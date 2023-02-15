Online sports betting has been legal in Maryland since November 2022. Several top-rated online sportsbooks are already operational in the state. Furthermore, 2023 is jam-packed with sporting events that bettors in Maryland can start planning their betting strategies for.

You can find sites to bet on major league teams from Maryland and adjoining states using MD Betting. The MLB, NBA, and NFL are some of the leading leagues you can place wagers on. Keep reading to learn more about the biggest sporting events on the Maryland calendar.

1. MLB Spring Training Games Start February 25

The MLB (Major League Baseball) kicks off its spring training before we can really call it spring in Maryland! The spring training games for the upcoming season are set to begin towards the end of February 2023. The Baltimore Orioles are the sole MLB team based out of Maryland, and they’ll be featuring in these contests soon. From February 25th to March 27th, the Orioles will take on a number of rivals, including the Twins, Tigers, and Pirates.

The Oriole Park at Camden Yards is the home stadium of the Orioles. Owing to the slower pace of the contests, MLB games make for an excellent in-game betting menu. You can readily place run line wagers in lieu of point spreads, among other bet types.

2. March Madness Gets Rolling on March 14

Besides the NBA basketball giant, college basketball league the NCAA draws a lot of interest from sports fans around the US. It is also a paradise for sports bettors, with many contests during each season to bet on. The March Madness season will take place from March 14th to April 3rd this year. For betting enthusiasts in Maryland, this is great news.

Both the Maryland Terrapins and Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks will be playing in the tournament. The two teams previously faced each other during the finals in 2017. Furthermore, several state universities feature in the NCAA Division 1 games. All of this means plenty of betting opportunities, given the state’s liberal stance on collegiate sports wagering in general. Indeed, Maryland allows betting on both in-state and out-of-state college teams.

3. NBA Playoffs Get Started on April 15

The NBA is the second most popular sports betting market in the US, right after the NFL. While Maryland does not have an NBA team of its own, bettors can definitely place wagers on the Washington Wizards who play in the Capital One Arena in Washing D.C. Starting April 15th, the Wizards are expected to play in the playoffs this season.

Given fewer team members. compared to the NFL for instance, prop bets on individual players become the limelight for bettors. You can also enjoy all the classic bets, including moneylines, totals, parlays, and teasers.

4. NFL Draft Takes Place from April 27-29

The NFL is hands down the largest sports wagering market in the US. Luckily, Maryland has a team that participates in the league. However, for the 2023 draft, the Ravens will only pick five players in total. This is mainly due to their unexceptional performance during the last season.

Following their record of 10-7 from 2022, the Ravens will start off by making the 22nd pick during the first selection round on April 27th in Kansas City. For the first time since 2010, they won’t get a compensatory draft pick either, besides losing out the second and fifth rounds (partially) to teams that have fared better recently.

5. NFL Season Kicks Off on September 7

Starting in September 2023, the Baltimore Ravens will take part in the regular NFL games for the upcoming season. It will be their 28th NFL season since their inception in 1996. Based out of the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the Ravens will play home contests against the Bengals, Browns, Lions, and Texans, among others.

The NFL season presents hundreds of betting options, including live betting and futures. You can place moneyline bets, over/under totals, spreads, parlays, and props, to name a few.

Where can Maryland bettors wager on these events?

You can place wagers on the above events using any of the licensed betting sites in the state. At the moment, seven leading US sportsbooks allow you to bet on the contests. These include FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, BetRivers, PointsBet, Barstool, and Caesars.

Of course, each sportsbook is best known for its own signature brand offering. If live betting is your cup of tea, DraftKings is your best choice. However, for fans of single-game parlays, FanDuel is the way to go. Caesars is best known for its copious bonuses, including odds boosts. Further, BetMGM stands out in the market by offering editable bets. Last but not least, PointsBet is famous for its own proprietary betting system called PointsBetting.

Additionally, BetFred, WynnBet, and BetPARX have also received approval to launch in MD. So, you can expect more betting sites to enter the state soon. In fact, there are a total of 60 online sportsbook licenses available, meaning bettors will have plenty of choice with respect to sportsbooks.