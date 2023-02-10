Apps like Empower can help you access a few bucks to get you through a rough patch as you wait for your paycheck. You can borrow from $10 to $250 interest-free with apps like Empower and repay on your next payday. However, apps like Empower are only free for the first 14 days, after which an $8 monthly fee applies. Using apps like Empower and Dave may not be worth it if the cash advance is your only need. Alternatives to apps like Empower cash advance offer better deals with flexible terms, higher loan amounts, and easy repayments.

Loan finders can help you apply for excellent alternatives to cash advance apps like empower without paying a cent. You’ll get a quick and easy process, quick approvals and fast payouts no matter your credit score or employment status. Read on to discover our editor’s top picks of the best providers of alternatives to other apps like Empower, what they offer and how you can apply.

Best Alternatives to Apps Like Empower in 2023 – Quick Overview

Best Alternatives to Apps Like Empower 2023 – Full Reviews

Heart Paydays

While Empower only offers up to $250, Heart Paydays enables easy applications for alternatives to apps like Empower with flexible loan amounts between $100 and $5,000. It features quick approvals, fast payouts and tailored repayments from 3 to 24 months.

Highlights

Easy applications

Flexible loan amounts

Quick approvals

Fast payouts

Tailored repayments

Eligibility Criteria

18+ years of age

US citizen/resident

Earn at least $1,000 p/m

Fees and APRs

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Late payment fee.

Viva Payday Loans

With Empower, you can only borrow $250 and repay on the day you get paid. With Viva Payday Loans, you can access alternatives to apps like Empower cash advance with flexible amounts and repayment terms. You can apply in minutes and get fast feedback with quick disbursements and customizable repayments of weekly, fortnightly or monthly frequencies.

Highlights

Flexible amounts

Apply in minutes

Fast feedback

Quick disbursements

Customizable repayment frequencies

Eligibility Criteria

At least 18 years of age

Active US bank account

Proof of ID and income

Fees and Interest Rates

Missed payment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Big Buck Loans

Big Buck Loans is suitable if you have bad credit and are looking for alternatives to apps like Empower and Dave. It features hassle-free borrowing with free access to specialized lenders offering immediate responses and swift payouts for up to $5,000.

Highlights

Borrow money with bad credit

Hassle-free borrowing

Free access to specialized lenders

Immediate responses

Swift payouts

Eligibility Criteria

Legal adult above 18 years

US citizen/resident

Minimum income of $1,000 p/m

Fees and Interest Rates

Late payment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Green Dollar Loans

Green Dollar Loans champions inclusive lending by offering alternatives to cash advance apps like Empower to borrowers without a job. It features a fast loan process, lenders who accept all income sources, and small to medium-sized loans from $100 to $5,000 with quick turnarounds.

Highlights

Inclusive lending

All income sources accepted

Fast loan process

Small to medium-sized loans

Quick turnarounds

Eligibility Requirements

18 years of age and above

Earn at least $1,000 monthly

Pass the affordability assessment

Fees and Interest Rates

5.99% to 5.99% APR

Missed payment charge

Low Credit Finance

Low Credit Finance features a streamlined online process for alternatives to other apps like Empower with 2-minute feedback and speedy payouts. Lenders consider all credit scores, and you can borrow from $100 to $5,000 with reasonable rates starting from 5.99%.

Highlights

Streamlined online process

2-minute feedback

Speedy payouts

All credit scores considered

Reasonable rates

Eligibility Requirements

18+ years of age

Legal US citizen/resident

Proof of ID and address

Fees and APRs

Late repayment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

How Did We Choose the Best Providers?

We looked for loan finders offering:

100% online loan processes

Easy eligibility criteria

Inclusive lending for bad credit and unemployed borrowers

Flexible loan amounts and repayments

Fast funding

Types of Alternatives

For Bad Credit

Alternatives to apps like Empower cash advance for bad credit allow borrowers with low or no credit to access from $100 to $5,000.

For Students

Alternatives to apps like Empower cash advance for students are suitable for young adults with no credit or formal job.

For Bridging Cash

Alternatives to apps like Empower cash advance for bridging cash feature small to medium amounts from $100 to $5,000 with easy repayments.

No Collateral

No collateral alternatives to apps like Empower cash advance don’t require a valuable asset as security to qualify and get approved.

Factors and Features

Costs & Penalties

Interest rates for alternatives to apps like Empower cash advance range from 5.99% to 35.99%. Lenders can also penalize you for late or missed repayments.

With Direct Lenders

With alternatives to apps like Empower and Dave, you only agree and make a deal with direct lenders.

With Scheduled Payments

You can repay alternatives to apps like Empower and Dave in 3 to 24 months through weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayment schedules.

Expected Disbursements

The lender will disburse the approved loan amount directly into your account as soon as possible after finalizing the loan process.

Top 5 Providers

Alternatives to Apps Like Empower and Dave Pros Cons Heart Paydays All FICO scores acceptedStraightforward loan processFast disbursementHonest lendersStress-free borrowing Pricey interest Viva Payday Loans Apply with any income All occupations welcomeSubstantial amountsFlexible termsDeal with direct lenders High rates Big Buck Loans Tailored repaymentsNo hidden costsConvenient borrowingOnline applicationsFast turnarounds Costly interest Green Dollar Loans Quick processingSpeedy payoutsTrustworthy providersA comprehensive panel of lendersEasy repayments Expensive fees Low Credit Finance Customizable termsApply with low or no creditZero discriminationFast processingTimely payouts High APRs

How to Apply

Follow these steps to apply via Low Credit Finance:

Step 1: Select How Much You Need

Choose an affordable amount from $100 to $5,000 and a relevant term from 3 to 24 months.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form

Provide your personal, income, employment and expenditure details for verification.

Step 3: Feedback Provided in Minutes

Within 2 minutes, you’ll know whether or not you qualify for alternatives to cash advance apps like Empower. If a lender can help you, they’ll extend a loan contract. Read it carefully, then sign and return it to the lender for processing.

Step 4: Funds Disbursed Quickly

Lenders are quick and will send the approved loan amount directly into your account as soon as possible.

FAQ’s

Do Cash Advance Apps Like Empower Charge a Fee?

Yes. Cash advance apps like Empower charge $8 monthly after a free 14-day trial. You can access free alternatives to cash advance apps like Empower through loan finders.

What Is the Repayment Term for Cash Advance Apps Like Empower?

Cash advance apps like Empower require you to repay on the day you get paid in one lump sum. Consider alternatives to cash advance apps like Empower if you need more flexible repayment terms.

Can I Access Cash Advance Apps Like Empower When Paid in Cash?

No. Cash advance apps like Empower don’t support borrowers paid in cash or checks. Alternatives to cash advance apps like Empower feature lenders who accept all types of income and are a better solution.

How Much Can I Borrow with Alternatives to Other Apps Like Empower?

Alternatives to other apps like Empower allow you to borrow from $100 to $5,000, depending on your affordability.

How Do Lenders Determine Affordability for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Empower?

Lenders determine affordability for alternatives to other apps like Empower by comparing your income with your monthly outgoings.

Is Approval for Alternatives to Other Apps Like Empower Guaranteed?

No. Approval for alternatives to other apps like Empower isn’t guaranteed, but you can improve your chances by choosing an amount you can realistically afford and providing accurate information in your application.

Can I Borrow Alternatives to Apps Like Empower with Bad Credit?

Yes. Alternatives to apps like Empower with bad credit are available from specialized lenders who focus on your affordability instead of your credit issues.

Conclusion

Alternatives to apps like Empower are fast financing options if you need more than $250 with flexible repayment terms. You can access some of the best alternatives to apps like Empower from Heart Paydays. It allows you to apply for free without monthly costs through a quick and easy process with 2-minute approvals and speedy payouts. Apply today and borrow from $100 to $5,000 with 3 to 24 months repayment periods regardless of your credit score or occupation!

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.