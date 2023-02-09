Maryland residents are noticing the difficulties of securing affordable housing in the state as the area becomes one of the most expensive for renting.

Before reaching for a rental application form , many Maryland tenants have prioritized their budget in a bid to find the most affordable property in their optimum location. But which three steps should you follow to find a rental property in Maryland, and which criteria do you have to meet? Find the facts and key factors below.

Finding Affordable Rental Property in Maryland

Finding affordable rental property even as a full-time worker poses a challenge to many Maryland residents. Across the state, many are facing difficulties as this location is the #8 least affordable state for renters.

Of course, some areas in Maryland are more expensive than others. Today, the most expensive location in Maryland is Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, with rental costs exceeding 98% of the other fair market rental areas. The least expensive location for renting in Maryland is Allegany County.

Statistics nonetheless show that a renter in Maryland has to work more than 40 hours a week on average if they want to keep the rental costs below 30% of their income. It’s also the case that 37% of American small business owners couldn’t pay their rent in full or on time last year.

Causes of the Affordable Housing Crisis in Maryland

Across the U.S., the supply and demand imbalance in the rental market is notable. Low-income renters’ requirements or demands for affordable homes are not met by the market, and one factor contributing to this imbalance is the Covid-19 pandemic. It has led to a lack of supply and increased housing demand.

Measures to Counter the Housing Crisis in Maryland

Maryland aims to preserve affordable housing using innovative methods, such as providing financing and tax credits for the preservation of 28,000 rental units.

The Department of Housing and Community Development also announced $32 million in project awards for low-income housing tax credits to bridge the gap between affordability and low incomes. With these measures, the state is making it much easier for renters to find their next rental.

3 Steps to Find Rental Housing in Maryland

The easiest methods to find rental housing in Maryland include researching the market, taking a tour of the rental property, and selecting a property that aligns with your budget.

1. Researching the market

You may be looking for rental housing that has the lowest rental rates. You may need to find a rental property located in an affordable neighborhood. Renters should research the market thoroughly to compare each neighborhood and then narrow them down.

2. Touring the rental properties

Before deciding and selecting a rental property, renters should take a tour of the property and review its pros and cons. Beware of reviewing photos of the rental property via online channels; check the property and view it in person.

3. Selecting rental properties within your budget

Your budget is a top priority if you want to find affordable housing. As a Maryland renter, you should ensure the property rental price does not exceed your budget and check that it also aligns with your requirements.

Which Criteria Do You Need to Consider as a Tenant?

If you have opted to rent a property in Maryland, you will need to consider a few criteria to proceed. Landlords in Maryland may ask that you comply with some of the following requirements:

Only one pet is permitted in the rental property

Smoking may be prohibited

Tenants must have been working for one year at their current job

Tenants must have a credit score that exceeds 600

A clean criminal history is mandatory

is mandatory Tenants should have no eviction history

A landlord may also request to see your credit history, rental history , employment details, and details about your income.

How High is Rent in Maryland?

Maryland rent costs exceed the average U.S. rent. The average rental cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Maryland is $1,729 per month, while a two-bedroom apartment in Baltimore will cost you $1,662 per month.

Finding a Rental Property in Maryland: Key Points to Remember

The cost of renting a property in Maryland is high; however, the Department of Housing and Community Development measures can assist you. If you are searching for a rental property in Maryland, remember to complete the due research, take a thorough tour of the property, and review the pros and cons of the rental. Tenants must also meet the criteria set out by landlords in Maryland, so be prepared to comply with their requirements.