Dorian Bailey, the midfielder for Washington Spirit, has signed a new three-year contract with the team. The new contract replaces her previous contract, which included a team option for 2023. Bailey’s re-signing will keep the Spirit’s midfield strong as they aim to return to their 2021 championship form.

Bailey appeared in 17 matches for the Spirit in 2022, playing over 1,300 minutes of action. In her first four years with the team, she played in 72 contests and over 5,300 minutes. Originally from Mission, Kansas, Bailey was drafted by the Spirit from the University of North Carolina, where she earned All-ACC honors and was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll for all four of her years at the university.

According to Head Coach Mark Parsons, Bailey is an important player for the team’s style of play. She is intelligent with her positioning in possession, and can solve problems on the dribble or through combination play. Defensively, she works hard to put pressure on the opposition and help the team win the ball back in important areas.

Bailey expressed her excitement for the next few years with the Spirit, and is looking forward to contributing to another championship win for the team.