A Westlake High School student faces criminal charges after being found with over 10 grams of marijuana on school grounds on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

School administrators first discovered the incident when they found marijuana paraphernalia on two other students outside of school. The School Resource Office(SRO) began an investigation and determined a sixteen-year-old student was distributing on school grounds. The student was identified and found to have marijuana.

Possession of marijuana is still illegal in Maryland until July 1, 2023. At that time, adults over the age of 21 may possess up to 1.5 oz, up to 12 grams of concentrated marijuana, up to 750 mg of delta–TCH, and/or up to 2 cannabis plants.

Even after recreational marijuana becomes legal in Maryland on that date, anyone under the age of 21 will still receive a citation for Personal Use or Civil Use Possession. Each carries a fine of $100 and $250, respectively.