fast payouts

Smooth online loan processes

Types of Alternatives to to Sites Like Solo Fund

Alternatives to Sites Like Solo Fund For Students

Alternatives to sites like Solo Fund for students are suitable young adults with no credit history or formal employment.

Alternatives to Sites Like Solo Fund for Unemployed Individuals & Part-Time Workers

Alternatives to sites like Solo Fund help unemployed borrowers access from $100 to $5,000, provided they have an alternate source of income.

Alternatives to Sites Like Solo Fund for Emergencies

Alternatives to sites like Solo Fund for emergencies feature fast processing with quick approvals and payouts to get you the funds you need when you need them.

Unsecured Alternatives to Sites Like Solo Fund

Unsecured alternatives to sites like Solo Fund are approved and paid out without security.

Alternatives to Sites Like Solo Fund with Fixed Monthly Installments

Alternatives to sites like Solo Fund with fixed monthly installments allow easy repayments that remain the same for the entire loan period.

Factors and Features of Alternatives to Sites Like Solo Fund

Apps Similar to Solo Fund Repayment Structure

You can repay apps similar to Solo Fund in 3 to 24 months through weekly, fortnightly, or monthly frequencies.

Reputation of Lenders Working Like Apps Similar to Solo Fund

Lenders offering alternatives to apps similar to Solo Fund are reputable, honest, and trustworthy, and you can rely on them to deliver what they promise.

Disbursement of Alternatives to Apps Similar to Solo Fund

Alternatives to apps similar to Solo Fund are disbursed directly into your account as soon as possible after finalizing the loan process.

Alternatives to Apps Similar to Solo Fund APRs and Possible Penalties

Lenders charge interest rates from 5.99% to 35.99% for alternatives to apps similar to Solo Fund. They can also charge a penalty or fee for late and missed repayments.

Top Five Providers of Alternatives to Apps Similar to Solo Fund

Alternatives to Apps Similar to Solo Fund Pros Cons Viva Payday Loans Non-discriminatory lendingStraightforward applicationsFast disbursementsHonest lendersStress-free borrowing High interests Heart Paydays Inclusive lendingAll occupations acceptedSubstantial loansEasy to repayDeal with direct lenders APRs can reach 35.99% Green Dollar Loans Tailored repaymentsOpen termsConvenient borrowingZero store visitsFast turnaround Pricey interest Low Credit Finance Quick processingPrompt payoutsTrustworthy lendersDifferent loan optionsSmall to medium-sized amounts Costly fees Big Buck Loans Flexible termsApply with bad creditWelcoming lendersSpeedy applicationsSwift feedback High rates

How to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Similar to Solo Fund

4 quick steps to apply via Viva Payday Loans:

Step 1: Select How Much You Need from Alternatives to Apps Similar to Solo Fund

Indicate the amount you need, from $100 to $5,000, and a suitable repayment period from 3 to 24 months.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form to Get Access to Alternatives to Apps Similar to Solo Fund

Fill in your personal, income, employment, and expenditure details to verify that you qualify for alternatives to apps similar to Solo Fund.

Step 3: Feedback from Alternatives to Apps Similar to Solo Fund Provided in Minutes

You’ll get feedback on your application within 2 minutes of submitting the completed form. A suitable lender will extend a loan contract. Read it carefully, then sign and return it to the lender for processing. You can also apply for $50 Loan Instant App.

Step 4: Funds From Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Solo Fund Are Disbursed Quickly

The lender will send the approved amount directly to your account as soon as possible.

FAQ’s

How Much Can I Borrow with Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Solo Fund?

Alternatives to cash advance apps like Solo Fund offer loan amounts from $100 to $5,000.

How Much Should I Earn to Qualify for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Solo Fund?

Lenders offering alternatives to Solo Fund require a minimum income of $1,000 monthly.

Can I Access Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Solo Fund Without a Job?

Yes. But you must have an alternate source of income and prove affordability.

How Do Lenders Determine Affordability for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Solo Fund?

Lenders will compare your income with your monthly expenditure when determining affordability for alternatives to cash advance apps like Solo Fund.

Can I Borrow Multiple Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Solo Fund?

No. You can only take out one loan at a time and must clear any outstanding alternatives to cash advance apps like Solo Fund before qualifying for another.

How Will I Repay Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Solo Fund?

The lender will set up an automatic debit on your account that takes care of alternatives to cash advance apps like Solo Fund repayments.

How Can I Improve My Approval Chances for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Solo Fund?

You can improve your chances of getting approved for alternatives to cash advance apps like Solo Fund by providing accurate information and only choosing an amount you can realistically afford.

Conclusion

Alternatives to apps like Solo Funds allow you to borrow from $100 to $5,000 and repay in 3 to 24 months. You can access the best alternatives to apps like Solo Funds by applying through Viva Payday Loans. It welcomes borrowers with all kinds of credit, features fast approvals, and allows flexible repayments with reasonable interest from 5.99% to 35.99%. Apply today through a few simple clicks if you need fast funding straight into your account!

ALSO READ:

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.