Apps like SoFi are vastly popular in the US because they offer borrowers of all credit scores the opportunity to access cash quickly without having to set foot in a bank or store. Unlike other apps like SoFi that give you money online, SoFi actually became a bank that’s FDIC insured in order to offer banking features such as the provision of checking and savings accounts and various investment opportunities. SoFi offers large loan amounts between $5000 and $100,000, which makes it a poor choice for bad credit borrowers who want to borrow less than $5000. The app also requires applicants to have a FICO score of at least 650, which means bad credit and no-credit borrowers cannot use SoFi. That said, That said, various loan finder sites offer exceptional alternatives to apps like SoFi.

We’ve taken the time to compile a list of the top five providers of alternatives to apps like SoFi in the USA that would best serve your financial needs. Consider the various alternatives to referral apps like SoFi below and determine the best route for yourself!

Best Apps Like SoFi in 2023 – Quick Overview

Best Investment Apps Like SoFi 2023 Alternatives – Full Reviews

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 8/10

One of the biggest downsides of SoFi is that loans only start from $5000, which excludes an entire demographic of small loan borrowers seeking out amounts from $100 to $5000. Low Credit Finance bridges the gap by offering loans between $100 and $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay and interest rates between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi with Small Loan Amounts from $100

Small loans available

Direct lenders

Flexible repayments

Reasonable interest

Short-term options

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi with Small Loan Amounts from $100

Earn $1000 p/m

At least 18 years old

Legal residents/citizens of USA only

Fees and APRs Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi with Small Loan Amounts from $100

Max interest of 35.99%

Charges may apply to breached contracts.

Viva Payday Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Even with Bad Credit

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Viva Payday Loans is your best bet if you don’t have a good credit record but want to apply for short-term loans. When using apps like SoFi, you will find that the app requires you to have a credit score of at least 680 to apply. That’s not the case at Viva Payday Loans, which offers bad credit borrowers loan options between $100 and $5000.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Even with Bad Credit

Interest starts low

Bad credit borrowers welcome

No formal employment required

Borrow up to $5000

Get flexible repayments

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Even with Bad Credit

Income no less than $5000

18+ to be eligible

US bank account must accept direct deposit

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Even with Bad Credit

Charges apply to late payments

Interest starts from 5.99%.

Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money with APRs Starting from 5.99%

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Green Dollar Loans offers some fantastic alternatives to apps like SoFi Money. One of the biggest perks of using Green Dollar Loans is that you’ll get interest rates starting from 5.99%, whereas SoFi’s general interest starts from 7.99%. In addition to reasonable interest, Green Dollar Loans also offers reasonable repayment options between 3 and 24 months, with loan amounts ranging from $100 to $5000.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money with APRs Starting from 5.99%

Quick application

Fast disbursement

Simple loan contracts

Automated repayment debits

Deal directly with lenders

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money with APRs Starting from 5.99%

Income $1000+ p/m

18+

US bank account

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money with APRs Starting from 5.99%

5.99% to 35.99% interest

Late payments incur penalties.

Big Buck Loans: Best for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi with Loans up to $5000 for Debt Consolidation

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

Big Buck Loans provides great alternatives to referral apps like SoFi, with loans up to $5000 that prove excellent for debt consolidation. The loan amounts start low at $100, and the interest rates are reasonable, between 5.99% and 35.99%. For loans you can pay back over 3 to 24 months, Big Buck Loans is your best bet.

Highlights of Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi with Loans up to $5000 for Debt Consolidation

Online applications

No physical paperwork

Quick processing

Speedy payouts

Simple loan contracts

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi with Loans up to $5000 for Debt Consolidation

Earn $1000 p/m

Eligible age of 18+

US residents/citizens only

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi with Loans up to $5000 for Debt Consolidation

Low interest of 5.99%

Max interest of 35.99%.

Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi with Loans You Can Use for Anything You Like

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 7/10

7/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

If you’re looking for alternatives to apps with referral bonus like SoFi that you can spend as you wish, Heart Paydays is a great option. Remember that personal loans from SoFi cannot be used for business purposes or to acquire investments, real estate, or securities. You also are not allowed to use SoFi loans for bridging finance or to cover postsecondary education. When applying for loans between $100 and $5000 via Heart Paydays, you won’t be required to stipulate your plans for the funding. You’ll need to pay the amount back over 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi with Loans You Can Use for Anything You Like

Use the funds as you wish

Get up to $5000

Reasonable interest

Flexible repayments

Direct lenders

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi with Loans You Can Use for Anything You Like

18 and earning $1k+ pm

Citizen or resident of the USA

US bank account holder

Fees and APRs on Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi with Loans You Can Use for Anything You Like

5.99% to 35.99% interest

Fees apply to late/missed payments.

How Did We Choose the Best Providers of Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Quickly?

We looked for loan finders offering:

Reputable lenders that are registered and accredited.

Small to medium size loans.

Interest rates that aren’t unreasonable.

Repayment plans customized to the borrower’s finances.

Simple online applications.

Types of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money

Bad Credit Installment Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money

Bad credit alternatives to apps like SoFi that give you money online come with fixed installments for repayments.

Tribal Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money

You can apply for tribal loan alternatives to apps like SoFi that give you money quickly between $100 and $5000 via a loan-finder site.

Payday Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money

If you need payday alternatives to apps like SoFi that give you money for bridging cash, loan-finders can offer you amounts as low as $100.

Emergency Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money

Need to get cash in a hurry? Emergency alternatives to apps like SoFi that give you money fast are typically paid out within 24 to 48 hours.

Factors and Features of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money

Flexible Loan Amounts for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money

Alternatives to apps like SoFi Money offer $100 to $5000 loans.

Repayment Structures on Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money

Alternatives to apps like SoFi Money can be paid over 3 to 24 months.

Automated Debits to Repay Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money

Alternatives to apps like SoFi Money can be repaid via automated debits weekly, fortnightly, or monthly.

Penalties Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money

If you don’t pay your alternatives to apps like SoFi money as per your agreement, you may be charged penalties.

Top Five Providers of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money

Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money Pros Cons Low Credit Finance Bad credit scores allowedSimple applicationSpeedy payoutsDirect lendersQuick and easy Costly Interest Viva Payday Loans Unemployed welcomeSimple eligibilityVarious loan amountsFlexible repaymentsNo hidden fees Maximum APRs of 35.99% Green Dollar Loans Loans for all borrowersTransparent contractsNo queues or phone calls100% onlineFast disbursement High interest costs Big Buck Loans Quick loan processingSpeedy payoutAccredited lendersSuper-quick application100% online Costly penalties Heart Paydays Flexible loan amountsReasonable termsAll credit scores welcomeDiscreet lendingFast feedback High APRs

How to Apply for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi

Follow these steps to apply via Low Credit Finance:

Step 1: Select How Much You Need from Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi

Alternatives to referral apps like SoFi range from $100 to $5000.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi

Input your details in the online form to get alternatives to referral apps like SoFi.

Step 3: Feedback on Your Application for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi Provided in 2 Minutes

Wait 2 minutes to get feedback on the outcome of your application.

Step 4: Funds for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi Disbursed Quickly

Receive the funds from your approved alternatives to referral apps like SoFi application.

FAQ’s

What’s More Rewarding Than Referral Apps Like SoFi?

While referral apps like SoFi attract people because they wish to get cash back, it’s often better to seek out a loan from a lender offering a lower interest rate and more reasonable terms, which may be worth more than the cash back amount in the end.

What Are the Benefits of Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi?

If you opt for alternatives to apps with referral bonus like SoFi, you won’t get a referral bonus, but you will benefit from reduced interest rates, reasonable loan amounts, and shorter loan terms.

What Are the Downsides of Apps Like SoFi?

If you take SoFi into account, two of the biggest downsides are that the app doesn’t offer multicurrency accounts and also doesn’t offer zero-interest loans (interest is 7.99%). If you’re looking to save on APR costs, a loan finder is your best bet.

What Are the Benefits of Choosing a Loan Finder Over Apps Like SoFi?

With apps like SoFi, you don’t have access to multiple lenders, so there’s little room to negotiate a better interest rate. Also, the fees for using SoFi may be higher than alternatives to apps like SoFi. Choosing a loan finder instead ensures you have access to smaller loans, shorter terms, and savings.

Why is SoFi Dropping So Much?

If you’re an investor, you may have noticed that SoFi shares have fluctuated over the last few months. For the most part, rising interest rates and possible recession have made people fearful of apps like SoFi.

Are There Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Without a Credit Check?

All lenders are legally required to do credit checks even if they plan to provide funds to bad credit and no credit borrowers. Therefore, no apps or lenders can provide money without a credit check.

Are There Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Provide Same Day Decisions?

Yes, loan finders such as Viva Payday Loans, Low Credit Finance, Big Buck Loans, Heart Paydays, and Green Dollar Finance take just 2 minutes to provide you with a decision. While the decision is made on the same day, funds are usually disbursed within 24-48 hours.

Conclusion

With alternatives to apps like SoFi readily available and offering lower interest rates and smaller loan amounts, there’s every reason to check out the service offerings. To see for yourself, visit the Low Credit Finance home page and complete the quick and easy online application form.

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.