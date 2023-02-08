Since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill Law, the use of hemp for medicinal purposes has been on a steady rise. It is gaining popularity from a wide range of people for the ‘purported’ health benefits.

This has caused an influx of CBD brands on the market. Sometimes making it nearly impossible for one to decide on which is the best product they can purchase for their specific needs. One of these CBD products used by CBD enthusiasts is CBD oils, which come in a wide range of potency and flavors.

We felt a need to look into the various CBD oil available on the market. From our research, we were able to identify the top five brands of CBD oils. These are the brands that use high-quality ingredients, have high potency, and have an excellent reputation with consumers.

Top 5 CBD Oils Brands

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil On The Market; Top Selling Budpop – Premium Quality CBD Oil; Non-GMO Cheef Botanicals – Most Recommended CBD Hemp Tincture Hollyweed CBD – Full Spectrum CBD Oil; Natural Ingredient FAB CBD – Best CBD Hemp Oil; Pesticide Free

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil On The Market; Top Selling

Exhale Wellness is a pioneer brand in the cannabis industry. Through research, skills, and passion, they have, over the years, established a wide range of highly rated CBD products.

One of their best products includes this natural CBD oil made.

They make these products only from the finest ingredients and come with a Certificate of Analysis to find out the same.

They include:

Full Spectrum CBD Oil

The CBD used in these products is extracted from the best quality of hemp sourced from organic farms in Colorado. They extract the hemp using the CO2 extraction method. This helps to ensure the purity of this important ingredient and preserve the life of the hemp plant.

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp seed oil is extracted from hemp seeds. Properties of hemp seed include Calcium, arginine, iron, magnesium, Vitamin B, and vitamin C.

They then infuse the CBD oil extract with this oil to make the final product. Upon applying it to yourself, it quickly absorbs the CBD oil into the body, where it is broken down. The CBD oil can work as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory,

Some health benefits of using Exhale Wellness include:

Promoting skin health

Controlling blood pressure

Preventing anemia and iron deficiency

Keeping cholesterol in check

Relieving stress and anxiety

Highlights

Third-party lab tested and approved for safety

30 days money-back guarantee

Clean extraction method that preserves the quality of the hemp

Excellent customer ratings

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil

100% organic ingredients

No artificial additives or preservatives

High potency level

Cons

No physical stores

Do not deliver internationally

Minimal selection of flavors

? Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop – Premium Quality CBD Oil; Non-GMO

Although relatively new in the industry, BudPop has established itself as a premium brand. They have a wide range of products under their brand to cater to different client needs. This CBD oil is ideal for clients looking for a high-quality CBD product that is highly efficient.

BudPop manufactures all its products with superior quality. They ensure their only source for their hemp is organic hemp farms in Nevada. During extraction, they make use of the natural CO2 extraction method. This method is used to extract CBD from hemp while removing any present impurities. The ultimate result is a very pure hemp extract.

To find out the safety of budpop’s CBD oil products, they always send them to a third-party lab for testing and approval before releasing the final product to the market. On their website, you can see the results of these tests, and you can see just how much of each ingredient has been used to make the CBD oil.

BudPop has ensured to make their products following the guideline of state laws. This is an advantage to them since it means they can sell their products in any of the 50 states in the U.S.

Highlights

Third-party lab tested and approved

30-day money-back guarantee

Excellent customer service

No artificial additives

Free shipping

High-quality hemp from Nevada

Pros

100% organic ingredients

High potency

Vegan Friendly

Non-GMO, gluten-free product

Cons

No physical store

Only ships within the USA

? Visit the Official Website of BudPop

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Most Recommended CBD Hemp Tincture

When it comes to organic products, Cheef Botanicals are an expert at their craft. The founders have over 20 years of experience and extensive research on organic food. You can hence trust their products are safe and of high quality. Their CBD oil is no exception to this.

Cheef Botanical’s CBD oil is made from high-grade hemp sourced from organic farms in Colorado. They extract the full spectrum of CBD Oil using a natural method known as CO2 extraction. This helps ensure the extracts are 100% organic.

They then infuse the extract with hemp seed oil, which acts as its carrier. Hemp seed oil is enriched with wholesome nutrients such as Omega 6, 3, and 9 and fatty acids.

Beginner or not, we believe this oil product is exactly what you could be looking for in your search for a high-quality and effective CBD oil.

Highlights

Tested by in-house lab

High-quality hemp from Colorado

No artificial additives or preservatives

30-day money-back guarantee

Excellent customer service

Pros

100% organic and natural products

Excellent customer reviews

Available in four different sizes—300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg and 3000 mg

Full-spectrum CBD

Free shipping

Cons

No evidence of third-party lab testing

High potency CBD oils are pricey

? Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals

#4. Hollyweed CBD – Full Spectrum CBD Oil; Natural Ingredient

Hollyweed is a company whose principal focus is on the health and wellness of its clients. Their firm belief in the health benefits of hemp has enabled them to consistently provide the best quality CBD oil products. This has enabled them to gain recognition and has since become a leading brand in the CBD industry.

To ensure the quality of their products, Hollyweed uses hemp grown on organic farms in Colorado. For a long time, Colorado has been known to be a leading producer of quality hemp. Therefore, you can trust the safety of the cannabis used to make their CBD oils.

To maintain the quality of the hemp, they use the natural CO2 extraction method, which ensures no harmful chemicals, metals, or pesticides get into the hemp extract. All other ingredients used for this product are natural, non-GMO, and vegan friendly.

Hollyweed’s CBD oil is made from full-spectrum CBD. This means that although it contains THC, the amounts are negligible, less than 0.03%, hence cannot cause a psychoactive effect.

Once the CBD is extracted, it is infused with hemp seed oil, which acts as the carrier oil. The hemp seed oil has the added advantage of being a super-food since it is rich in omega-3 and 6 and vitamins.

Unlike other CBD oils that have a bitter hemp taste, Hollyweed’s CBD oil has a nutty yet earthy taste to it. This makes this product more desirable than any other similar product in the market.

Storage

They package the product in small glass containers, which are easy to break. So, ensure you keep them safe, out of reach of children, to avoid breakage.

Similarly, since the product is in a transparent container, you should store it in a cool, dark, dry place to preserve its shelf life.

Potency

Hollyweed comes in four different potencies. That is, the 300 mg of CBD per bottle, 600 mg of CBD per bottle, 1200 mg of CBD per bottle, and the last and largest is the 3000 mg of CBD per bottle.

Dosage usually depends on the specific need you seek to address. If unsure of what dosage is best for you, follow the manufacturer’s instructions. You can find this on the product label or the company’s website.

You can also choose to consult with your healthcare provider to determine how best to use the product to your advantage.

Hollyweed’s CBD oil can be taken orally by dropping a small dose onto your mouth or can be mixed with foods or drinks.

Highlights

Third-party lab testing and safety approval

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Pros

Organic and Non-GMO

Highly potent

It has a pleasant nutty flavor

It comes in four different size options

Easily digestible

Cons

It contains a small amount of THC

Unclear about dosage

? Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

#5. FAB CBD Oil – Best CBD Hemp Oil; Pesticide Free

Fab CBD is yet another trustworthy company that produces good quality CBD products. Its mission has been to manufacture all-inclusive products. And for now, for over 4 years, they have successfully lived up to their mission.

FAB CBD pride itself on providing high-quality products made from natural and organic ingredients. For starters, their hemp, which is the principal ingredient, is obtained from organic farms in Colorado. They extract the hemp using the CO2 extraction method to maintain its quality.

Upon extraction, the hemp is mixed with medium-chain-triglyceride (MCT) oil, derived from coconuts which act as the carrier. This allows the CBD to easily infuse into the body on application.

Highlights

User-friendly website interface

Excellent customer service

30-day money-back guarantee

Complete transparency and education on the ingredients used

They have a loyalty program

Offer community discounts

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD with less than 0.03% THC

Wide selection of flavors including—citrus, natural, berry, mint, vanilla

Vegan friendly

Four potencies to choose from—300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, 2400 mg

Third-party lab tested and approved

Can be taken on itself or added to food

Cons

The label on the product does not provide clear dosage instructions.

? Visit the Official Website of Fab CBD

How We Made Our List of Hemp CBD Oil?

With the dozens of CBD oil brands in the market today, determining which brand offers a suitable solution for your specific needs can be such an uphill task.

So, to help you make informed decisions, we compiled a list of five top CBD oil brands on the market today. Note that this is not a two-step verification process. We looked into several factors to help us develop this comprehensive list.

If you are curious about what criteria we used, continue to read below.

Superior Ingredients

This is a great indicator that a brand cares for its customers.

For this list, we only included brands that have a complete list of ingredients that have been tested and approved for human use.

A safe CBD oil is made from pure, organic ingredients that are pesticide-free, harmful metals, and chemical fertilizers. Not only do organic ingredients make products safe for a wide range of people, but it also has a higher chance of helping you heal faster.

Lab Testing

CBD products can pose a high risk to their customers because of the lack of regulation of the products. It is quite easy for an unsuspecting client to fall prey to unethical companies that are only out to make quick money.

To help deal with this, industry practitioners have come up with their regulatory guidelines of mutually agreed upon seals of approval. This is to find out that the product has been tested and approved as safe for human consumption.

But it is common knowledge that they can mock a seal. For this list, we checked products that had received approval from a third-party lab that has no affiliation with the CBD industry.

This way, we were certain the results received were from an unbiased point of view.

A third-party lab is responsible for:

Testing the levels of CBD and THC. For CBD oils, the legal amount of THC is anything less than 0.03%

Testing the potency level

Pesticide and heavy metal testing

Solvent contamination testing

Type of Extracts

Most people are cautious about the presence of THC in CBD products. Either because they worry it is illegal or that it might show up in a drug test.

There are three types of CBD—full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate.

Broad-spectrum and CBD isolate products do not contain any traces of THC. Full spectrum, however, has small amounts of THC, less than 0.03%, which is the accepted legal amount.

If you are skeptical about using THC products, you should consider this when making a purchase. Unfortunately, most CBD oils on the market are made from full-spectrum CBD.

For this list, we only considered CBD oils that have less than 0.03% of THC. Therefore, if you take the recommended amount of dosage, you should be just fine since this amount is very negligible to cause psychoactive effects.

Potency Level

There might be many factors that distinguish a good CBD oil from an unethical one. But the most important of all has to be the potency level. The potency of a product is determined by how much CBD is contained in the product.

The potency of a CBD oil influences:

Cost—high potency oils will often cost more than the less powerful ones.

Effectiveness—CBD oils with high potency are identified as being more effective than the rest.

You can easily tell the strength of a CBD oil by simply reading the product label. If the information is not available, check on the company’s official website. Any legit company will have lab results posted on their official website for client scrutiny.

For this list, we only settled on the products with high potency levels on the market.

Brand Reputation

Now, more than ever, it has become important for brands to maintain a positive reputation.

A good brand reputation is important as it helps in:

Building confidence in your products

Building customer loyalty

Establishing your position as a leading brand in the industry

One sure way of unearthing the truth about a brand is by looking at customer reviews. Either from the company’s website or credible review sites such as Trust Pilot.

While this was one criterion we used to identify trustworthy brands, there are other aspects we considered to help us determine a brand’s reputation, such as:

Quality of customer service

Rate of customer satisfaction

Personalized customer interactions

Rate of order fulfillment

The list provided includes all the brands we researched and determined are worth spending money on.

Price

CBD products exist at a wide range of prices, but they are all relatively costly.

This is because it takes a lot of time and resources to grow and process a good quality CBD product.

Although there is no standard market price for the products, we noticed that a majority of the products were priced at a certain price range. Neither too low nor too high.

Do not let an overpriced product fool you into believing it’s the best when doing your research. Neither should you risk purchasing a low-priced product because it will probably not meet your expectations.

After careful evaluation, we compiled this list based on the fairly priced and efficient product with results.

Buying Guide For Beginners – What You Should Know When Purchasing Quality CBD Tincture?

Because of its rising popularity, the market now has an oversaturation of CBD products. At face value, they might all look the same since they offer the same benefits and are manufactured from almost similar ingredients. But they are not the same.

To an unsuspecting buyer, you might purchase a low-quality product or an imitation of the original product, hence why you need to be careful when shopping for CBD products.

You can always decide to go by our above-listed suggestions. But we understand you might want to do your research, hence why we compiled this buyer’s list to help ensure you are making the right considerations.

Important factors to consider are:

Hemp Source

Most legit brands are forthcoming with the information about where they source their hemp. However, if you do not see this information anywhere on their website, you probably will want to stay away from the product.

US hemp, specifically grown in Colorado, has been identified to be among the best sources. This is because it has a long history of hemp plants. Additionally, you can be sure that the hemp is safe since it is subjected to testing as per the legal requirement of state or federal laws.

Third-Party Lab Testing

The FDA does not regulate or approve CBD products for safety. Therefore, the only way a company can prove the safety of their products is by conducting extensive lab analyses of their products. First, in their lab, then take them to a third-party lab where they will get the safety and purity approval.

A third-party lab is an accredited and independent lab used for testing products to ensure it meets a recommended safety threshold. Upon approval, they provide companies with a Certificate of Analysis (COA).

For CBD products, this is important since it’s the only way to tell the CBD and THC (should be less than 0.03%) levels in the products.

Trustworthy brands usually have this information displayed on their official website.

Unrealistic Health Claims

CBD products should only be used to manage symptoms, not cure them. Any company claiming their products will cure you of certain medical conditions should automatically be flagged as a scam.

Never should anyone use CBD oil as an alternative for medicine. Of course, they can be used to supplement medication, but this should only be under advisement from the medical practitioner.

Type of Oil

There are three different CBD oils:

CBD Isolate—contains only CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD—has no THC but has traces of other cannabinoids

Full-spectrum—Has traces of THC and other cannabinoids

If you are cautious about using CBD products because of THC, you can choose a free product from any traces of THC.

FAQs On Best CBD Oil

Along with our guide, we will answer some of the most commonly asked questions about CBD Oils.

Q1. What is CBD oil?

CBD oil is a by-product of hemp that contains cannabidiol infused with an oil carrier such as hemp seed oil derived from hemp seeds and MCT oil derived from coconut.

These oils can be ingested orally by dropping a small dose of oil on your tongue, mixed with food, or applied directly onto the body.

Although they are easy and more convenient to use than any other CBD products, they are the least favorite since they leave the bitter hemp taste in the mouth, which most people dislike.

Q2. Is CBD Oil Right for Me?

The only way to find out is by giving it a try.

CBD oils have been associated with many health benefits, such as alleviating pain, reducing symptoms associated with certain mental illnesses, and easing diabetic complications, amongst many others.

If you experience any of these and think CBD oil might be beneficial to you, then try it. However, if you have any doubts or concerns, reach out to your health care provider, and ask for advice and guidance.

Q3. Is CBD Oil Safe?

It is impossible to know if a product is safe for everyone because people react differently to substances. However, from the many online reviews we have come across, it could be safe to say that CBD oils are safe products.

The majority of the people who have interacted with these oils have reacted well to them. Hardly are there any negative side effects reported, although these negative side effects occur occasionally.

Q4. When Is It Not Safe to Use CBD Oils?

CBD oils are not safe to use for:

Minors – anyone under the age of 18 years.

Pregnant women—it might hinder fetal development.

If you are on other medications as they might have a negative interaction.

Q5. Are CBD Products Legal?

Yes, they are legal in almost all 50 states of the U.S., All thanks to the legalization of the 2018 Farm Bill. But just to be sure, ensure you check on the laws in your region before deciding to purchase CBD oil.

However, there are restrictions imposed by the state and/ federal laws over the legal amount of THC content.

Any CBD product that is not medically prescribed can only contain THC levels of less than 0.03%.

Q6. Can Using CBD Oil Make You High?

No. CBD oils are non-intoxicating; therefore, regardless of how much of it you use, CBD oil cannot make you get high.

Given the amount of THC available in CBD oils, consuming enough oil is impossible to cause a psychoactive effect.

Q7. Where Can You Buy Good Quality CBD Oil?

Before, when there were only a few CBD brands and products on the market, you could only make purchases on the company’s websites.

Today, with the influx of these products in the market, you can buy a CBD oil product from just about anywhere, local drug stores, online stores, local organic shops, etc.

But there are risks associated with buying CBD oil products from just any store. You can be sure whether the products are original or generic. Also, since these store employees are only there for the money, they are most likely not well informed to help you make a conscious decision.

For quality products, only shop from the brand’s official website or authorized outlets if they have any.

Q8. Are There Any Side Effects of Using CBD Oil?

Of all CBD products, CBD oils are the most tolerated and are safe for human consumption. Although not that they do not have any side effects.

Some mild side effects of using CBD oils include:

Nausea

Dizziness

Loss of appetite

Low blood pressure

Adverse effects of using CBD oils include:

Irritability and irritation

Reduced fertility in males

Liver damage

Weight loss

Gastrointestinal problems

Q9. Can CBD Oil Help Improve My Skin?

Yes, CBD oils can be used to improve and maintain healthy skin.

The more people learn about the benefits of CBD, the more products that are being developed.

One can use CBD oil on the skin, and some benefits you can get include:

Clearing of acne

Soothing irritated or dry skin

It opens up the pores

Alleviate certain skin conditions such as—dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis

Q10. How Frequently Should I Use CBD Oil?

The dosage you take depends on what it is you are treating.

For example, if you are using CBD oil for pain , you will most likely use it several times to achieve your desired results throughout the day.

Most often than not, people use CBD oil at least twice or thrice a day. If unsure of what to do, you can always follow the manufacturer’s recommendation—often shown on the product’s label. Or seek advice from your healthcare provider on how best to go about using the product.

Q11. What Is the Recommended Dosage of CBD?

Dosage recommendation varies from one person to another. This is because our bodies interact differently. However, anything between 5 mg to 150 mg per day is okay.

If you are a beginner, it is always best to start with a low dose and gradually increase, depending on how your body reacts to the supplement.

If you are treating a certain problem, you will easily know your ideal dosage because once you achieve it, you will notice an improvement in your symptoms.

Q12. Are CBD Oil Companies Regulated by the FDA?

No. The FDA does not consider these products as medicinal. Hence, there are regulations regarding the production and selling of CBD oils.

The responsibility of ensuring oils are safe for human use is entirely left upon the manufacturers. Hence, there is a need to have these products tested and approved for safety by a third-party lab before being released into the market.

Any trustworthy brand usually has the lab results posted on their official website for transparency with customers. Therefore, before buying any CBD oil, make sure you check for this safety approval.

Conclusion : Which One Is The Best CBD Oil That Really Works?

If you are on a journey to get yourself the best CBD oils, don’t just start walking without getting yourself acquainted with a few terms and conditions that can help you identify a trustworthy and reliable brand.

We have ensured to provide sufficient information that will hopefully assist you in your journey for the highest-quality CBD oil. We can also recommend that you must opt for Exhale Wellness if you want a product that is top-rated, highly effective, and completely safe.