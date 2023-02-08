Have you been struggling with your love life lately, worried about something that you can’t share with anyone except an online psychic, or tired of psychics trying to scam you out of all your money? You won’t struggle with these things when you find an excellent psychic reading site.

It can be demanding to find the best online psychic reading site. The Internet is riddled with psychic scam artists and fake psychics, so it’s hard to find a genuine natural clairvoyant.

We want to help you avoid the fakes, which is why we researched and found the best online psychic reading sites. These sites have grown over the years and will provide a service unmatched by any other website in the industry.

We’ve made a list of the five best online psychic reading sites.

Top 5 Free Psychic Reading Sites Online

Purple Garden – Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Site Kasamba – Trusted Psychic Reader With Live Chat Options (Free 3 Minutes) Mystic sense – Affordable Psychic Reading Services (5 Minutes Free) Keen – Recommended Tarot Readers To Know Your Horoscope PsychicOz – Professional Psychics For Love & Spiritual Reading

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Site

Purple Garden is a great place to go if you’re looking for online psychic reading. Their psychics are all experienced in Tarot and the paranormal, and they can help you with any question you might have on your mind.

The psychics at Purple Garden are available 24/7 and will provide a detailed, in-depth reading. In addition, they will answer any questions you may have about your future or past. The psychics are also willing to guide you in handling life’s difficulties and problems.

The psychics at Purple Garden will use their talents and abilities to help guide and improve your life.

Features

Purple Garden offers a wide range of readings, including love, Tarot, psychic, and palm readings.

The love reading feature is a complete love reading that will help you determine the best way to approach your current situation. It covers all aspects of love, including marriage and relationships.

Tarot readings, however, tell the story of your life as it unfolds. It gives insight into the present, past, and future. It can also give warning about possible pitfalls along the way.

You can also use the Tarot for guidance on many topics, including career and business decisions and love life questions.

The psychic readings feature offers insight into your past and current life paths. They also guide you on how to move forward optimally without any setbacks or delays along the way.

You can use these readings to find out if someone is cheating on you or if they will ever return from their long-distance relationship with another woman/man who lives far away from where both parties reside now (or maybe even in another country).

In addition to these readings, the site offers Angel Insights, designed to help you gain insight into your life by connecting you with angels who can guide you on how to move forward.

You can also choose to have your dreams analyzed using this feature. There’s also an Oracle Guidance section where you can submit questions and receive answers from Abraham and other spiritual beings.

The site has an intuitive interface that allows you to navigate different sections efficiently. In addition, each type of reading is clearly labeled so that it’s easy to find what you need quickly.

Pros

Its website is quite simple and easy to use

It employs high-integrity psychics

Long years of experienced

Offers free and paid readings

It has a feedback page on its website

Cons

Bonuses are not extensive

Customer’s Reviews

Users of Purple Garden have all lauded the website’s effective and responsive customer support. In addition, many users claim that its customer service is swift to act on any complaint from its users.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Purple Garden”

#2. Kasamba – Trusted Psychic Reader With Live Chat Options (Free 3 Minutes)

Kasamba is arguably the oldest and most trusted online psychic reading site. It has been in business for more than 20 years, so you can trust that they are doing things right. They have a wide range of psychic readers worldwide and offer various services.

Kasamba is one of the best online psychic reading sites. It provides all the features that users expect from a good psychic reading website. In addition, the site has an extensive database of psychics, and it is easy to find the right one for your needs.

The website is easy to navigate and has a clean design that makes it easy to use. The website also offers free chat sessions with psychics, which is excellent for first-time customers.

Kasamba also has an excellent customer support team that can answer any questions about the service or help you with any issues with your account. In addition, Kasamba has a wide range of features that sets it apart from the other psychic reading sites.

Features

Kasamba offers a wide range of readings, including psychic, love, Tarot, fortune telling, astrology, past life reading, image, and palm readings.

The website is simple and boasts a user-friendly interface that allows you to access all the features easily. The site also has an extensive array of psychics available for live chat sessions 24/7. You can also schedule an offline session with your favorite psychic if you prefer not to chat live with them on the website.

Kasamba has a dream analysis section where you can find answers to your questions about dreams or nightmares by sharing details about them to get accurate interpretations from their team of experts.

In addition to providing free psychic readings, Kasamba offers other services, such as a love calculator, which tells whether two lovers will be together forever or not based on their birthdays.

Canvas allows users to create personalized artwork based on their names or nicknames, and Image Reading, where you get insight into the future of the people in the picture.

Pros

You can get a free reading on the site on your first sign up

A large pool of psychics

It offers a few free services

It is highly reputable and experienced

It uses secure encryption technology

Cons

It is pretty on the high-cost side

Customer Reviews

On Trustpilot, Kasamba has a 4-star rating, of which many rated the services rendered by the company to be excellent. Users also rated Kasamba higher than average on other verified user rating sites.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Kasamba”

#3. Mystic Sense – Affordable Psychic Reading Services (5 Minutes Free)

Mystic sense is a free online psychic reading site that offers one-on-one readings in a private setting. This platform has been operating since January 2020 and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It’s easy to use and allows users to connect with a wide range of psychics worldwide who specialize in various areas such as love, career, health, finance, relationships, and more.

The site is easy to navigate, and you can simply enter your name and birth date to start. You’ll then have to choose from a list of categories that best describe your situation before being brought together with an appropriate psychic for your reading.

Mystic Sense offers free and paid subscriptions, so you can choose which option works best for your needs.

Features

With Mystic Sense, you can get an intuitive and informative blog, 5-minute free readings, the ability to find your horoscope, and live chat customer support.

Mystic Sense offers a weekly blog that tips you on how to tap into your intuition. They’ll teach you how to trust your gut and use your imagination to make things happen in your life. The Mystic Sense team is passionate about sharing its knowledge with others and believes everyone deserves to know more about themselves.

Suppose you’re unsure whether you want an online psychic reading. In that case, Mystic Sense offers a 5-minute free reading to get a free experience of its services before committing to a more extended session with one of its psychics.

When finding out about yourself, you must know who YOU are first. That’s why Mystic Sense provides horoscopes for all zodiac signs. These horoscopes will help guide you through the week with confidence and clarity when you have to make crucial decisions in your life.

The Mystic Sense live chat allows users who don’t want to wait for email responses from customer service representatives about technical issues or billing inquiries before contacting them again for another time slot when they’re available for further assistance.

Pros

Wide range of psychics, clairvoyants, astrologers, and tarot readers

You can schedule an appointment conveniently

24/7 customer service

It has a record of accurate readings

It employs highly experienced psychics with a focus on helping others

Cons

A subscription makes you susceptible to multiple emails per day

Customer Reviews

Mystic Sense has a user rating of 4.9 on Trustpilot, which means that the average user loved their overall experience with the site. Notably, users claimed to have enjoyed the communication and response time of the psychics on the site.

=> Click here to visit the official website “MysticSense”

#4. Keen Psychic – Recommended Tarot Readers To Know Your Horoscope

Keen Psychic is a website that has been around since 1999. The site has a very straightforward interface, making it easy to find the information you are looking for.

Keen Psychic offers free chat sessions with their psychics, but they do not offer phone readings. Instead, they have over 100 experts who offer psychic readings via chat, email, and text message.

Keen Psychic also offers a free trial of up to 10 minutes daily for new users. It allows you to test out some of their experts before committing any money.

It also allows you to see if the type of reading that you want is something that this site can’t provide for you. If you like what Keen Psychics offers, then there are no contracts or commitments required on your part when signing up for Keen Psychic’s services.

Features

The spiritual readings section on Keen Psychics features a variety of clairvoyants who specialize in different areas:

– Love & Relationships

– Money & Finances

– Career & Business

The tarot readers section includes psychics specializing in tarot card readings, astrology, numerology, and other forms of divination. All of the readers are certified by the Keen Community Standards Program.

They must also complete an extensive training course before they can begin working on Keen. This training course ensures that all the readers have the skills necessary to give you accurate answers based on their psychic abilities alone—no guesswork involved!

The love & relationships section on Keen psychic includes talented psychics who specialize in helping you find love and improve your relationships with friends or family members. Or otherwise, improve your romantic life with personalized advice from experts who know what they’re doing regarding matters of the heart.

You can call and chat with your psychic directly through the Keen site. This option is great if you’re looking for a more personalized reading experience, as you can get advice from your psychic in real-time.

Keen Psychics offers astrological advice that can help you understand yourself and others better, which can be helpful when it comes to figuring out the reasons for certain behaviors or events in your life.

Pros

Free chat sessions

High-quality readings

Certified psychics

User reviews for each psychic

Save favorite psychics for quick access later

Cons

Features might be slow sometimes

Customer Reviews

Keen Psychics has received a lot of mixed reviews from users. It received a 3.9 rating on Trustpilot from over 400 reviews, meaning that most people had a reasonably good experience with the app. However, other users felt the site could use a slight improvement.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Keen Psychic”

#5. PsychicOz – Professional Psychics For Love & Spiritual Reading

PsychicOz is a psychic reading website that has been in business for over 20 years. They offer live phone readings, email readings, and chat readings. They also have an informative blog where you can learn more about the world of psychic readings.

They are one of the most popular online psychic reading sites because they offer a wide range of psychics.

You can find a psychic specializing in many different areas, including love, career, life path, family relationships, money and finance, spirituality and intuition development, health issues (physical and mental), animal communication/reiki healing, etc.

The psychic mediums on PsychicOz are also very experienced in giving accurate readings with many years of experience.

What makes PsychicOz stand out from other online psychic reading sites is how easy it is to contact them via email or phone, which some other websites don’t offer.

As a result, it is much easier for customers who want to book an appointment ASAP instead of waiting around while they fill out their profile info first before contacting them later down the road once they’re ready to schedule an appointment with their chosen psychics.

Features

PsychicOz is a website that offers psychic readings over the phone, live video chat sessions, and email recordings.

It’s also a great place to get love readings since this is one of the most common topics people seek advice on when they are going through a complicated relationship.

You can ask a love reading question at PsychicOz, and the reader will use their psychic abilities to answer your question. You can also get a love reading through the chat box on their website.

The readers at PsychicOz are all vetted and certified, so you know that they are qualified to give you accurate readings.

One of the main features of PsychicOz is that it allows you to search through psychics in various ways, including by location and name. This feature allows you to find a psychic who lives near you and specializes in your specific area of interest so that they can provide more accurate readings.

PsychicOz is an online psychic reading site offering specific career and general psychic readings. You can ask questions about your career or a particular job you’re considering taking and get a clear answer from the psychic advisors at PsychicOz.

PsychicOz has a feature that allows users to review their psychics. It helps you decide which psychic you should go with. For example, if you have a terrible experience with one psychic, you can look at the reviews of other psychics to see if they have similar experiences.

Second, it lets you know what people say about each psychic’s style and personality. Then, based on what others have said, you can understand how each psychic will interact with you.

Finally, it lets you know if there are any common issues or complaints among customers who have used the service before so that you don’t waste money on something that may not be right for your needs.

Pros

Wide range of reading options

A huge database of psychics

Reliable and effect

Accurate readings

Offer video chat feature for readings

Cons

Their guarantee policy is tricky

Customer Reviews

With over 1800 reviews and a 4.9 user rating on shopper approved, PsychicOz has generally received warm reactions.

Reviewers claimed that the customer service team of PsychicOz is reliable and fast with its response. And many of them claim they would recommend the site to their friends.

=> Click here to visit the official website “PsychicOz”

Beginner’s Guide- What You Should Consider When Choose an Online Psychic Reader

Choosing the right online psychic reading site is no easy task. There are many options, each with unique strengths and weaknesses. We’ll review some of the things you should consider before you choose an online psychic reading site.

? Brand Reputation

Before choosing an online psychic reading site, you should consider the brand’s reputation. You don’t want to trust your future in a company with a bad reputation. You shouldn’t take any chances when it comes to your money or your personal information.

After all, you want to be sure that the service provider you choose has a reputation for providing quality readings and customer satisfaction.

When choosing an online psychic reading site , it’s essential to look at the company history, how long they’ve been in business, what their reviews say about them, and whether or not there have been complaints against them with the BBB (Better Business Bureau).

You can also do some research on specific psychic reading sites before choosing one. For example, ask yourself why you find a psychic has no reviews or comments under their name. Is it because they don’t have many clients, or do people not want to leave negative feedback on social media?

? Reviews of Their Reading

When looking for an online psychic reading site, you should look at the quality of their readings. The ideal way to do a quality check is by reading reviews from real customers and checking the company’s rating on third-party review sites.

You can also look at what kind of information they offer in their readings. Many sites will offer a variety of extras, such as horoscopes, tarot readings, astrology, and numerology reports, and more.

If you’re only interested in getting a psychic reading, look for one focusing solely on readings rather than offering all kinds of extras.

Some companies also offer free psychic reading online to new customers as part of their sign-up process. It can be a great way to try out a new service before deciding whether or not it’s worth paying for additional services from them later down the road.

? Guarantee

The Online psychic reading sites offer a variety of guarantee offers. Some guarantees are for the quality of the readings, and others guarantee that you will receive a specific answer to your question.

And some companies offer an unconditional guarantee that the online psychic reading services are free from defects. The best way to find out what kind of guarantee a psychic reading site offers is to read its terms and conditions.

The guarantee offered by online psychic reading sites can be either money-back or no-risk. The money-back-guarantee means that if you don’t like your reading with a particular company, you can get a refund within a certain period after purchasing it.

? Privacy Policy

If you are looking for online psychic reading, then you should know that all of the best sites have one thing in common: they have a privacy policy.

It means that you can trust your information will be kept private and confidential. It also means that the site will be honest about what it does with your personal information.

There are some great resources to use to know more about the details of a particular site’s privacy policy. One such resource is Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, which has an entire section dedicated to online services and their privacy policies.

? Customer Service

You should check if the online psychic reading site you’re considering offers customer service.

This factor is essential because if you have any questions or concerns, you’ll want to be able to access someone who can help you.

If you don’t think the site provides customer service, it’s probably not the best place for you.

? Experience

Before choosing an online psychic reading site, one last thing to consider is how experienced the psychics are.

You want to ensure that the person who reads for you has a lot of experience and can give accurate readings. It’s also essential for them to have a good reputation as well.

Online Psychics vs. Offline Psychics: Why is It Better to Use Online Psychics

If you have searched or are in search of a psychic reading, you will have come across many options. However, you may wonder which is the best way to get one. One of the most prominent ways people receive psychic readings in recent times is online.

Online psychics are more convenient than offline psychics for several reasons.

First, online psychics don’t require you to go anywhere or pay for gas to get there. It’s just as easy to schedule an appointment with an online psychic as with an offline psychic, and you don’t have to worry about finding parking or getting stuck in traffic.

Secondly, online psychics can be more affordable than offline ones. While most people would never think twice about paying $40 or $50 for a session with an offline psychic, they may feel uncomfortable spending that much on an online reading—but it doesn’t have to cost as much.

Finally, if you’re looking for someone with experience working with people from all walks of life, online psychics might be the way to go.

Some people prefer working with someone with more experience (and therefore greater wisdom), while others may prefer working with someone.

FAQs On Online Psychic Reading

How Do Online Psychic Readings Work?

Online psychic readings are conducted through the Internet, phone, or email. The reader will ask questions about your current situation and then interpret the information they receive from their spirit guides. The more specific questions you ask, the better the psychic reader can interpret your answer.

The reader may ask you to write down a question or phrase that describes your situation so they can focus their reading on that area. The psychic readers will not know what you wrote unless you tell them.

Can Psychics Read Via the Internet?

Yes, psychics can do psychic readings via the Internet.

There are several ways that you might be able to get in touch with a psychic online. For example, you can look for someone with an online client list or who advertises their services on social media sites like Twitter or Facebook.

You can also search for psychic networks, which allow you to connect with other people who have shared interests in spiritual topics to find someone who is a kindred spirit enough to give you a reading.

Another option is to find a psychic through your local church or organization who will be willing to offer readings remotely.

Are Online Psychic Readings as Accurate As In-Person Sessions?

Online psychics are just as accurate psychic readings or best online tarot reading as in-person sessions!

The only difference between online and in-person reading is that you can do it from the comfort of your own home.

Many people find it easier to talk about things when they’re not face-to-face with someone. Also, some people are shy about talking about their problems in public.

There are many merits to getting a reading over the phone or video chat:

You can ask questions anytime during the session without feeling awkward or self-conscious.

You can take notes during your session to avoid forgetting anything important.

You can record your session so that you have a record of what was said, should anything come up later in life.

Should You Be Cautious About Internet Psychics?

Yes, you should be cautious about internet psychics.

If you’re new to psychic readings, you might be a little nervous about meeting up with an online psychic.

After all, it’s easy to feel like you’ve made a connection with someone when they’re sitting right in front of you—how can you tell if they’re giving you the real deal?

Look at their website. Is the platform using stock photos? Have they got a website that looks like someone who doesn’t speak English? If so, run away.

Listen closely for verbal clues. For example, does the psychic sound scripted or robotic when they answer your questions?

If so, it could mean that they’re just reading from a script—which could mean that everything else they’re telling you is just as false as those “personalized” emails from Nigerian princes.

Should You Tell The Psychic Readings Online About Yourself Before the Reading?

If you’re new to online psychic readings, it can be tempting to tell the reader about yourself before the reading begins. But we recommend holding off until afterward—for a couple of reasons.

First, the reader has no idea who you are or your situation, so why should they know anything about you? They’ll have to ask questions and get that information out of you. That’s not quite as efficient as getting everything on the table at once!

Second, it helps you focus on what’s essential in your life right now: your questions and concerns. If someone knows everything about you from the beginning, they can use that knowledge to influence their readings (consciously or unconsciously).

That can be dangerous for someone who has never had an online psychic reading before and doesn’t understand how it works!

You might think, “But if I don’t tell them anything about myself, how will they know what I need help with?” Well, good question! That’s where intuition comes in—the reader will use intuition to connect with your energy and find out what urgently needs help.

Concluding On The Best Psychic Reading Services

The best online psychic reading sites help you find the right psychic for your needs. In addition, the best psychic reading sites have a convenient rating and review section, so you can quickly see what other visitors rate the psychics on each site.

Yet no matter where you end up, if you choose to do an online psychic reading, ensure you are as honest and thorough with your questions as possible. You’ll get much better results that way.