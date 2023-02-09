Apps like SoFi are vastly popular in the US because they offer borrowers of all credit scores the opportunity to access cash quickly without having to set foot in a bank or store. Unlike other apps like SoFi that give you money online, SoFi actually became a bank that’s FDIC insured in order to offer banking features such as the provision of checking and savings accounts and various investment opportunities. SoFi offers large loan amounts between $5000 and $100,000, which makes it a poor choice for bad credit borrowers who want to borrow less than $5000. The app also requires applicants to have a FICO score of at least 650, which means bad credit and no-credit borrowers cannot use SoFi. That said, That said, various loan finder sites offer exceptional alternatives to apps like SoFi.
We’ve taken the time to compile a list of the top five providers of alternatives to apps like SoFi in the USA that would best serve your financial needs. Consider the various alternatives to referral apps like SoFi below and determine the best route for yourself!
Best Apps Like SoFi in 2023 – Quick Overview
- Low Credit Finance: Overall Best for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi with Small Loan Amounts from $100
- Viva Payday Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Sofi That Give You Money Even with Bad Credit
- Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money with APRs Starting from 5.99%
- Big Buck Loans: Best for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi with Loans up to $5000 for Debt Consolidation
- Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi with Loans You Can Use for Anything You Like
Best Investment Apps Like SoFi 2023 Alternatives – Full Reviews
Low Credit Finance: Overall Best for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi with Small Loan Amounts from $100
Quick Ratings
- Decision Speed: 8/10
- Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
- Variety of Products: 9/10
- Acceptance Rate: 9/10
- Customer Support: 8/10
One of the biggest downsides of SoFi is that loans only start from $5000, which excludes an entire demographic of small loan borrowers seeking out amounts from $100 to $5000. Low Credit Finance bridges the gap by offering loans between $100 and $5000 with 3 to 24 months to pay and interest rates between 5.99% and 35.99%.
Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi with Small Loan Amounts from $100
- Small loans available
- Direct lenders
- Flexible repayments
- Reasonable interest
- Short-term options
Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi with Small Loan Amounts from $100
- Earn $1000 p/m
- At least 18 years old
- Legal residents/citizens of USA only
Fees and APRs Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi with Small Loan Amounts from $100
- Max interest of 35.99%
- Charges may apply to breached contracts.
Viva Payday Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Even with Bad Credit
Quick Ratings
- Decision Speed: 9/10
- Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
- Variety of Products: 8/10
- Acceptance Rate: 8/10
- Customer Support: 8/10
Viva Payday Loans is your best bet if you don’t have a good credit record but want to apply for short-term loans. When using apps like SoFi, you will find that the app requires you to have a credit score of at least 680 to apply. That’s not the case at Viva Payday Loans, which offers bad credit borrowers loan options between $100 and $5000.
Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Even with Bad Credit
- Interest starts low
- Bad credit borrowers welcome
- No formal employment required
- Borrow up to $5000
- Get flexible repayments
Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Even with Bad Credit
- Income no less than $5000
- 18+ to be eligible
- US bank account must accept direct deposit
Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Even with Bad Credit
- Charges apply to late payments
- Interest starts from 5.99%.
Green Dollar Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money with APRs Starting from 5.99%
Quick Ratings
- Decision Speed: 8/10
- Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
- Variety of Products: 9/10
- Acceptance Rate: 9/10
- Customer Support: 8/10
Green Dollar Loans offers some fantastic alternatives to apps like SoFi Money. One of the biggest perks of using Green Dollar Loans is that you’ll get interest rates starting from 5.99%, whereas SoFi’s general interest starts from 7.99%. In addition to reasonable interest, Green Dollar Loans also offers reasonable repayment options between 3 and 24 months, with loan amounts ranging from $100 to $5000.
Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money with APRs Starting from 5.99%
- Quick application
- Fast disbursement
- Simple loan contracts
- Automated repayment debits
- Deal directly with lenders
Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money with APRs Starting from 5.99%
- Income $1000+ p/m
- 18+
- US bank account
Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money with APRs Starting from 5.99%
- 5.99% to 35.99% interest
- Late payments incur penalties.
Big Buck Loans: Best for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi with Loans up to $5000 for Debt Consolidation
Quick Ratings
- Decision Speed: 9/10
- Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
- Variety of Products: 8/10
- Acceptance Rate: 8/10
- Customer Support: 7/10
Big Buck Loans provides great alternatives to referral apps like SoFi, with loans up to $5000 that prove excellent for debt consolidation. The loan amounts start low at $100, and the interest rates are reasonable, between 5.99% and 35.99%. For loans you can pay back over 3 to 24 months, Big Buck Loans is your best bet.
Highlights of Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi with Loans up to $5000 for Debt Consolidation
- Online applications
- No physical paperwork
- Quick processing
- Speedy payouts
- Simple loan contracts
Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi with Loans up to $5000 for Debt Consolidation
- Earn $1000 p/m
- Eligible age of 18+
- US residents/citizens only
Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi with Loans up to $5000 for Debt Consolidation
- Low interest of 5.99%
- Max interest of 35.99%.
Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi with Loans You Can Use for Anything You Like
Quick Ratings
- Decision Speed: 8/10
- Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
- Variety of Products: 7/10
- Acceptance Rate: 8/10
- Customer Support: 7/10
If you’re looking for alternatives to apps with referral bonus like SoFi that you can spend as you wish, Heart Paydays is a great option. Remember that personal loans from SoFi cannot be used for business purposes or to acquire investments, real estate, or securities. You also are not allowed to use SoFi loans for bridging finance or to cover postsecondary education. When applying for loans between $100 and $5000 via Heart Paydays, you won’t be required to stipulate your plans for the funding. You’ll need to pay the amount back over 3 to 24 months.
Highlights of Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi with Loans You Can Use for Anything You Like
- Use the funds as you wish
- Get up to $5000
- Reasonable interest
- Flexible repayments
- Direct lenders
Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi with Loans You Can Use for Anything You Like
- 18 and earning $1k+ pm
- Citizen or resident of the USA
- US bank account holder
Fees and APRs on Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi with Loans You Can Use for Anything You Like
- 5.99% to 35.99% interest
- Fees apply to late/missed payments.
How Did We Choose the Best Providers of Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Quickly?
We looked for loan finders offering:
- Reputable lenders that are registered and accredited.
- Small to medium size loans.
- Interest rates that aren’t unreasonable.
- Repayment plans customized to the borrower’s finances.
- Simple online applications.
Types of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money
Bad Credit Installment Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money
Bad credit alternatives to apps like SoFi that give you money online come with fixed installments for repayments.
Tribal Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money
You can apply for tribal loan alternatives to apps like SoFi that give you money quickly between $100 and $5000 via a loan-finder site.
Payday Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money
If you need payday alternatives to apps like SoFi that give you money for bridging cash, loan-finders can offer you amounts as low as $100.
Emergency Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money
Need to get cash in a hurry? Emergency alternatives to apps like SoFi that give you money fast are typically paid out within 24 to 48 hours.
Factors and Features of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money
Flexible Loan Amounts for Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money
Alternatives to apps like SoFi Money offer $100 to $5000 loans.
Repayment Structures on Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money
Alternatives to apps like SoFi Money can be paid over 3 to 24 months.
Automated Debits to Repay Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money
Alternatives to apps like SoFi Money can be repaid via automated debits weekly, fortnightly, or monthly.
Penalties Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money
If you don’t pay your alternatives to apps like SoFi money as per your agreement, you may be charged penalties.
Top Five Providers of Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money
|Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi Money
|Pros
|Cons
|Low Credit Finance
|Bad credit scores allowedSimple applicationSpeedy payoutsDirect lendersQuick and easy
|Costly Interest
|Viva Payday Loans
|Unemployed welcomeSimple eligibilityVarious loan amountsFlexible repaymentsNo hidden fees
|Maximum APRs of 35.99%
|Green Dollar Loans
|Loans for all borrowersTransparent contractsNo queues or phone calls100% onlineFast disbursement
|High interest costs
|Big Buck Loans
|Quick loan processingSpeedy payoutAccredited lendersSuper-quick application100% online
|Costly penalties
|Heart Paydays
|Flexible loan amountsReasonable termsAll credit scores welcomeDiscreet lendingFast feedback
|High APRs
How to Apply for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi
Follow these steps to apply via Low Credit Finance:
Step 1: Select How Much You Need from Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi
Alternatives to referral apps like SoFi range from $100 to $5000.
Step 2: Complete the Application Form for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi
Input your details in the online form to get alternatives to referral apps like SoFi.
Step 3: Feedback on Your Application for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi Provided in 2 Minutes
Wait 2 minutes to get feedback on the outcome of your application.
Step 4: Funds for Alternatives to Referral Apps Like SoFi Disbursed Quickly
Receive the funds from your approved alternatives to referral apps like SoFi application.
FAQ’s
What’s More Rewarding Than Referral Apps Like SoFi?
While referral apps like SoFi attract people because they wish to get cash back, it’s often better to seek out a loan from a lender offering a lower interest rate and more reasonable terms, which may be worth more than the cash back amount in the end.
What Are the Benefits of Alternatives to Apps with Referral Bonus Like SoFi?
If you opt for alternatives to apps with referral bonus like SoFi, you won’t get a referral bonus, but you will benefit from reduced interest rates, reasonable loan amounts, and shorter loan terms.
What Are the Downsides of Apps Like SoFi?
If you take SoFi into account, two of the biggest downsides are that the app doesn’t offer multicurrency accounts and also doesn’t offer zero-interest loans (interest is 7.99%). If you’re looking to save on APR costs, a loan finder is your best bet.
What Are the Benefits of Choosing a Loan Finder Over Apps Like SoFi?
With apps like SoFi, you don’t have access to multiple lenders, so there’s little room to negotiate a better interest rate. Also, the fees for using SoFi may be higher than alternatives to apps like SoFi. Choosing a loan finder instead ensures you have access to smaller loans, shorter terms, and savings.
Why is SoFi Dropping So Much?
If you’re an investor, you may have noticed that SoFi shares have fluctuated over the last few months. For the most part, rising interest rates and possible recession have made people fearful of apps like SoFi.
Are There Apps Like SoFi That Give You Money Without a Credit Check?
All lenders are legally required to do credit checks even if they plan to provide funds to bad credit and no credit borrowers. Therefore, no apps or lenders can provide money without a credit check.
Are There Alternatives to Apps Like SoFi That Provide Same Day Decisions?
Yes, loan finders such as Viva Payday Loans, Low Credit Finance, Big Buck Loans, Heart Paydays, and Green Dollar Finance take just 2 minutes to provide you with a decision. While the decision is made on the same day, funds are usually disbursed within 24-48 hours.
Conclusion
With alternatives to apps like SoFi readily available and offering lower interest rates and smaller loan amounts, there’s every reason to check out the service offerings. To see for yourself, visit the Low Credit Finance home page and complete the quick and easy online application form.
Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.